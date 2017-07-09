They should do the same with the Diogo Jota song.
Sounds fuck all like Bad Moon Rising.
My missus knew it staright away, I had to listen about 15 times before I was convinced - they have some shite version from yonks ago about the Stretford End rising. If you wanna hear shite footy songs based on popular songs, head to Old Trafford..
Always disliked the Gerrard song.
Bobby Firmino and Luis Garcia have two of the best player songs of recent years.
The "You're just to good to be blue" song was a good song, fuck knows why that wasn't the one that got sung.
Loved the Bobby and Garcia songs, the Suarez song was ace, the Torres song was the best.