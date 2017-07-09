« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 137015 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,579
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3440 on: May 18, 2024, 08:03:13 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May 11, 2024, 09:38:26 am
Season tickets are outdated for a club of Liverpool's size and should be scrapped entirely.

Fuck off Mr Henry
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,882
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3441 on: May 18, 2024, 09:33:10 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May 11, 2024, 09:38:26 am
Season tickets are outdated for a club of Liverpool's size and should be scrapped entirely.

Only if local ballots are the sole way to get a ticket

Only then.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3442 on: May 18, 2024, 09:43:26 am »
I know we had an amnesty but STH who got their ticket via a lapsed fan should lose the ticket, maybe put them on 13+ status.  Those who have been 13+ for a number of years should get similar rights to legit STHs
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,236
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3443 on: May 18, 2024, 03:31:57 pm »
H. R. Giger was Swiss, so I assume the Xenomorph was also Swiss. After years of neutrality it went full tilt the other way.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,784
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3444 on: May 20, 2024, 08:12:48 pm »
I never liked the Klopp song.  Soz.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,553
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3445 on: May 20, 2024, 08:54:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 20, 2024, 08:12:48 pm
I never liked the Klopp song.  Soz.
Me neither.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,243
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3446 on: May 20, 2024, 09:02:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 20, 2024, 08:12:48 pm
I never liked the Klopp song.  Soz.

Same.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,752
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3447 on: May 20, 2024, 09:02:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 20, 2024, 08:12:48 pm
I never liked the Klopp song.  Soz.
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 20, 2024, 08:54:19 pm
Me neither.
Blame Lennon and McCartney for the melody and whoever made up the Jurgen lyrics.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,784
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3448 on: May 20, 2024, 09:04:28 pm »
Hang on. Mostly people genuinely find my opinions unpopular. I feel a bit uneasy that some agree ;D
« Last Edit: May 20, 2024, 09:07:11 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,243
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3449 on: May 20, 2024, 09:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 20, 2024, 09:02:45 pm
Blame Lennon and McCartney for the melody and whoever made up the Jurgen lyrics.

The Beatles were overrated.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,752
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3450 on: May 20, 2024, 09:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 20, 2024, 09:11:48 pm
The Beatles were overrated.
Oh dear.  :o ::)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,554
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3451 on: May 20, 2024, 09:31:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 20, 2024, 09:04:28 pm
Hang on. Mostly people genuinely find my opinions unpopular. I feel a bit uneasy that some agree ;D

If its any help I think its an awful take from you. Again. :D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,842
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3452 on: May 20, 2024, 09:38:00 pm »
Papparazi dickheads should be chased down by decent people and be kicked to fucking death.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,784
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3453 on: May 20, 2024, 09:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 20, 2024, 09:31:30 pm
If its any help I think its an awful take from you. Again. :D
feel happier  now.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3454 on: May 20, 2024, 10:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 20, 2024, 09:11:48 pm
The Beatles were overrated.

Tepid is overrated...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3455 on: May 20, 2024, 10:58:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 20, 2024, 08:12:48 pm
I never liked the Klopp song.  Soz.
Or the dua lipa song ,one kiss ,they play after the finals were in .
Its fucking boring .
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3456 on: May 21, 2024, 01:51:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 20, 2024, 09:04:28 pm
Hang on. Mostly people genuinely find my opinions unpopular. I feel a bit uneasy that some agree ;D

Given the awfulness of your latest opinion, I also feel uneasy.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3457 on: May 21, 2024, 01:55:26 am »
Given the awful Anfield acoustics and lack of end of season lap of honour, I wish Id watched the last match on telly.
 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,236
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3458 on: May 21, 2024, 02:18:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 21, 2024, 01:55:26 am
Given the awful Anfield acoustics and lack of end of season lap of honour, I wish Id watched the last match on telly.
 

It took a few minutes for them to sort the acoustics on Telly. I couldnt understand a word the LFC tv fella was saying, it was all echoes. Luckily it was a bit better by the time Jurgen spoke.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3459 on: May 21, 2024, 02:26:18 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May 21, 2024, 02:18:51 am
It took a few minutes for them to sort the acoustics on Telly. I couldnt understand a word the LFC tv fella was saying, it was all echoes. Luckily it was a bit better by the time Jurgen spoke.
I was at the game and couldn't understand anything he said. The day was all a bit shit.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,579
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3460 on: May 21, 2024, 08:35:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 20, 2024, 09:04:28 pm
Hang on. Mostly people genuinely find my opinions unpopular. I feel a bit uneasy that some agree ;D

Fuck off, its a boss song

I did hate the Gerrard song, he's big and he's fucking hard? What was he, a pfootballer or a porn star?  You're just to good to be Blue should have been the one sung all the time.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,579
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3461 on: May 21, 2024, 08:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 21, 2024, 01:55:26 am
Given the awful Anfield acoustics and lack of end of season lap of honour, I wish Id watched the last match on telly.
 

I'll give my mate a punch on Sunday if I see him.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,784
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3462 on: May 21, 2024, 08:38:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 21, 2024, 08:35:32 pm
Fuck off, its a boss song

I did hate the Gerrard song, he's big and he's fucking hard? What was he, a pfootballer or a porn star?  You're just to good to be Blue should have been the one sung all the time.
Its a really difficult song to sing, and it just seems very one note.  I just dont think it quite works. Agree on the Gerrard one.


Nothing beats the Torres song though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,553
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3463 on: May 21, 2024, 08:46:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 21, 2024, 08:38:17 pm
Its a really difficult song to sing, and it just seems very one note.  I just dont think it quite works. Agree on the Gerrard one.


Nothing beats the Torres song though
Jürgen's song should work for me, but doesn't. A good Beatles tune. The adapted lyrics are ok. But sung by the crowd it never hit the spot for me somehow. I can't even put my finger on why. I was going to post about it a number of times in the Unpopular Opinions thread but stopped short.

I think it's just how it translates when sung by a crowd. I absolutely love Dirty Old Town and I always hoped we'd do something with it. When we did, for Virgil, I didn't feel that came over that well either.

« Last Edit: May 21, 2024, 08:49:57 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3464 on: May 21, 2024, 09:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on May  4, 2024, 09:32:06 pm
Manchester City are actually perfect champions and club for society today.

 Man City's players and manager finished the season like real champions..
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,752
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3465 on: May 21, 2024, 09:11:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 21, 2024, 08:38:17 pm
Its a really difficult song to sing, and it just seems very one note.  I just dont think it quite works. Agree on the Gerrard one.


Nothing beats the Torres song though
An Everton mate of mine actually admitted to liking that song.  ;D
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,752
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3466 on: May 21, 2024, 09:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on May 21, 2024, 09:08:53 pm
Man City's players and manager finished the season like real champions..
Yes. They came from absolutely nowhere to win the League.
Proper Roy of the Rovers stuff.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,784
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3467 on: May 21, 2024, 09:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 21, 2024, 08:46:17 pm
Jürgen's song should work for me, but doesn't. A good Beatles tune. The adapted lyrics are ok. But sung by the crowd it never hit the spot for me somehow. I can't even put my finger on why. I was going to post about it a number of times in the Unpopular Opinions thread but stopped short.

I think it's just how it translates when sung by a crowd. I absolutely love Dirty Old Town and I always hoped we'd do something with it. When we did, for Virgil, I didn't feel that came over that well either.


Youve said it far better than me
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3468 on: Yesterday at 11:22:53 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 10:25:14 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc</a>

How can you not love it now...
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 03:30:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 20, 2024, 08:12:48 pm
I never liked the Klopp song.  Soz.

Finally - this is a great unpopular opinion. I agree btw.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 