Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 01:53:37 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 27, 2024, 10:28:03 am
Brits who watch American sports should be forced to take a citizenship test

One thing American sports have right is stuff like the salary cap, there has been load of different winners of championships in the US because of this, & if it weren't for us in 19/20, City would have won the last 6 [most likely be another title in a couple of weeks] premier league titles.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 02:17:15 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  3, 2024, 10:48:43 pm
I dont like Kes.

That could be interpreted as an extremely popular opinion...


Quote from: Statto Red on May  4, 2024, 01:53:37 am
One thing American sports have right is stuff like the salary cap, there has been load of different winners of championships in the US because of this, & if it weren't for us in 19/20, City would have won the last 6 [most likely be another title in a couple of weeks] premier league titles.

The draft and a lack of promotion/relegation play a big part in that, too. But don't worry, there are still plenty of teams that perennially suck.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 02:39:06 am
Quote from: cptrios on May  4, 2024, 02:17:15 am


The draft and a lack of promotion/relegation play a big part in that, too. But don't worry, there are still plenty of teams that perennially suck.

True ;D

It's quite amusing watching Dallas Cowboys fans getting giddy, claiming they're winning the super bowl every season, then reality hits them when they inevitably choke in the playoffs ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 05:08:41 am
Quote from: Statto Red on May  4, 2024, 02:39:06 am
True ;D

It's quite amusing watching Dallas Cowboys fans getting giddy, claiming they're winning the super bowl every season, then reality hits them when they inevitably choke in the playoffs ;D

Well they are the most valuable sports brand in the world so they expectations are always high.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 08:08:24 am
Eurovision Song Contest is crap .seeing the bbc gearing up for this banal talentless shit fest ,the mind boggles.
Radio 2 and their presenters/dj,s ,rylan and Scott mills in particular,wetting their knickers and getting giddy like kids on Christmas Eve about it .
Oh but its so camp ,kitsch and thats why we love it ,they tell us ..no ,its shit ,full of look at me talentless no marks .crap songs ,crap artists and an excuse for the bbc to play abba songs for weeks in the run up to it .
Boom banga bang ,la la la etc etc .all crap
Dont mind yah yah ding dong though lol or  father ted and dougals my lovely horse lol ,classics but otherwise .. yea shit
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 10:08:33 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May  3, 2024, 11:13:45 pm
James Corden is less of a twat than Ricky Gervais

I'm not sure that that's unpopular these days.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 10:25:57 am
Quote from: Hazell on May  4, 2024, 10:08:33 am
I'm not sure that that's unpopular these days.

Ive zoned out with Getvais. Has he just disappeared up his own arse?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 10:34:58 am
Quote from: Statto Red on May  4, 2024, 01:46:24 am
Tepid sounds like a mate of mine who is such a fussy eater, he won't even have sauce [apart from peppercorn sauce] on his dinner, he won't eat pizza & anything else with cheese in it.

Here's a song for Tepid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcNiS_PZQlc

 ;D
Out side of breakfast Im fine. Dont like mushrooms eggy stuff etc, its almost all confined to breakfast.

Ok, hot drinks too. I forgot that
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 10:41:55 am
Quote from: Hazell on May  4, 2024, 10:08:33 am
I'm not sure that that's unpopular these days.

Thought it might be on RAWK more than the outside world

Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 10:43:14 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  4, 2024, 10:34:58 am
Out side of breakfast Im fine. Dont like mushrooms eggy stuff etc, its almost all confined to breakfast.

Ok, hot drinks too. I forgot that

a flaming Sambuca?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 12:00:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  4, 2024, 10:25:57 am
Ive zoned out with Getvais. Has he just disappeared up his own arse?

I think so.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May  4, 2024, 10:41:55 am
Thought it might be on RAWK more than the outside world

I think it's everywhere, apart from a small section of his fans.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 12:50:57 pm
What is it with this thread that i can now taste a sausage dinner chippy tea. :lickin
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 12:57:59 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on May  4, 2024, 12:50:57 pm
What is it with this thread that i can now taste a sausage dinner chippy tea. :lickin

You're nowhere near Frogmore cottage then
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 06:14:12 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on May  4, 2024, 01:46:24 am
Tepid sounds like a mate of mine who is such a fussy eater, he won't even have sauce [apart from peppercorn sauce] on his dinner, he won't eat pizza & anything else with cheese in it.

Here's a song for Tepid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcNiS_PZQlc

 ;D

I dont like cheese, or tomatoes. So no pizza or really any Italian food for me, as I am also not a sauce person. Brown gravy indian is about it!

Also dont do tomato sauce (obviously), mustard, mayo and the like.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 09:03:39 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May  4, 2024, 06:14:12 pm
Brown gravy indian


Sounds like chief or something.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 09:32:06 pm
Manchester City are actually perfect champions and club for society today.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
May 4, 2024, 09:56:46 pm
Quote from: Zlen on May  4, 2024, 09:32:06 pm
Manchester City are actually perfect champions and club for society today.
And the bald fraud has never been involved in cheating. 
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 08:06:13 am
Alien is not a British film
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:16:18 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:06:13 am
Alien is not a British film
filmed entirely in Britain, mostly British cast, entirely British crew and director.

I rest my case mlud
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:17:53 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:16:18 am
fumed entirely in Britain, mostly British cast, entirely British crew and director.

I rest my case mlud
In space, no one can hear you Grrrrrrrrr




Edit: Oh youve edited it, Grrrrrrrrr
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:29:27 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:16:18 am
filmed entirely in Britain, mostly British cast, entirely British crew and director.

I rest my case mlud

The main Actors arent British and its set in space. So there.

Succession has as much claim to be British as Alien
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:34:14 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:29:27 am
The main Actors arent British and its set in space. So there.

Succession has as much claim to be British as Alien

Less of a claim to be a film though.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:38:26 am
Season tickets are outdated for a club of Liverpool's size and should be scrapped entirely.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:39:43 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:14 am
Less of a claim to be a film though.

 ;D 

I wasnt claiming it was a film divvy



Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:49:21 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:29:27 am
The main Actors arent British and its set in space. So there.

Succession has as much claim to be British as Alien

I never thought of it as a British film but I can see why it could be thought of as one. Two of the main actors are British in a cast of what, seven? Everything else is British, apart from being set in space although I don't think that can be held against it. Who has jurisdiction there?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 10:55:29 am
American production company, American film. That's how it works.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 10:58:44 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:55:29 am
American production company, American film. That's how it works.

From the man who provided us with a detailed Film quiz,  Im not sure how you can argue with that.
