Eurovision Song Contest is crap .seeing the bbc gearing up for this banal talentless shit fest ,the mind boggles.

Radio 2 and their presenters/dj,s ,rylan and Scott mills in particular,wetting their knickers and getting giddy like kids on Christmas Eve about it .

Oh but its so camp ,kitsch and thats why we love it ,they tell us ..no ,its shit ,full of look at me talentless no marks .crap songs ,crap artists and an excuse for the bbc to play abba songs for weeks in the run up to it .

Boom banga bang ,la la la etc etc .all crap

Dont mind yah yah ding dong though lol or father ted and dougals my lovely horse lol ,classics but otherwise .. yea shit