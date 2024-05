Eurovision Song Contest is crap .seeing the bbc gearing up for this banal talentless shit fest ,the mind boggles.

Radio 2 and their presenters/dj,s ,rylan and Scott mills in particular,wetting their knickers and getting giddy like kids on Christmas Eve about it .

Oh but itís so camp ,kitsch and thatís why we love it ,they tell us ..no ,itís shit ,full of look at me talentless no marks .crap songs ,crap artists and an excuse for the bbc to play abba songs for weeks in the run up to it .

Boom banga bang ,la la la etc etc .all crap

Donít mind yah yah ding dong though Ölol or father ted and dougals my lovely horse Ölol ,classics but otherwise .. yea shit