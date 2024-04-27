« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 133541 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,283
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 01:53:37 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 27, 2024, 10:28:03 am
Brits who watch American sports should be forced to take a citizenship test

One thing American sports have right is stuff like the salary cap, there has been load of different winners of championships in the US because of this, & if it weren't for us in 19/20, City would have won the last 6 [most likely be another title in a couple of weeks] premier league titles.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 02:17:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:43 pm
I dont like Kes.

That could be interpreted as an extremely popular opinion...


Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:53:37 am
One thing American sports have right is stuff like the salary cap, there has been load of different winners of championships in the US because of this, & if it weren't for us in 19/20, City would have won the last 6 [most likely be another title in a couple of weeks] premier league titles.

The draft and a lack of promotion/relegation play a big part in that, too. But don't worry, there are still plenty of teams that perennially suck.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,283
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 02:39:06 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:17:15 am


The draft and a lack of promotion/relegation play a big part in that, too. But don't worry, there are still plenty of teams that perennially suck.

True ;D

It's quite amusing watching Dallas Cowboys fans getting giddy, claiming they're winning the super bowl every season, then reality hits them when they inevitably choke in the playoffs ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 05:08:41 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:39:06 am
True ;D

It's quite amusing watching Dallas Cowboys fans getting giddy, claiming they're winning the super bowl every season, then reality hits them when they inevitably choke in the playoffs ;D

Well they are the most valuable sports brand in the world so they expectations are always high.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 08:08:24 am »
Eurovision Song Contest is crap .seeing the bbc gearing up for this banal talentless shit fest ,the mind boggles.
Radio 2 and their presenters/dj,s ,rylan and Scott mills in particular,wetting their knickers and getting giddy like kids on Christmas Eve about it .
Oh but its so camp ,kitsch and thats why we love it ,they tell us ..no ,its shit ,full of look at me talentless no marks .crap songs ,crap artists and an excuse for the bbc to play abba songs for weeks in the run up to it .
Boom banga bang ,la la la etc etc .all crap
Dont mind yah yah ding dong though lol or  father ted and dougals my lovely horse lol ,classics but otherwise .. yea shit
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,977
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 10:08:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:13:45 pm
James Corden is less of a twat than Ricky Gervais

I'm not sure that that's unpopular these days.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,092
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 10:25:57 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:08:33 am
I'm not sure that that's unpopular these days.

Ive zoned out with Getvais. Has he just disappeared up his own arse?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,425
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 10:34:58 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:46:24 am
Tepid sounds like a mate of mine who is such a fussy eater, he won't even have sauce [apart from peppercorn sauce] on his dinner, he won't eat pizza & anything else with cheese in it.

Here's a song for Tepid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcNiS_PZQlc

 ;D
Out side of breakfast Im fine. Dont like mushrooms eggy stuff etc, its almost all confined to breakfast.

Ok, hot drinks too. I forgot that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 10:41:55 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:08:33 am
I'm not sure that that's unpopular these days.

Thought it might be on RAWK more than the outside world

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 10:43:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:34:58 am
Out side of breakfast Im fine. Dont like mushrooms eggy stuff etc, its almost all confined to breakfast.

Ok, hot drinks too. I forgot that

a flaming Sambuca?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,977
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 12:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:25:57 am
Ive zoned out with Getvais. Has he just disappeared up his own arse?

I think so.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:41:55 am
Thought it might be on RAWK more than the outside world

I think it's everywhere, apart from a small section of his fans.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,283
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 12:50:57 pm »
What is it with this thread that i can now taste a sausage dinner chippy tea. :lickin
Logged
#Sausages

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 12:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:50:57 pm
What is it with this thread that i can now taste a sausage dinner chippy tea. :lickin

You're nowhere near Frogmore cottage then
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,200
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 06:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:46:24 am
Tepid sounds like a mate of mine who is such a fussy eater, he won't even have sauce [apart from peppercorn sauce] on his dinner, he won't eat pizza & anything else with cheese in it.

Here's a song for Tepid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcNiS_PZQlc

 ;D

I dont like cheese, or tomatoes. So no pizza or really any Italian food for me, as I am also not a sauce person. Brown gravy indian is about it!

Also dont do tomato sauce (obviously), mustard, mayo and the like.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,097
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 09:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 06:14:12 pm
Brown gravy indian


Sounds like chief or something.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,021
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 09:32:06 pm »
Manchester City are actually perfect champions and club for society today.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,520
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 09:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:32:06 pm
Manchester City are actually perfect champions and club for society today.
And the bald fraud has never been involved in cheating. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 