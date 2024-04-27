« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 133300 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 01:53:37 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 27, 2024, 10:28:03 am
Brits who watch American sports should be forced to take a citizenship test

One thing American sports have right is stuff like the salary cap, there has been load of different winners of championships in the US because of this, & if it weren't for us in 19/20, City would have won the last 6 [most likely be another title in a couple of weeks] premier league titles.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 02:17:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:43 pm
I dont like Kes.

That could be interpreted as an extremely popular opinion...


Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:53:37 am
One thing American sports have right is stuff like the salary cap, there has been load of different winners of championships in the US because of this, & if it weren't for us in 19/20, City would have won the last 6 [most likely be another title in a couple of weeks] premier league titles.

The draft and a lack of promotion/relegation play a big part in that, too. But don't worry, there are still plenty of teams that perennially suck.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 02:39:06 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:17:15 am


The draft and a lack of promotion/relegation play a big part in that, too. But don't worry, there are still plenty of teams that perennially suck.

True ;D

It's quite amusing watching Dallas Cowboys fans getting giddy, claiming they're winning the super bowl every season, then reality hits them when they inevitably choke in the playoffs ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 05:08:41 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:39:06 am
True ;D

It's quite amusing watching Dallas Cowboys fans getting giddy, claiming they're winning the super bowl every season, then reality hits them when they inevitably choke in the playoffs ;D

Well they are the most valuable sports brand in the world so they expectations are always high.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 08:08:24 am »
Eurovision Song Contest is crap .seeing the bbc gearing up for this banal talentless shit fest ,the mind boggles.
Radio 2 and their presenters/dj,s ,rylan and Scott mills in particular,wetting their knickers and getting giddy like kids on Christmas Eve about it .
Oh but its so camp ,kitsch and thats why we love it ,they tell us ..no ,its shit ,full of look at me talentless no marks .crap songs ,crap artists and an excuse for the bbc to play abba songs for weeks in the run up to it .
Boom banga bang ,la la la etc etc .all crap
Dont mind yah yah ding dong though lol or  father ted and dougals my lovely horse lol ,classics but otherwise .. yea shit
