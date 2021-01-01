Food is more divisive than animal death
Vegetarianism is grand but not convinced it changes much on its own so is a personal choice
or put another way, if it was required I'd go veggie
but me bird is veggie and doesn't give a toss and I've not managed to flip the switch on my own (though I always try to buy ethically)
Every year around this time I'll get a run to Carlisle or Scotland and every year I'll look at the little lambs in the fields and feel horrible for eating them. Then a few weeks later, I'll either make a Moroccan Lamb Stew in the slow cooker, or be in Crete and will order Lamb Kebabs or Lamb Kleftiko...
If we all go veggie, we'll never see a Lamb, Calf, Chicken Chick, Kid, piglet again, there will be no cows, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys or pigs on farms and in the fields, as there will be no need for them