Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 07:22:27 am
Chips with gravy. Grim. 
Ruins the Chios and the gravy is foul too.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 07:37:57 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:27 am
Chips with gravy. Grim. 
Ruins the Chios and the gravy is foul too.

I concur.

Either malt vinegar/salt or just chicken salt.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:15:56 am


Curry is better, but good gravy is magic. Poutine is also boss.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:21:42 am
Ban the Grand National I reckon
And any horse racin really, on grounds of animal cruelty

And yeah chips shouldn't ever be soggy unless it's with a bit of vinegar
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:26:11 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:27 am
Chips with gravy. Grim. 
Ruins the Chios and the gravy is foul too.
Erm, Nah...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:26:54 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:21:42 am
Ban the Grand National I reckon
And any horse racin really, on grounds of animal cruelty

And yeah chips shouldn't ever be soggy unless it's with a bit of vinegar

Never happen, too much money involved.

I'd be all for a ban on cats though, in the UK alone it would save the lives of up to 270 million wild animals each year, almost 70 million of which are birds, American reckons its in the billions
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:28:50 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:27 am
Chips with gravy. Grim. 
Ruins the Chios and the gravy is foul too.

You must have shit gravy where you live.

Our kid could never get his local takeaway in Bournemouth to get their heads around a sausage dinner, so I ended up taking him one down one time and our Ma used to take him one when she went to visit ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 10:04:26 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:27 am
Chips with gravy. Grim. 
Ruins the Chios and the gravy is foul too.

Told you.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 10:06:36 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:21:42 am
Ban the Grand National I reckon
And any horse racin really, on grounds of animal cruelty

I was a fan until I did a horse riding course. That coupled with the constant number of horses put down stopped me from ever going again.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:26:54 am
Never happen, too much money involved.

I'd be all for a ban on cats though, in the UK alone it would save the lives of up to 270 million wild animals each year, almost 70 million of which are birds, American reckons its in the billions

Could you imagine how mental things would be with all those extra animals? They'd strip trees, forests, fields, farms. There'd potentially be an increase in fleas and diseases as well.

I must admit to being a cat owner, however I'm a firm believer they should not be outdoors and always neutered
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 10:39:14 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:26:54 am

I'd be all for a ban on cats though

Absolutely
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:39:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:28:50 am
You must have shit gravy where you live.

Our kid could never get his local takeaway in Bournemouth to get their heads around a sausage dinner, so I ended up taking him one down one time and our Ma used to take him one when she went to visit ;D
When I went to secondary school about 60% of kids would have a tray of chips and gravy. Definitely grew up in a chips and gravy area. Disgusting.

Curry sauce? Im not opposed ethically, but mostly the curry sauce is gross.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:42:37 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:39:34 pm
When I went to secondary school about 60% of kids would have a tray of chips and gravy. Definitely grew up in a chips and gravy area. Disgusting.

Curry sauce? Im not opposed ethically, but mostly the curry sauce is gross.

Its gotta be good quality gravy though. Fish, chips (or a pie) and curry is gorgeous with a decent chippy curry
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:44:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:42:37 pm
Its gotta be good quality gravy though. Fish, chips (or a pie) and curry is gorgeous with a decent chippy curry
But the gravy is always dreadful (and even if it werent Im still opposed)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:45:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:44:24 pm
But the gravy is always dreadful (and even if it werent Im still opposed)

I must be lucky as its always been good in the chippys I've used.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:46:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:44:24 pm
But the gravy is always dreadful (and even if it werent Im still opposed)

So when you do a roast do you allow Gravy on the roast potatoes?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:48:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:44:24 pm
But the gravy is always dreadful (and even if it werent Im still opposed)
You must have been to the wrong chippys.
Our local chippys gravy and curry are to die for.
Many more places are lovely too.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 02:16:57 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:46:02 pm
So when you do a roast do you allow Gravy on the roast potatoes?
Two things.

Roast potatoes are not chips.

Preferably I keep them apart, but then my gravy is top notch.

Still, when my dad used to live near Sefton park he used to live on tripe and chips from the local chippy.  Fuck knows what youd have to put on tripe to make it edible.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 02:35:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:16:57 pm
Two things.

Roast potatoes are not chips.

Preferably I keep them apart, but then my gravy is top notch.

Still, when my dad used to live near Sefton park he used to live on tripe and chips from the local chippy.  Fuck knows what youd have to put on tripe to make it edible.

Don't think it's possible to do that  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 04:40:09 pm
Food is more divisive than animal death :D

-------

Vegetarianism is grand but not convinced it changes much on its own so is a personal choice

or put another way, if it was required I'd go veggie
but me bird is veggie and doesn't give a toss and I've not managed to flip the switch on my own (though I always try to buy ethically)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 05:22:38 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:40:09 pm
Food is more divisive than animal death :D

-------

Vegetarianism is grand but not convinced it changes much on its own so is a personal choice

or put another way, if it was required I'd go veggie
but me bird is veggie and doesn't give a toss and I've not managed to flip the switch on my own (though I always try to buy ethically)

Every year around this time I'll get a run to Carlisle or Scotland and every year I'll look at the little lambs in the fields and feel horrible for eating them. Then a few weeks later, I'll either make a Moroccan Lamb Stew in the slow cooker, or be in Crete and will order Lamb Kebabs or Lamb Kleftiko...

If we all go veggie, we'll never see a Lamb, Calf, Chicken Chick, Kid, piglet again, there will be no cows, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys or pigs on farms and in the fields, as there will be no need for them
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 05:24:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:22:38 pm
I'll look at the little lambs in the fields and feel horrible for eating them. Then a few weeks later, I'll either make a Moroccan Lamb Stew in the slow cooker, or be in Crete and will order Lamb Kebabs or Lamb Kleftiko...


:lmao
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 05:26:57 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:46:02 pm
So when you do a roast do you allow Gravy on the roast potatoes?
Roast potatoes have a harder outer skin which makes them more structurally resistant to the gravy. Chips don't, which means it just makes them soggy. I agree that salt and a little vinegar is ideal, maybe tomato sauce/ketchup if you're eating them with chicken or something else that doesn't gel with vinegar.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 05:40:59 pm
The key to gravy or curry sauce on chips is to not have so much that it completely drowns them. Ideally your chips are on average only half covered so you get a bit of sauce and a bit of crispiness, and not completely soggy.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Soggy Chips are ace
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:43:49 pm
Soggy Chips are ace
damn right.  some ppl don't know they're born. chips AND gravy!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:46:17 pm
damn right.  some ppl don't know they're born. chips AND gravy!
'
'
or curry  or beans or mushy peas.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:47:39 pm
'
'
or curry  or beans or mushy peas.

Food porn

