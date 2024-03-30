Venus was a good cover if that's your kind of music. I'd much rather a group like Bananarama who wrote their own songs and could sing that manufactured cats being drowned like the Spiçe Girls or Girls Aloud.



Did like the one they did with Fun Boy Three, that's my early 80s guilty pleasure. Now where did I put Killers by Iron Maiden?



Back in the early 80s I used to drink in the local social club ,sitin one of the rooms that had the pool tables etc and abig fuck off juke box which we always persuaded the bar maids to turn up loud .all the young lads / men went in there ,good crack, no trouble ,different social groups ,rival football fans all good company.One of these groups of mid /late 20s fellas were the headbangers ,all into deep purple,led zeppelin,white snake,ac dc ,and all that.one evening were all in there but no music on ,one of the heavy metal lads gets up goes to the juke box and I just wait for the opening riff to smoke on the water as per usual to blare out ..oh no ,on comes hungry like the wolf by Duran Duran.The scene in there was like that bit in American werewolf in London were everyones laughing then suddenly stop ,everyone looked at him in amazement ,the pool players stopped playing,even the bar maids were looking .He just looked at every one and said a bit quietly I like it ,alright ,anyone got a problem with that  he was quite a big lad so no one had a problem lolIt came on a few more times over the evening