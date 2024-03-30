« previous next »
Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 02:39:45 am
I got a cd player boom box for my birthday in1987 maybe? First two cds were Bon Jovi - New Jersey and Bananaramas greatest hits

Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 03:04:46 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 02:39:45 am
I got a cd player boom box for my birthday in1987 maybe? First two cds were Bon Jovi - New Jersey and Bananaramas greatest hits

Would have been late 88 or early 89 based on their release dates.
Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 10:06:00 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 30, 2024, 06:22:42 pm
You don't think Cruel Summer, Venus or Shy Boy - just off the top of my head - were/are catchy? I mean, this is weird because I don't think they were ever critically regarded or seen as important, just a fun pop band. Better than some, worse than others.

Venus was a good cover if that's your kind of music. I'd much rather a group like Bananarama who wrote their own songs and could sing that manufactured cats being drowned like the Spiçe Girls or Girls Aloud.

Did like the one they did with Fun Boy Three, that's my early 80s guilty pleasure.  Now where did I put Killers by Iron Maiden?
Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 11:23:37 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:00 am
Venus was a good cover if that's your kind of music. I'd much rather a group like Bananarama who wrote their own songs and could sing that manufactured cats being drowned like the Spiçe Girls or Girls Aloud.

Did like the one they did with Fun Boy Three, that's my early 80s guilty pleasure.  Now where did I put Killers by Iron Maiden?
Back in the early 80s I used to drink in the local social club ,sitin one of the rooms that had the pool tables etc and abig fuck off juke box which we always persuaded the bar maids to turn up loud .all the young lads / men went in there ,good crack, no trouble ,different social groups ,rival football fans all good company.
One of these groups of mid /late 20s fellas were the headbangers ,all into deep purple,led zeppelin,white snake,ac dc ,and all that.one evening were all in there but no music on ,one of the heavy metal lads gets up goes to the juke box and I just wait for the opening riff to smoke on the water as per usual to blare out ..oh no ,on comes hungry like the wolf by Duran Duran.
The scene in there was like that bit in American werewolf in London were everyones laughing then suddenly stop ,everyone looked at him in amazement ,the pool players stopped playing,even the bar maids were looking .
He just looked at every one and said a bit quietly I like it ,alright ,anyone got a problem with that  he was quite a big lad so no one had a problemlol
It came on a few more times over the evening  ;D
Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 12:15:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:00 am
Venus was a good cover if that's your kind of music. I'd much rather a group like Bananarama who wrote their own songs and could sing that manufactured cats being drowned like the Spiçe Girls or Girls Aloud.

Did like the one they did with Fun Boy Three, that's my early 80s guilty pleasure.  Now where did I put Killers by Iron Maiden?
I mean, most of the mid-80s and onwards Bananarama stuff was written and produced by Stock Aitken & Waterman, and sounds spectacularly dreadful.
Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 12:39:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:15:30 pm
I mean, most of the mid-80s and onwards Bananarama stuff was written and produced by Stock Aitken & Waterman, and sounds spectacularly dreadful.

I thought they'd split up by the time them 3 dickheads ruined the charts, I can only remember their early stuff and Shakespears Sister was around 88/89 iirc but thinking about it, Dead or Alive was about 85/86? and wasn't that a SAW tune, so they must have started their shite in the mid 80's? As soon as they started polluting the airwaves I stop listening to the radio, so I know I thankfully missed a lot of their shite.
Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 09:50:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:39:55 pm
I thought they'd split up by the time them 3 dickheads ruined the charts, I can only remember their early stuff and Shakespears Sister was around 88/89 iirc but thinking about it, Dead or Alive was about 85/86? and wasn't that a SAW tune, so they must have started their shite in the mid 80's? As soon as they started polluting the airwaves I stop listening to the radio, so I know I thankfully missed a lot of their shite.

Yes, I think they started about 87 with Kylie and Astley.

I'm okay with early Bananarama, with The Specials and a few others songs. I've always been into rock but Bananarama is for me better than 90% of the shite that masquerades as pop music these days.
Reply #3287 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 09:50:18 pm
I'm okay with early Bananarama, with The Specials and a few others songs. I've always been into rock but Bananarama is for me better than 90% of the shite that masquerades as pop music these days.
I'm okay with early Bananarama because of Keren. Their music is fine and inoffensive.
Reply #3288 on: Today at 05:26:57 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:00:30 pm
I'm okay with early Bananarama because of Keren. Their music is fine and inoffensive.

 :thumbup
Reply #3289 on: Today at 06:30:00 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:00:30 pm
I'm okay with early Bananarama because of Keren. Their music is fine and inoffensive.

Just looked her up, shes 62 now. Never knew she was with Andrew Ridgeley for 27 years, but never married to him.
Reply #3290 on: Today at 07:25:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:30:00 pm
Just looked her up, shes 62 now. Never knew she was with Andrew Ridgeley for 27 years, but never married to him.

I thought he was with Pepsi or Shirley. Got my 80s pop stars all muddled up!
Reply #3291 on: Today at 07:27:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:25:58 pm
I thought he was with Pepsi or Shirley. Got my 80s pop stars all muddled up!

Just another manic Monday eh?
Reply #3292 on: Today at 07:31:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:25:58 pm
I thought he was with Pepsi or Shirley. Got my 80s pop stars all muddled up!
I think that was Martin Kemp.
Reply #3293 on: Today at 07:31:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:27:10 pm
Just another manic Monday eh?

;D

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:25:58 pm
I thought he was with Pepsi or Shirley. Got my 80s pop stars all muddled up!

He was with Shirlie for two years but that was the 80's, she's been married to Martin Kemp for 35 years
Reply #3294 on: Today at 07:34:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:31:56 pm
;D

He was with Shirlie for two years but that was the 80's, she's been married to Martin Kemp for 35 years

Thanks Baz Bamigboye.
Reply #3295 on: Today at 07:35:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:34:15 pm
Thanks Baz Bamigboye.

;D

Thought he was one of the 3am girls.
Reply #3296 on: Today at 07:36:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:34:15 pm
Thanks Baz Bamigboye.

Missus takes credit for that knowledge, she's into Spandau, Duran, Wham and all that early 80's stuff and knows all kinds of stuff.
Reply #3297 on: Today at 07:37:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:35:32 pm
;D

Thought he was one of the 3am girls.

:lmao
Reply #3298 on: Today at 07:37:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:35:32 pm
;D

Thought he was one of the 3am girls.

Are they the end of the night "you'll do" crowd?
