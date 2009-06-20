« previous next »
Unpopular Opinions

Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 03:05:40 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm
Chilli or hot sauce on a pizza is a must.

Yup, Sriracha for me. The Blackout one by Flying Goose is excellent.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 03:59:11 pm
Quote from: Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time on Yesterday at 03:05:40 pm
Yup, Sriracha for me. The Blackout one by Flying Goose is excellent.
Seen that one on Instagram. You can't buy it in shops?
jambutty

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 04:59:58 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:57:03 pm

When you've got young grandchildren you can relive innocence for snatches of time.

You want that as often as possible.
Expect nothing.

jambutty

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 05:02:17 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 08:46:21 am
Lobster isnt as nice as prawn.

Snow or King crab is better than either.
Expect nothing.

Ray K

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 08:40:29 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:05:36 am
New Years Eve is shite
That's not an unpopular opinion at all. Every single new years eve event I've been at have been shite.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

TipTopKop

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 02:59:02 pm
There's a distinct difference between spicy for taste and spicy for heat. It can have a nice kick to it, but once it starts taking away from the flavor of the food then it's just not great.
Agreed. There's a right balance but when it crosses over into pure heat then it loses the point for me.
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3046 on: Today at 01:32:13 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:40:29 pm
That's not an unpopular opinion at all. Every single new years eve event I've been at have been shite.

Dont say that Raymond, Im down at Sydney Harbour at the moment. Better be worth the wait.
Ray K

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3047 on: Today at 10:06:00 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 01:32:13 am
Dont say that Raymond, Im down at Sydney Harbour at the moment. Better be worth the wait.
Hope you bump into David Warner and Steve Smith there.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3048 on: Today at 11:08:31 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:55:18 am
So is this guy:



I always chuckle when I think about Crouchie trying to pull his girlfriend
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 01:32:13 am
Dont say that Raymond, Im down at Sydney Harbour at the moment. Better be worth the wait.

Mad to think in under 2 hours, you'll be in 2024 and us in the uk are still in 1945
Fuck the Tories

jambutty

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3050 on: Today at 11:30:52 am
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 11:08:31 am
I always chuckle when I think about Crouchie trying to pull his girlfriend

It was his wife, no?
Expect nothing.

Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3051 on: Today at 11:50:29 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:30:52 am
It was his wife, no?


No, they didnt get married till 2009, Crouchie had left the club by then
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:40:29 pm
That's not an unpopular opinion at all. Every single new years eve event I've been at have been shite.

Its the expectation that ypu have to go out and enjoy yourself and be charged a fortune to do so and its OK for c*nts to set fireworks off at midnight - tomroow rhe country ill still be as shit as today.

Luckily we're staying in tonight, but still getting dragged out this afternoon and then having to go for something to eat at 5:30, when I really cannot be arsed.
Fuck the Tories

Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3053 on: Today at 12:20:07 pm
I hope Nick has a lovely time, but those organised outdoor events are shit.
Squashed, no chance of a drink just to watch fireworks.  Better to be in a pub with your own people.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 12:20:07 pm
I hope Nick has a lovely time, but those organised outdoor events are shit.
Squashed, no chance of a drink just to watch fireworks.  Better to be in a pub with your own people.

Used to drink in the Fox and Goose in Southport - rock pub, so always the same crowd. NYE 1999, no charge to get in, walks it an 6:30 and its fucking packed to the rafters with "trendies", as everywhere else was charging, fucking ruined the night those c*nts being in our pub. 2000, we all went to someone flat and fucked the pubs off.
Fuck the Tories
