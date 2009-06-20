That's not an unpopular opinion at all. Every single new years eve event I've been at have been shite.



Its the expectation that ypu have to go out and enjoy yourself and be charged a fortune to do so and its OK for c*nts to set fireworks off at midnight - tomroow rhe country ill still be as shit as today.Luckily we're staying in tonight, but still getting dragged out this afternoon and then having to go for something to eat at 5:30, when I really cannot be arsed.