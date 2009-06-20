Chilli or hot sauce on a pizza is a must.
Yup, Sriracha for me. The Blackout one by Flying Goose is excellent.
Lobster isnt as nice as prawn.
New Years Eve is shite
There's a distinct difference between spicy for taste and spicy for heat. It can have a nice kick to it, but once it starts taking away from the flavor of the food then it's just not great.
That's not an unpopular opinion at all. Every single new years eve event I've been at have been shite.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Dont say that Raymond, Im down at Sydney Harbour at the moment. Better be worth the wait.
So is this guy:
I always chuckle when I think about Crouchie trying to pull his girlfriend
It was his wife, no?
I hope Nick has a lovely time, but those organised outdoor events are shit. Squashed, no chance of a drink just to watch fireworks. Better to be in a pub with your own people.
