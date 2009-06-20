« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 106447 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 03:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm
Chilli or hot sauce on a pizza is a must.

Yup, Sriracha for me. The Blackout one by Flying Goose is excellent.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 03:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time on Yesterday at 03:05:40 pm
Yup, Sriracha for me. The Blackout one by Flying Goose is excellent.
Seen that one on Instagram. You can't buy it in shops?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 04:59:58 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:57:03 pm

When you've got young grandchildren you can relive innocence for snatches of time.

You want that as often as possible.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 05:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 08:46:21 am
Lobster isnt as nice as prawn.

Snow or King crab is better than either.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 08:40:29 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:05:36 am
New Years Eve is shite
That's not an unpopular opinion at all. Every single new years eve event I've been at have been shite.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 02:59:02 pm
There's a distinct difference between spicy for taste and spicy for heat. It can have a nice kick to it, but once it starts taking away from the flavor of the food then it's just not great.
Agreed. There's a right balance but when it crosses over into pure heat then it loses the point for me.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 01:32:13 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:40:29 pm
That's not an unpopular opinion at all. Every single new years eve event I've been at have been shite.

Dont say that Raymond, Im down at Sydney Harbour at the moment. Better be worth the wait.
