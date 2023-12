Pineapple on pizza is fine. Maybe you don’t like it, which is also fine.

See also Mrs Browns Boys.

Similar concept this time if of year with Die Hard and the endless “is it a Christmas movie?!?!?!?!” Chat.

And finally, what you call a bread roll.



Having a strong opinion either way on any of those things isn’t a personality trait. It’s subjective drivel that will go on forever and ever. Each one of these “debates” crops up so often it’s tiresome, mostly by brands looking for cheap social media engagement.