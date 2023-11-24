Pineapple on pizza is fine. Maybe you dont like it, which is also fine.

See also Mrs Browns Boys.

Similar concept this time if of year with Die Hard and the endless is it a Christmas movie?!?!?!?! Chat.

And finally, what you call a bread roll.



Having a strong opinion either way on any of those things isnt a personality trait. Its subjective drivel that will go on forever and ever. Each one of these debates crops up so often its tiresome, mostly by brands looking for cheap social media engagement.