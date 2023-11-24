« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 105747 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3000 on: November 24, 2023, 10:58:56 pm »
Quote from: vladis voice on November 24, 2023, 07:07:12 pm
I think that was the other idea that John Henry fronted and was quickly withdrawn before ESL mess happened, cant remember what they called it though. (Edit Project Big Picture apparently)

ESL was purely about European competition and only impact on English football would have been the closed shop element rather than current arrangement whereby performance in domestic league forms basis of entry into Champions League, clubs never had any intention of leaving the pyramid as far as I recall but weirdly thats now become the common wisdom on the matter.

And the ESL was withdrawn, rightly, within a week after fan protests.

Unlike Everton who continued to cook da books over years.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3001 on: November 25, 2023, 07:34:59 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 24, 2023, 10:58:56 pm
And the ESL was withdrawn, rightly, within a week after fan protests.

Unlike Everton who continued to cook da books over years.

And then UEFA basically came up with their own version of the ESL. I reckon the CL will become what Sky, Che Neville and the rest wrongly claimed the ESL would be.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3002 on: November 25, 2023, 07:39:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 25, 2023, 07:34:59 am
And then UEFA basically came up with their own version of the ESL. I reckon the CL will become what Sky, Che Neville and the rest wrongly claimed the ESL would be.

UEFA's problem with the ESL was never with the format, it was that they wouldn't get a cut.

Given the way those in charge of football (be it FIFA, UEFA or whoever) always chase the money, the way UEFA were presented as the protectors of football in the ESL fallout was laughable.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3003 on: November 25, 2023, 10:30:12 am »
Quote from: RJH on November 25, 2023, 07:39:25 am
UEFA's problem with the ESL was never with the format, it was that they wouldn't get a cut.

Given the way those in charge of football (be it FIFA, UEFA or whoever) always chase the money, the way UEFA were presented as the protectors of football in the ESL fallout was laughable.

Exactly as it was cutting off the £1 billion they syphon off "for grass roots football" (Uefa piss ups more like)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3004 on: December 6, 2023, 01:13:25 pm »
Coldplay's first two albums are masterpieces and both of their final songs - Everything's Not Lost and Amsterdam - are two of the best album-closers ever. Their next two albums are excellent too. Shame they devolved into writing extended ad jingles afterwards, 2000-2008 was golden but seemingly very unfashionable to admit.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3005 on: December 6, 2023, 04:10:04 pm »
Masterpiece is a very high bar though. I would argue too high for any album with Yellow on it.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3006 on: December 7, 2023, 12:13:37 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December  6, 2023, 04:10:04 pm
Masterpiece is a very high bar though. I would argue too high for any album with Yellow on it.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 12:20:06 am »
In 'For a Few Dollars More', Lee Van Cleef is slightly cooler than Clint.

I am watching it now for the umpteenth time.  Such a fucking great movie.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 12:28:10 am »
Pineapple on pizza is fine. Maybe you dont like it, which is also fine.
See also Mrs Browns Boys.
Similar concept this time if of year with Die Hard and the endless is it a Christmas movie?!?!?!?! Chat.
And finally, what you call a bread roll.

Having a strong opinion either way on any of those things isnt a personality trait. Its subjective drivel that will go on forever and ever. Each one of these debates crops up so often its tiresome, mostly by brands looking for cheap social media engagement.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 12:29:32 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:28:10 am
Pineapple on pizza is fine.

It absolutely isn't.  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 12:35:54 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 12:29:32 am
It absolutely isn't.  ;D

Lee Van Cleef is, however, slightly cooler than Clint in Few Dollars More...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 01:16:45 am »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 12:35:54 am
Lee Van Cleef is, however, slightly cooler than Clint in Few Dollars More...
But no one is cooler than the Fonz.*





*Apart from Kenny Dalglish.
