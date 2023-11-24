Pineapple on pizza is fine. Maybe you dont like it, which is also fine.
See also Mrs Browns Boys.
Similar concept this time if of year with Die Hard and the endless is it a Christmas movie?!?!?!?! Chat.
And finally, what you call a bread roll.
Having a strong opinion either way on any of those things isnt a personality trait. Its subjective drivel that will go on forever and ever. Each one of these debates crops up so often its tiresome, mostly by brands looking for cheap social media engagement.