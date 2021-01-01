Apology accepted
We might disagree, but I think we also do agree at times. We just want the best for everyone.
I think in their twisted way of 'dog eats dog' the Tories and the far right strive for the same thing.
It's just we think differently
I have had an interesting life. But I don't depend on anyone for anything. Never. Never have maybe never will.
But I think that there should be a safety net for those that need it. Needing stuff isn't a crime. It's something like the basics a real society provides.
The Tories have fucked us all. I want people to be safe and happy and I want to pay my taxes to make sure they are.