Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 09:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:36:01 pm
You saying I'm a dickhead because I rated Corbyn just isn't fair.

Absolutely correct. You are a brilliant lad and you liking Corbyn is a personal choice.

I don't like him, but I'm more annoyed I think because I initially did. Again, see the posts when he popped up. I thought he'd be awesome. He wasn't. I thought he'd unite Labour. He didn't. I thought he kick the Tories into touch. He did not.

If you think I was having a go at your then I apologise. I did not mean to.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 09:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:40:28 pm
It was a joke about getting thread mixed up

Have a lie down and stop being a tit

And I will say sorry to you as well mate.

Cracking poster and always one that I like to read :)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:41:31 pm
And I will say sorry to you as well mate.

Cracking poster and always one that I like to read :)


Apology accepted  :-*
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 09:44:51 pm »
Heres one.

Commie  Bobby isnt a commie.  Hes far far too nice and reasonable ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm

Apology accepted  :-*

We might disagree, but I think we also do agree at times. We just want the best for everyone.

I think in their twisted way of 'dog eats dog' the Tories and the far right strive for the same thing.

It's just we think differently

I have had an interesting life. But I don't depend on anyone for anything. Never. Never have maybe never will.

But I think that there should be a safety net for those that need it. Needing stuff isn't a crime. It's something like the basics a real society provides.

The Tories have fucked us all. I want people to be safe and happy and I want to pay my taxes to make sure they are.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 09:49:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:44:51 pm
Heres one.

Commie  Bobby isnt a commie.  Hes far far too nice and reasonable ;D

If I didnt know better Id say you were shit stirring  after Andys grand appearance ;D

but I know better  :wave
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:44:51 pm
Heres one.

Heres another

Mrs Brown Boys is intelligent well written comedy
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm »
Oh for the record, in case it gets misinterpreted (Andy) - I also think Commie Bobbie is lovely
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2928 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm
Oh for the record, in case it gets misinterpreted (Andy) - I also think Commie Bobbie is lovely

I'd vote for him above Corbyn
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm
Oh for the record, in case it gets misinterpreted (Andy) - I also think Commie Bobbie is lovely
He genuinely is .

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2930 on: Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm »
Offline Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2931 on: Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm
He genuinely is .

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm
I know mate

Let's not be too hasty, I need to know his breakfast item rankings before judging,
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2932 on: Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm
Let's not be too hasty, I need to know his breakfast item rankings before judging,
could be one of:
- egg and bacon
- egg sausage and bacon
- egg and spam
- egg bacon and spam
- egg bacon sausage and spam
- spam bacon sausage and spam
- spam egg spam spam bacon and spam
- spam sausage spam spam bacon spam tomato and spam.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2933 on: Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
could be one of:
- egg and bacon
- egg sausage and bacon
- egg and spam
- egg bacon and spam
- egg bacon sausage and spam
- spam bacon sausage and spam
- spam egg spam spam bacon and spam
- spam sausage spam spam bacon spam tomato and spam.

Best brekkie

4 sausage
Eggs
Hash Browns (English ones, not that American fucking shite)
Heinz Baked Beans
Fried mushrooms


/fuck. off. com.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2934 on: Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
could be one of:
- egg and bacon
- egg sausage and bacon
- egg and spam
- egg bacon and spam
- egg bacon sausage and spam
- spam bacon sausage and spam
- spam egg spam spam bacon and spam
- spam sausage spam spam bacon spam tomato and spam.

Offline John C

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2935 on: Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm »
FFS Andy
How to destruct a thread  :duh
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2936 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm
FFS Andy
How to destruct an thread  :duh

a thread ;)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2937 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm
FFS Andy
How to destruct a thread  :duh

Dont ban him - Were used to it



