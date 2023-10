Keir Starmer is not a socialist and doesn't give a fuck about the likes of me.



What is a socialist in regards to doing the best of the country?If someone cares about the country and wants to reverse the damage that the Tories did then do they give a fuck about you or me?Corbyn got the worst results ever in the history of the party. Him not being in power led to more Tory. Did that result care about you or me?Do we want more Tory or less Tory? Corbyn was a great idea and I was behind him, but he was a total bag of fucking shite.Then when he could have changed stuff he went on holiday and then banged on about shit round the world while people in his own country were fucked and dying.Great guy.