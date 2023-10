Going with the thread theme, unless you're on your way to a hugely physical job there's no need to ever have a huge, meat-heavy breakfast. Just grab a pastry and a coffee, have something a little more substantial at lunchtime and then a proper dinner so you don't wake up hungry the next day.



In case of hangover, sleep as long as possible and then: spicy bloody mary (hair of the dog), orange juice (hydration and vitamin C), coffee (caffeine and warmth) and then a hefty protein and carbs lunch.