« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 91210 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,106
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2720 on: September 17, 2023, 04:22:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 17, 2023, 04:20:46 pm
The smell of mushroom omelette makes me wretch

You know everyone argues that pineapple shouldn't be on pizza, mushrooms ruin everything.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,025
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2721 on: September 17, 2023, 04:38:00 pm »
Mushrooms are magic.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,225
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2722 on: September 17, 2023, 04:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September 17, 2023, 04:22:58 pm
You know everyone argues that pineapple shouldn't be on pizza, mushrooms ruin everything.

I love pineapple on a pizza but Im also fond of a mushroom as well. Thing with mushrooms is you have to cook them separately before putting them on or they go a bit slimy and the texture is off.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,758
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2723 on: September 17, 2023, 04:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September 17, 2023, 02:38:50 pm
Mushrooms have no redeeming features whatsoever. Smell taste sight just all icky.

Every mushroom is a potential undercover toadstool.

Disgusting fungi.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2724 on: September 17, 2023, 05:12:45 pm »
If I have 3 Pizza toppings, mushrooms are always one of them
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,766
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2725 on: September 17, 2023, 05:30:09 pm »
I eat mushrooms occasionally. Spore-adically, you might say
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,424
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2726 on: September 17, 2023, 05:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September 17, 2023, 04:22:58 pm
You know everyone argues that pineapple shouldn't be on pizza, mushrooms ruin everything.
You are absolutely  correct
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,198
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2727 on: September 17, 2023, 05:34:07 pm »
Looking at some of his pictures, Capon eats a LOT of a certain variety of mushrooms ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,433
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2728 on: September 17, 2023, 05:53:49 pm »
A load of Shit Takes in here this afternoon.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,766
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2729 on: September 17, 2023, 05:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 17, 2023, 05:53:49 pm
A load of Shit Takes in here this afternoon.
Hope you don't include me in that bracket
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,341
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 11:45:10 am »
Dad's Army is great.

Morecambe & Wise isn't funny.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,561
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 12:53:30 pm »
Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boys are tastier and lovelier than anything cooked by Gordon Ramsay
Logged
Meh

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 01:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 17, 2023, 05:53:49 pm
A load of Shit Takes in here this afternoon.
This old chestnut. I'd button it if I were you.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,092
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 02:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 17, 2023, 04:49:48 pm
I love pineapple on a pizza but Im also fond of a mushroom as well.

Me too.

I think shop bought pizzas are generally rank. Particularly the ones made at a separate counter in The Asda or Sains.

Equally bad are pizzas from Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns.

A nice pizza though is one of the nicest things you can eat. Either homemade with homemade dough, homemade tomato sauce, a small amount of cheese and 2 other topping max OR from a good Italian restaurant where they make thin crust pizzas only.

Same with pasta dishes. Dolmio, Ragu, Lloyd Grossman sauces are disgusting. Make your own simple tomato sauce and its miles better. Dried pasta is great. De Cecco is the best of the generic type brands
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:31 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,106
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 02:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:29:55 pm
Me too.

I think shop bought pizzas are generally rank. Particularly the ones made at a separate counter in The Asda or Sains.

Equally bad are pizzas from Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns.

A nice pizza though is one of the nicest things you can eat. Either homemade with homemade dough, homemade tomato sauce, a small amount of cheese and 2 other topping max OR from a good Italian restaurant where they make thin crust pizzas only

I miss a good pizza so much! I'm not allowed to eat cheese at the moment.

I actually had a pretty decent vegan flatbread yesterday, but it will never compare.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,225
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 02:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:29:55 pm
Me too.

I think shop bought pizzas are generally rank. Particularly the ones made at a separate counter in The Asda or Sains.

Equally bad are pizzas from Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns.

A nice pizza though is one of the nicest things you can eat. Either homemade with homemade dough, homemade tomato sauce, a small amount of cheese and 2 other topping max OR from a good Italian restaurant where they make thin crust pizzas only

100%, and whilst Italian style is lovely I do like deep dish as well, bit of work but this is one of my faves to make at home - https://www.fabfoodchicago.com/fab-recipe-chicago-style-deep-dish-pizza-by-emmy-gottschalk/
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,225
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 02:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:31:54 pm
I miss a good pizza so much! I'm not allowed to eat cheese at the moment.

I actually had a pretty decent vegan flatbread yesterday, but it will never compare.

fucking hell mate, that sounded so sad. I was vegan for a few years, before it was cool so none of this substitute stuff really existed and I remember holland & Barrett getting 'vegan cheese' in and thinking it'd be all amazing, got it home and it was like eating slightly damp powder that smelt of feet. Will never forget it.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,106
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 02:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:38:00 pm
fucking hell mate, that sounded so sad. I was vegan for a few years, before it was cool so none of this substitute stuff really existed and I remember holland & Barrett getting 'vegan cheese' in and thinking it'd be all amazing, got it home and it was like eating slightly damp powder that smelt of feet. Will never forget it.

Trust me it's not by choice! Have the say the US has quite the variety of vegan "cheese" so it was pretty decent. I mean as far as vegan pizza goes.

I don't do the vegan meat thing though as that's a step too far.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 