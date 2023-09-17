I love pineapple on a pizza but Im also fond of a mushroom as well.



Me too.I think shop bought pizzas are generally rank. Particularly the ones made at a separate counter in The Asda or Sains.Equally bad are pizzas from Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns.A nice pizza though is one of the nicest things you can eat. Either homemade with homemade dough, homemade tomato sauce, a small amount of cheese and 2 other topping max OR from a good Italian restaurant where they make thin crust pizzas only.Same with pasta dishes. Dolmio, Ragu, Lloyd Grossman sauces are disgusting. Make your own simple tomato sauce and its miles better. Dried pasta is great. De Cecco is the best of the generic type brands