I love pineapple on a pizza but Im also fond of a mushroom as well.
Me too.
I think shop bought pizzas are generally rank. Particularly the ones made at a separate counter in The Asda or Sains.
Equally bad are pizzas from Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns.
A nice pizza though is one of the nicest things you can eat. Either homemade with homemade dough, homemade tomato sauce, a small amount of cheese and 2 other topping max OR from a good Italian restaurant where they make thin crust pizzas only.
Same with pasta dishes. Dolmio, Ragu, Lloyd Grossman sauces are disgusting. Make your own simple tomato sauce and its miles better. Dried pasta is great. De Cecco is the best of the generic type brands