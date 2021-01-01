« previous next »
Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2680
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:18:18 pm
Which is every episode ;)

Apparently the crew used to turn the aircon right down for some odd reason ;D
and for some reason she and the other actors never noticed the effect it had  :)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2681
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:12:51 pm
Mrs Brown's Boys, Citizen Khan or anything with James Corden. Again not an unpopular opinion.

I wasn't around then so might be wrong but those 70's comedies mentioned weren't that bad I don't think, not for me but I can see why people liked them. Obviously they seemed old hat when the likes of Not The Nine O Clock News, Blackadder and The Young Ones rolled around.

Gavin and Stacy is a good TV show

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2682
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm
Gavin and Stacy is a good TV show



Seen bits of it but never watched it properly to be fair but it's got James Corden in it so in my head, it's on par with the likes of Hi-De-Hi.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2683
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:33:14 pm
Seen bits of it but never watched it properly to be fair but it's got James Corden in it so in my head, it's on par with the likes of Hi-De-Hi.

High praise indeed.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2684
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:33:14 pm
Seen bits of it but never watched it properly to be fair but it's got James Corden in it so in my head, it's on par with the likes of Hi-De-Hi.

Exactly why i've never watched Gavin & Stacy, because of James Corden

Same reason why i've never watched The Office, as i can't stand Ricky Gervais.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2685
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:18:07 pm
Also, not sure what the consensus is on RAWK but Catherine Tate was insanely popular for a while and I never got it.
Shite.
I never ever got French and Saunders either.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2686
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:55:59 pm
Exactly why i've never watched Gavin & Stacy, because of James Corden

Same reason why i've never watched The Office, as i can't stand Ricky Gervais.

If youd watched the first series when it came out youd barely have heard of him. Not really a fan of his recent stuff and havent really seen any of his stand up but I can still watch The Office and Extras still enjoy them.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2687
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:55:59 pm
Exactly why i've never watched Gavin & Stacy, because of James Corden

Same reason why i've never watched The Office, as i can't stand Ricky Gervais.

Cant stand Gervais either, but The Office is a must see.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2688
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:55:59 pm
Exactly why i've never watched Gavin & Stacy, because of James Corden

Same reason why i've never watched The Office, as i can't stand Ricky Gervais.

Agree with Nick, I saw it before I realised Gervais was an obnoxious arse, so still love it.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2689
Game of Thrones is and was always awful. And its fanbase are just weirdos.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2690
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Game of Thrones is and was always awful. And its fanbase are just weirdos.
one of the best TV shows ever produced.

until the last season of course ....
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2691
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm
Shite.
I never ever got French and Saunders either.
I thought Catherine Tate has some really unique and superb humour that got in to me, but I completely agree about French & Saunders. They never had the ability to make me laugh at all.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2692
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Game of Thrones is and was always awful. And its fanbase are just weirdos.
I let most of the bad sitcom opinions go but this is just bizarre, like slagging off The Wire or Boardwalk Empire. GOT wasn't perfect but no show in the past 15 years has had anywhere near the same amount and breadth of great characters and set pieces. I can't think of anything that's come near.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2693
I like Ricky Gervais. Comic genius.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2694
Surely liking Gervais is the popular, very mainstream opinion.

I think he is a talentless ripoff artist extraordinaire, and the only thing he's done is inspire a brilliant US comedy - the lineage of the US Office is brilliant, especially if you trace it to later sitcoms (as you should, with Michael Schur to Brooklyn 99 and The Good Place)

Gervais: a little unfunny fish in a small pond.

See also: Del Boy falling through the bar. Maybe once upon a time that was something, but I worry about anyone holding that up as a comedic highlight in the year of our dark lord 20+23


----

best british sitcoms of the last decade:

People Just Do Nothing, and Stath Lets Flats
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2695
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Game of Thrones is and was always awful. And its fanbase are just weirdos.
Never seen it, fantasy peaked at Tolkien and got increasingly more derivative

Tolkien's got fuck-all on real myths and legends anyway

And the Lord of the Rings books have some godawful prose

Edit: I will die one day having not seen Star Wars
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2696
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:41:54 am
Never seen it, fantasy peaked at Tolkien and got increasingly more derivative

Lots of tits on display, early series was soft porn
Fuck the Tories

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2697
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:36 am
Lots of tits on display, early series was soft porn

Explains a lot  ;D
