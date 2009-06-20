It's why series 3 & 4 were better than series 2, because in 2 Blackadder was just a bit too rich, popular and successful. He works better when he's a frustrated character stuck in a situation he can't get out of.
You have definitely embraced this thread title I'll give you that.
Series 2 was absolutely genius.
As Blackadder got smugger, Baldrick and Hugh Lawries' characters got infinitely stupider and Stephen Fry's characters got more and more insane, the show got weaker. The jokes were just too easy.
Even Flash was so much better in S2 than S4. (don't think he showed up in S3?)
S2 had some unforgettable supporting characters. Straight off the top of my head; Queenie, Nursey, Captain Rum, Walter Raleigh, The Baby Eating bishop of Bath & Wells, Edmunds Puritan aunt and uncle. Ploppy son of Ploppy. Simon Partridge, Geoffrey Piddle and Freddie Frobisher, the flatulent hermit of Lindisfarne.
Series 2 had the perfect balance. Every single episode is a winner with a super tight script. It's up there as the greatest single series of comedy of all time IMO.
As it's the unpopular opinions thread I'll say S4 is quite overrated. Yeah, the last episode is legendary, but nowhere near as clever as S2. Baldrick was written so excessively stupid, the Blackadder putdowns didn't hit the spot. I thought General Melchett stole the show in S4, a very funny character.