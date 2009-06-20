I think series 2-4 were all firmly in the 'excellent' bracket, but I'd rank them 4, 3, 2 in my personal order of preference.



I love clever-funny over slapstick, and each series got more clever-funny.



All of them had at their heart the juxtapositioning of different classes & status (the put-upon grunt/the smart middle-class chap frustrated that he's subordinate to idiots/the dim posh aristocrat who looks up to Blackadder/the rather unhinged posh aristo in a position of power - in S3, the third and fourth character are merged, although Fry as Wellington is a prototype of General Melchett in S4).



For Goes Forth, this concept worked the best with clear class distinctions that we could more identify with (possibly as they're more contemporary/recent history). Yes, Baldrick-4 is is the most obviously dense of all the Baldricks, but the other characters are at the pinnacle of the whole franchise. George and Melchett are perfect for illustrating the lunacy of the upper classes who nevertheless got to rule everything despite being thick and/or deranged.







Saying all that, the Blackadder Christmas Carol is my all-time favourite.



