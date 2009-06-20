« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 88814 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,394
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 10:31:58 am »
I've never really found The Young Ones all that good either, but I think it's because I watched it long after it had finished.  Expect that if you caught it when it was live it would've been different.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 10:42:46 am »
The Young Ones was written for a very narrow age group (teens & young adults) who'd never really had anything produced for them before. I was a teenager when it hit the screens in Australia and I can't remember ever watching it with my parents. We'd all been massive fans of the usual UK comedies but this was the first one where no adults I knew watched.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,293
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 11:09:22 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:41:25 am
I always find it baffling that he and Richard Curtis were able to write something as funny as Blackadder, considering neither of them ever did anything else that was anywhere near as good. Although I can't off the top of my head think of any other sitcoms that Ben Elton wrote.


Ben Elton wrote The Thin Blue Line, which was awful. A scan of Wiki tells me he's done some other stuff, which was forgettable and generally soon cancelled. He collaborated with Lloyd-Webber on some musicals.

Curtis wrote Four Weddings & screenwrote the Bridget Jones films (the first of which is brilliant). A few sitcoms, the best by far of which was Vicar of Dibley.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,293
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:31:58 am
I've never really found The Young Ones all that good either, but I think it's because I watched it long after it had finished.  Expect that if you caught it when it was live it would've been different.


Very much so. I was 11 & 13 when the series came out (had to check) and it was revelatory, unlike anything else. Gave me a pretty confused sense of university was like, and sort of put me off (all that grime and lack of nice food!). For one of my best mates, it did the opposite and made him determined to go to uni. His first student house was not dissimilar to the Young Ones' (it literally had a hole in the kitchen floor into the soil below, about a foot round a foot deep, no central heating, and a filthy cooker)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,289
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 11:41:11 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 12:54:00 pm
It's why series 3 & 4 were better than series 2, because in 2 Blackadder was just a bit too rich, popular and successful. He works better when he's a frustrated character stuck in a situation he can't get out of.

You have definitely embraced this thread title I'll give you that. 

Series 2 was absolutely genius.

As Blackadder got smugger, Baldrick and Hugh Lawries' characters got infinitely stupider and Stephen Fry's characters got more and more insane, the show got weaker.  The jokes were just too easy.

Even Flash was so much better in S2 than S4.  (don't think he showed up in S3?)

S2 had some unforgettable supporting characters.  Straight off the top of my head; Queenie, Nursey, Captain Rum, Walter Raleigh, The Baby Eating bishop of Bath & Wells,  Edmunds Puritan aunt and uncle. Ploppy son of Ploppy. Simon Partridge, Geoffrey Piddle and Freddie Frobisher, the flatulent hermit of Lindisfarne.

Series 2 had the perfect balance.  Every single episode is a winner with a super tight script.    It's up there as the greatest single series of comedy of all time IMO.

As it's the unpopular opinions thread I'll say S4 is quite overrated. Yeah, the last episode is legendary, but nowhere near as clever as S2.  Baldrick was written so excessively stupid, the Blackadder putdowns didn't hit the spot.   I thought General Melchett stole the show in S4, a very funny character.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,394
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 11:43:17 am »
Melchett is a brilliant character.  Fry plays him perfectly.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 11:51:06 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:35:22 am
Now Ben Elton, outside of sitcom screenwriting he's about as funny as a kick in the bollocks.
Ah yes, the creator of The Thin Blue Line, Upstart Crow and (ugh) The Wright Way. Elton has always been patchy at best, it's just that he initially had Lise Mayer or Richard Curtis to filter out the worst material and provide the focus and inspiration.

I'd also agree season four of Blackadder is overrated, generally because of the ending. Two is the best, three excellent and four decent.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,289
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 11:53:42 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:43:17 am
Melchett is a brilliant character.  Fry plays him perfectly.

That cameo Fry does as The Duke of Wellington in S3 was funny as fuck. :)

There's only one way to win a campaign: shout, shout and shout again!
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 11:55:59 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:41:11 am
You have definitely embraced this thread title I'll give you that

Series 2 was absolutely genius.

As Blackadder got smugger, Baldrick and Hugh Lawries' characters got infinitely stupider and Stephen Fry's characters got more and more insane, the show got weaker.  The jokes were just too easy.

Even Flash was so much better in S2 than S4.  (don't think he showed up in S3?)

S2 had some unforgettable supporting characters.  Straight off the top of my head; Queenie, Nursey, Captain Rum, Walter Raleigh, The Baby Eating bishop of Bath & Wells,  Edmunds Puritan aunt and uncle. Ploppy son of Ploppy. Simon Partridge, Geoffrey Piddle and Freddie Frobisher, the flatulent hermit of Lindisfarne.

Series 2 had the perfect balance.  Every single episode is a winner with a super tight script.    It's up there as the greatest single series of comedy of all time IMO.

As it's the unpopular opinions thread I'll say S4 is quite overrated. Yeah, the last episode is legendary, but nowhere near as clever as S2.  Baldrick was written so excessively stupid, the Blackadder putdowns didn't hit the spot.   I thought General Melchett stole the show in S4, a very funny character.

Crikey mate, hes not the only one
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 12:02:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:42:46 am
The Young Ones was written for a very narrow age group (teens & young adults)

It was written by YOUNG ADULTS for YOUNG ADULTS! Our world too!

Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:41:11 am
Edmunds Puritan aunt and uncle

Devil's Dumplings!

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,289
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 12:21:29 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:02:25 pm

Devil's Dumplings!

That turnip,  very funny.  Exactly the same shape as a ... thingy!

Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,293
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 12:25:59 pm »
I think series 2-4 were all firmly in the 'excellent' bracket, but I'd rank them 4, 3, 2 in my personal order of preference.

I love clever-funny over slapstick, and each series got more clever-funny.

All of them had at their heart the juxtapositioning of different classes & status (the put-upon grunt/the smart middle-class chap frustrated that he's subordinate to idiots/the dim posh aristocrat who looks up to Blackadder/the rather unhinged posh aristo in a position of power - in S3, the third and fourth character are merged, although Fry as Wellington is a prototype of General Melchett in S4).

For Goes Forth, this concept worked the best with clear class distinctions that we could more identify with (possibly as they're more contemporary/recent history). Yes, Baldrick-4 is is the most obviously dense of all the Baldricks, but the other characters are at the pinnacle of the whole franchise. George and Melchett are perfect for illustrating the lunacy of the upper classes who nevertheless got to rule everything despite being thick and/or deranged.



Saying all that, the Blackadder Christmas Carol is my all-time favourite.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 12:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:25:59 pm
I think series 2-4 were all firmly in the 'excellent' bracket, but I'd rank them 4, 3, 2 in my personal order of preference.

I love clever-funny over slapstick, and each series got more clever-funny.

All of them had at their heart the juxtapositioning of different classes & status (the put-upon grunt/the smart middle-class chap frustrated that he's subordinate to idiots/the dim posh aristocrat who looks up to Blackadder/the rather unhinged posh aristo in a position of power - in S3, the third and fourth character are merged, although Fry as Wellington is a prototype of General Melchett in S4).

For Goes Forth, this concept worked the best with clear class distinctions that we could more identify with (possibly as they're more contemporary/recent history). Yes, Baldrick-4 is is the most obviously dense of all the Baldricks, but the other characters are at the pinnacle of the whole franchise. George and Melchett are perfect for illustrating the lunacy of the upper classes who nevertheless got to rule everything despite being thick and/or deranged.



Saying all that, the Blackadder Christmas Carol is my all-time favourite.

I think Hugh Laurie character in 3 was a much better one than In
4

Was never sure what George in S4 was supposed to be

Is rank then 3.4,2
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:02 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,289
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 12:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:31:50 pm

Was never sure what George in S4 was supposed to be



An upper-class twit with an officer rank given purely down to family connections.

Even that didn't help him when it came to going "over the top". :(
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 12:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:36:40 pm
An upper-class twit with an officer rank given purely down to family connections.

Even that didn't help him when it came to going "over the top". :(

Would you say he was upper class? The upper classes usually have am hereditary title and land and a manor.  Like say Lord Derby.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 12:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:41:25 am
I always find it baffling that he and Richard Curtis were able to write something as funny as Blackadder, considering neither of them ever did anything else that was anywhere near as good. Although I can't off the top of my head think of any other sitcoms that Ben Elton wrote.
It came out years later that the Blackadder scripts were highly collaborative, with all the cast pitching in, while Elton and Curtis took the onscreen credits. This probably explains why neither writer managed anything of that type again.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,064
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 01:01:32 pm »
I may have missed it but has anyone mentioned Tim McInnerny as Lord Percy in Blackadder II?
Thought he was brilliant. Stupid but really good.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 01:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:21:29 pm
That turnip,  very funny.  Exactly the same shape as a ... thingy!

Look, do you lot want to hear about this goblin or not?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,289
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 01:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:48:55 pm
Would you say he was upper class? The upper classes usually have am hereditary title and land and a manor.  Like say Lord Derby.

Of course

A simple wiki search backs it up. But Wiki isn't the gospel to be fair :)

The first incarnation of the character was a caricature of George, Prince of Wales, serving as one of the three main characters of the third series. The second, Lt. The Hon. George Colthurst St Barleigh, was a young officer in the British Army during World War I, a supporting protagonist in the fourth series. Both portrayals were of "dim-witted upper-class twits",
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 01:05:45 pm »
Great Boo's up Edmund
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,289
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 01:10:12 pm »
Oh No!  Not Farters Parters!

Maybe we should move to the dedicated Blackadder thread :)
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:05:05 pm
Of course

A simple wiki search backs it up. But Wiki isn't the gospel to be fair :)

The first incarnation of the character was a caricature of George, Prince of Wales, serving as one of the three main characters of the third series. The second, Lt. The Hon. George Colthurst St Barleigh, was a young officer in the British Army during World War I, a supporting protagonist in the fourth series. Both portrayals were of "dim-witted upper-class twits",

Fair play, youve done me there Pete

Well played

I though if upper class he would have an obvious title
« Last Edit: Today at 01:41:45 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,946
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 01:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:14:29 am

Very much so. I was 11 & 13 when the series came out (had to check) and it was revelatory, unlike anything else. Gave me a pretty confused sense of university was like, and sort of put me off (all that grime and lack of nice food!). For one of my best mates, it did the opposite and made him determined to go to uni. His first student house was not dissimilar to the Young Ones' (it literally had a hole in the kitchen floor into the soil below, about a foot round a foot deep, no central heating, and a filthy cooker)



I was almost 15 when the Young Ones hit the screens and me and all my mates loved it, it's all we'd go on about at school, it was brilliant.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 02:17:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:52:10 pm
I was almost 15 when the Young Ones hit the screens and me and all my mates loved it, it's all we'd go on about at school, it was brilliant.

Yes same here although a bit younger. It also seemed to coincide with everyone getting videos as well so you could watch it relentlessly.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 02:17:57 pm »
Surprised there isn't a user on here called Toxteth O'Grady.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,289
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 02:38:53 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:17:57 pm
Surprised there isn't a user on here called Toxteth O'Grady.

:)

On a similar theme

I remember that Not The Nine O'clock News skit on University Challenge.  The two teams were made up of criminals from Wormwood Scrubs and Parkhurst :)

Incidentally., Me dad was telling me a story only last night about how they used to call Steve Highway "Big Bamber" and Brian Hall "Little Bamber". On account of them being scholars.

Just googled it and he wasn't lying.  From an article in the Guardian.

But the engagingly amiable Hall was hardly a typical footballer, having graduated as a Bachelor of Science from Liverpool University. This amused most of his teammates enormously, earning him the nickname of Little Bamber, a reference to University Challenge host Bamber Gascoigne, while fellow scholar Heighway rejoiced in the tag of Big Bamber.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,946
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 02:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 02:17:49 pm
Yes same here although a bit younger. It also seemed to coincide with everyone getting videos as well so you could watch it relentlessly.

Have we got a video recorder?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,064
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 02:45:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:41:09 pm
Have we got a video recorder?
"YES, WE' GOT A VIDEO !!!"
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2628 on: Today at 02:49:47 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UucAljBkBYU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UucAljBkBYU</a>
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,946
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2629 on: Today at 02:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:38:53 pm
:)

On a similar theme

I remember that Not The Nine O'clock News skit on University Challenge.  The two teams were made up of criminals from Wormwood Scrubs and Parkhurst :)

Incidentally., Me dad was telling me a story only last night about how they used to call Steve Highway "Big Bamber" and Brian Hall "Little Bamber". On account of them being scholars.

Just googled it and he wasn't lying.  From an article in the Guardian.

But the engagingly amiable Hall was hardly a typical footballer, having graduated as a Bachelor of Science from Liverpool University. This amused most of his teammates enormously, earning him the nickname of Little Bamber, a reference to University Challenge host Bamber Gascoigne, while fellow scholar Heighway rejoiced in the tag of Big Bamber.



Yes, that is 100% true. Heighway got a degree from Warwick University in Economics and Politics.

I used to watch Not The Nine O'Clock news, that was brilliant too. "I like trucking and I like to truck" always stuck in my mind.  The MET never changes though

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BO8EpfyCG2Y&amp;t=106s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BO8EpfyCG2Y&amp;t=106s</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,996
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2630 on: Today at 02:54:21 pm »
Adrian at the window shouting "Shut up you barstards!" at the bells.

"I always poo before I get up."
Logged
Expect nothing.
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 