I think the point is that Flash is everything Blackadder isn't, that he would secretly like to be, but knows he's not and never can be. E.g loved by everyone despite being obnoxious and daft; everything he does cheered to the rafters, women falling at his feet despite being a prize bellend with a stuck-on moustache etc.



You could even make a psychological interepretation that Flash isn't really there and it's all a figment of Blackadder's imagination; his own self-loathing in tangible form; what 'popular' and 'successful' people look like in his jaundiced view.



It's noteworthy that Flashheart first appears when Blackadder is about to get married to Bob; i.e when something unequivacally good is actually about to happen to him for once



Woof!