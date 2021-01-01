« previous next »
Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
I love the Flash character, and he works really well because he's such a cartoon compared to the main cast, which really is some going.  His fake moustache half falling off and them just leaving it in was great.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:13:04 am
I completely agree, Flashheart was deliberately written to be loud & obnoxious, but it makes most of the episodes he appears in unwatchable, although saying that, i do like the Blackadder Goes Forth episode Private Plane.

But it's written in a way where the audience is laughing with him, not at him, and cheering him on, so it doesn't fit with the rest of the show, where characters are either stupid or unpleasant, but usually funny because you're laughing at them not with them. It would work better if he thought he was great but was actually hopeless. As it is he's just a twat who's annoying but not funny.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
I think the point is that Flash is everything Blackadder isn't, that he would secretly like to be, but knows he's not and never can be. E.g loved by everyone despite being obnoxious and daft; everything he does cheered to the rafters, women falling at his feet despite being a prize bellend with a stuck-on moustache etc.

You could even make a psychological interepretation that Flash isn't really there and it's all a figment of Blackadder's imagination; his own self-loathing in tangible form; what 'popular' and 'successful' people look like in his jaundiced view.

It's noteworthy that Flashheart first appears when Blackadder is about to get married to Bob; i.e when something unequivacally good is actually about to happen to him for once

Woof!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:21:19 pm
But it's written in a way where the audience is laughing with him, not at him, and cheering him on, so it doesn't fit with the rest of the show, where characters are either stupid or unpleasant, but usually funny because you're laughing at them not with them. It would work better if he thought he was great but was actually hopeless. As it is he's just a twat who's annoying but not funny.

When blackadder takes the piss out of baldrick or whoever, Im not laughing at baldricks ineptness, im usually laughing at blackadders wit rather than his nastiness
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:35:44 pm
When blackadder takes the piss out of baldrick or whoever, Im not laughing at baldricks ineptness, im usually laughing at blackadders wit rather than his nastiness

That's true but Blackadder is witty and Flashheart isn't  :) Also  you still see Blackadder as a bit of an arse, you're not laughing at his whole character... whereas with Flashheart you're supposed to think the whole character is funny and people are cheering him on. In this type of comedy characters who are super popular and successful don't really work, most of the humour comes from people being frustrated and having bad things happen to them, or having their delusions of grandeur shattered. It's why series 3 & 4 were better than series 2, because in 2 Blackadder was just a bit too rich, popular and successful. He works better when he's a frustrated character stuck in a situation he can't get out of.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:54:00 pm
That's true but Blackadder is witty and Flashheart isn't  :) Also  you still see Blackadder as a bit of an arse, you're not laughing at his whole character... whereas with Flashheart you're supposed to think the whole character is funny and people are cheering him on. In this type of comedy characters who are super popular and successful don't really work, most of the humour comes from people being frustrated and having bad things happen to them, or having their delusions of grandeur shattered. It's why series 3 & 4 were better than series 2, because in 2 Blackadder was just a bit too rich, popular and successful. He works better when he's a frustrated character stuck in a situation he can't get out of.
But Flashheart IS the bad thing happening to Blackadder. Are you really missing this?

He's not meant to be taken as a real character who is genuinely that beloved and popular. He is a twist of the knife in Blackadder's heart.

Not to get all pseud about this but haven't ever had that experience where someone at school or work or in a big group seems to be inexplicably popular and successful while you feel you are not. Where even the stupidest things they do or say seem to be met with great appreciation and approval? Where everyone seems to love them despite their being (in your eyes) complete bellends?

That's Flash.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:03:39 pm
But Flashheart IS the bad thing happening to Blackadder. Are you really missing this?

He's not meant to be taken as a real character who is genuinely that beloved and popular. He is a twist of the knife in Blackadder's heart.

Not to get all pseud about this but haven't ever had that experience where someone at school or work or in a big group seems to be inexplicably popular and successful while you feel you are not. Where even the stupidest things they do or say seem to be met with great appreciation and approval? Where everyone seems to love them despite their being (in your eyes) complete bellends?

That's Flash.

I feel that way about Nick on here.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:20:14 pm
I feel that way about Nick on here.

;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:20:14 pm
I feel that way about Nick on here.
;D

Well I wasn't gonna name names...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:20:14 pm
I feel that way about Nick on here.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Can't stand Taylor Swift or the cult around her

At least Beyonce picks and chooses her moments and tries to make them interesting so people don't get sick of her...

Just seems like the past few years Swift has been releasing an album or something else every 3 months..

I know I'm not her target audience but to be honest I could say the same about the rapper Drake.... Clearly they're giving their fans what they want and it's working but I do prefer the big stars that feel a little more mysterious and not an endless stream of content to be consumed (and fill their pockets) every year all year.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:52:18 pm
Can't stand Taylor Swift or the cult around her

At least Beyonce picks and chooses her moments and tries to make them interesting so people don't get sick of her...

Just seems like the past few years Swift has been releasing an album or something else every 3 months..


Totally with you.

Seems to me her main skills are in marketing and self promotion. Her main focus on making as much cash as possible.

Beyonce has class, Swift doesn't
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:03:39 pm
But Flashheart IS the bad thing happening to Blackadder. Are you really missing this?

He's not meant to be taken as a real character who is genuinely that beloved and popular. He is a twist of the knife in Blackadder's heart.

Not to get all pseud about this but haven't ever had that experience where someone at school or work or in a big group seems to be inexplicably popular and successful while you feel you are not. Where even the stupidest things they do or say seem to be met with great appreciation and approval? Where everyone seems to love them despite their being (in your eyes) complete bellends?

That's Flash.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:03:39 pm
But Flashheart IS the bad thing happening to Blackadder. Are you really missing this?

He's not meant to be taken as a real character who is genuinely that beloved and popular. He is a twist of the knife in Blackadder's heart.

Not to get all pseud about this but haven't ever had that experience where someone at school or work or in a big group seems to be inexplicably popular and successful while you feel you are not. Where even the stupidest things they do or say seem to be met with great appreciation and approval? Where everyone seems to love them despite their being (in your eyes) complete bellends?

That's Flash.

Yes but they're not supposed to be portrayed that way to the audience, and liked by the audience - people actually like the character and I don't get it. Also it only works in a comedy if that character is actually funny in some way, but he's just not.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 02:18:30 pm
Yes but they're not supposed to be portrayed that way to the audience, and liked by the audience - people actually like the character and I don't get it. Also it only works in a comedy if that character is actually funny in some way, but he's just not.

But practically everyone else finds the character funny.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:21:36 pm
But practically everyone else finds the character funny.

Seems like an unpopular opinion to me
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:58:26 pm
Totally with you.

Seems to me her main skills are in marketing and self promotion. Her main focus on making as much cash as possible.

Beyonce has class, Swift doesn't

Sounds like a modern version of Madonna
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:52:18 pm
Can't stand Taylor Swift or the cult around her

At least Beyonce picks and chooses her moments and tries to make them interesting so people don't get sick of her...

Just seems like the past few years Swift has been releasing an album or something else every 3 months...

I know I'm not her target audience but to be honest I could say the same about the rapper Drake.... Clearly they're giving their fans what they want and it's working but I do prefer the big stars that feel a little more mysterious and not an endless stream of content to be consumed (and fill their pockets) every year all year.

She's been re-recording her back-catalogue following a dispute about the ownership of her masters, which personally I'm all for. Taylor Swift might well be at the extremely popular & wealthy tip of the 'music artist iceberg', but there are artists getting screwed all over the place in the modern music industry (particular since streaming services became dominant) and I'm all for artists taking a stand and drawing attention to it.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:23:08 pm
Seems like an unpopular opinion to me

Exactly!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:23:08 pm
Seems like an unpopular opinion to me

A fair point, well made.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Swift over Beyoncé in every aspect
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Fuck me, has Flashheart been shagging Rob Dylan's Missus?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:23:34 pm
Sounds like a modern version of Madonna
But without the controversy or edge as her selling point. Instead just different variants of vanilla pop being the proof of her genius.

I can't say it's my cup of tea either but give me a daughter who is a raging death metalhead over a Swiftie all day. Much more interesting.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:46:40 pm
But without the controversy or edge as her selling point. Instead just different variants of vanilla pop being the proof of her genius.

I can't say it's my cup of tea either but give me a daughter who is a raging death metalhead over a Swiftie all day. Much more interesting.

Deffo. My 20yr old neice isn't into death metal, but she is into Maiden and stuff, goes to gigs with our kid, went to Donnington with her oldest brother, much more interesting.
