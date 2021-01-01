« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 87616 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 11:40:48 am »
I love the Flash character, and he works really well because he's such a cartoon compared to the main cast, which really is some going.  His fake moustache half falling off and them just leaving it in was great.

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,686
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 12:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:13:04 am
I completely agree, Flashheart was deliberately written to be loud & obnoxious, but it makes most of the episodes he appears in unwatchable, although saying that, i do like the Blackadder Goes Forth episode Private Plane.

But it's written in a way where the audience is laughing with him, not at him, and cheering him on, so it doesn't fit with the rest of the show, where characters are either stupid or unpleasant, but usually funny because you're laughing at them not with them. It would work better if he thought he was great but was actually hopeless. As it is he's just a twat who's annoying but not funny.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:55 pm by Rob Dylan »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 12:32:15 pm »
I think the point is that Flash is everything Blackadder isn't, that he would secretly like to be, but knows he's not and never can be. E.g loved by everyone despite being obnoxious and daft; everything he does cheered to the rafters, women falling at his feet despite being a prize bellend with a stuck-on moustache etc.

You could even make a psychological interepretation that Flash isn't really there and it's all a figment of Blackadder's imagination; his own self-loathing in tangible form; what 'popular' and 'successful' people look like in his jaundiced view.

It's noteworthy that Flashheart first appears when Blackadder is about to get married to Bob; i.e when something unequivacally good is actually about to happen to him for once

Woof!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 12:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:21:19 pm
But it's written in a way where the audience is laughing with him, not at him, and cheering him on, so it doesn't fit with the rest of the show, where characters are either stupid or unpleasant, but usually funny because you're laughing at them not with them. It would work better if he thought he was great but was actually hopeless. As it is he's just a twat who's annoying but not funny.

When blackadder takes the piss out of baldrick or whoever, Im not laughing at baldricks ineptness, im usually laughing at blackadders wit rather than his nastiness
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,686
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 12:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:35:44 pm
When blackadder takes the piss out of baldrick or whoever, Im not laughing at baldricks ineptness, im usually laughing at blackadders wit rather than his nastiness

That's true but Blackadder is witty and Flashheart isn't  :) Also  you still see Blackadder as a bit of an arse, you're not laughing at his whole character... whereas with Flashheart you're supposed to think the whole character is funny and people are cheering him on. In this type of comedy characters who are super popular and successful don't really work, most of the humour comes from people being frustrated and having bad things happen to them, or having their delusions of grandeur shattered. It's why series 3 & 4 were better than series 2, because in 2 Blackadder was just a bit too rich, popular and successful. He works better when he's a frustrated character stuck in a situation he can't get out of.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 