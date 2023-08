The whole Star Wars universe is nothing special and probably even a detriment to sci-fi. In my opinion of course. Glib, pandering and childish world building, superficial in its treatment of its “moral questions”. We went from 2001 ASO, which was genuinely inquisitive, and sci-fi asking deeper existential questions, to a pastiche of sci-fi with silly pantomime characters. It’s great fun, yeah, but it wasn’t good for sci-fi imo.



I've said this loads of times, Star Wars was/is and always will be a kids film (U classification). Its badly acted badly written, but kept me as a 10yr old and our kid as an 8yr old enthralled. What it did do was allow Lucas to showcase his special effects and make himself a fortune. Plus, he asked for the rights to the merchandise, which was immediately granted as merch wasn't a thing and then us kids all went nuts for the mini figures, Xwing and Tie fighter model kits etc etcI do wonder who can up with the name Obienobi thoughI do love winding the modern generation up with the kids film line, for some reason they have tried to make it something it never was to those of us were actually there, all this backstory and character arc shite