Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:24:20 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:22:38 am
Arent you Australian? Basically youre the ones we threw out for being the dregs of our unattractive country 😜

Bit harsh on Barry that.

It was his Great Great Grandfather who was the real c*nt.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:24:56 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:24:20 am
Bit harsh on Barry that.

It was his Great Great Grandfather who was the real c*nt.

😂
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:44:54 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:22:38 am
Arent you Australian? Basically youre the ones we threw out for being the dregs of our unattractive country 😜

Naturalised Australian.

Yet what you have left up there are still so unattractive that they refuse to bump uglies to create the next generation to look after you as you get older and potentially uglier.  ;)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:11:32 am
Im pure gorgeous. These immigrants just need to accept rain as the bounty it is and get out there and make some money (for my pension fund).
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:30:22 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:19:11 am
China has ended theirs. Apart from causing problems with an aging population, it has also caused a lot of social problems. From secret abortions, especially of girls, to children growing up in secret without access to doctors or school, to parents being social outcasts, or ending up punished with fines, rison, and forced sterilisation. Do you want all of that, to enforce a one-child policy?


Apart from that, less children being born in the UK doesn't make a difference to the world's population. The biggest difference can be made in poor countries. The main factors are aocial security (so having a large family isn't your only safety net), and education for girls and women - the higher educated women are in a country, the lower the birthrate. People that live safe, moderately prosperous lives with meaningful jobs and education don't bring lots of kids into the world.
'

Ive addressed the issue of an ageing population with immigration. The other issues, as you mention are only really relevant in developing countries.

Women would find it easier to climb the corporate ladder.

Quote
to children growing up in secret without access to doctors or school, to parents being social outcasts, or ending up punished with fines, rison, and forced sterilisation. Do you want all of that, to enforce a one-child policy?

Well if they stayed within the law that wouldnt happen.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:44:22 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:11:32 am
Im pure gorgeous.

Are you Babybird?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:54:56 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:44:22 am
Are you Babybird?
I couldnt possibly comment.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 01:41:34 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:05:11 am
How is this better than more immigrants coming here? And having kids just to make a new workforce? No no no no no

We need to do more to encourage immigration here rather than selfishly splat new lives into our world to be our slaves

Unpopular opinion :  I'd love to hear a reason people have kids being for the benefit of the child, for the life they could live - yknow, something about the life they're bringing in, not their own

I would love a 'you must adopt for every second child you have' rule. There's children already here who need your love and support. Just.... Don't see them as your future workforce. And this on a Friday! Mate, what would you post on a Monday?  ;D

agree on both points, Tone.  wise words, mate.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 02:47:44 pm
My tuppence.

Boys these days don't want kids.

Too expensive, too much commitment, too much sacrifice, (they're all narcissistic fuckers. I've got 2) too much partner aggro.

It's in women's DNA to have and nurture.

With men, it's all about sex which the internet quickly provides.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 03:45:55 pm
Having kids is amazing. Kids singular or plural are amazing. I laugh in the face of yer one child fascism
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 03:54:21 pm
No kids here, I've never at any point in my life wanted kids.  I get the appeal but I also value my time and money.  Just have a dog instead.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 04:00:55 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:58:33 am
Scotland actually needs more (young) people to work and pay for our pensions. Apparently were not an attractive place to move to 😂😂😂


Automation and AI could replace swathes of the workforce. The problem is that, in order to combat the development of a huge unemployed underclass as a growing proportion of wealth is super-concentrated in the hands of those who own the means of automated production and AI, you'd have to either nationalise the entire economy or impose super-high tax rates on these owners and strictly enforce that. I'd be more happy with the former (you could mandate people a universal income from all the proceeds, subject to them undertaking a job - which would only need to be part time - that cannot be automated/replaced with AI, like healthcare). Done right, it could be a utopia.

The road to hell - IMHO - is growing the population exponentially to maintain a workforce of people slaving away for half their waking lives unnecessarily over 40-50 years, living in an increasingly overcrowded country where chronic congestion is commonplace; where attractions - from beaches to the countryside - are frequently over-capacity, especially on nice days, and solitude in places of natural beauty is impossible; where more and more of our food needs to be imported because we've built over agricultural greenbelt; where the housing crisis deepens and landlords become every richer because of a housing shortage.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 04:01:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:54:21 pm
No kids here, I've never at any point in my life wanted kids.  I get the appeal but I also value my time and money.  Just have a dog instead.


I find my dog is more tying than my kids  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 04:02:44 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:05:11 am
Unpopular opinion :  I'd love to hear a reason people have kids being for the benefit of the child, for the life they could live - yknow, something about the life they're bringing in, not their own

Maybe I'm being daft but I don't get the basis of this question and it makes no sense. No one can know the answer so you could, in theory, never have kids because you'll never know what their life will be like...

Anyway, I love my daughter and I'd do anything for her. All you miserable bastards can get to fuck  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 04:57:18 pm
Percussion instruments at sporting events are universally annoying and should be banned
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:57:18 pm
Percussion instruments at sporting events are universally annoying and should be banned

Don't think that's an unpopular opinion!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 06:33:03 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:45:55 pm
Having kids is amazing. Kids singular or plural are amazing. I laugh in the face of yer one child fascism
no need for that is there, ffs.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 08:46:45 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:47:37 pm
Oh? Should I have said one child Nazism? ;)

Seriously, it was obviously a standard and pretty uneventful pastiche of the way the word fascist, and indeed Nazi, are thrown around in online discussion (c/f Godwin).

But now you come to highlight it, the state and law deciding how many children someone can have, and taking steps to force compliance, is pretty totalitarian behaviour, for all that it is dressed up in cosy terms about saving the world or whatever.

But then that's where the horseshoe theory of politics comes in.

To be fair the only society to have a one child limit was the Communistic Chinese.

The Fascist Nazis encouraged large families as long as they were blue eyed and blonde.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:46:45 pm
To be fair the only society to have a one child limit was the Communistic Chinese.

The Fascist Nazis encouraged large families as long as they were blue eyed and blonde.

Exactly.
Looking to reduce the birth-rate of nationals to accommodate more foreigners is arguably the opposite of fascism. 
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:58:53 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:47:37 pm
Oh? Should I have said one child Nazism? ;)

Seriously, it was obviously a standard and pretty uneventful pastiche of the way the word fascist, and indeed Nazi, are thrown around in online discussion (c/f Godwin).

how about cooling it with either word? 

"it's standard internet stuff" - wow that's a great rationale.

just coz you don't like an idea doesn't mean it = fascism (although as pointed out above, that description doesn't apply to your argument).
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:05:44 pm
There needs to be an adults-only airline.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:13:47 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:05:44 pm
There needs to be an adults-only airline.
There needs to be an adults-only airline solely for teetotalers.  :)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:13:48 pm
I know it's the unpopular opinions thread but can we can this talk about enforcing a single child rule and general bollocks.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:13:48 pm
I know it's the unpopular opinions thread but can we can this talk about enforcing a single child rule and general bollocks.
single kid rule -- why so against it being a topic? (not that I particularly care, but just curious)

general bollocks -- so you want the whole thread closed?  :)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm
Still keep seeing this thread as Unpopular Onions.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 12:54:11 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:13:48 pm
I know it's the unpopular opinions thread but can we can this talk about enforcing a single child rule and general bollocks.
Apologies. Post and replies removed.
