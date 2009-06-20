no need for that is there, ffs.
Oh? Should I have said one child Nazism?
Seriously, it was obviously a standard and pretty uneventful pastiche of the way the word fascist, and indeed Nazi, are thrown around in online discussion (c/f Godwin).
But now you come to highlight it, the state and law deciding how many children someone can have, and taking steps to force compliance, is pretty totalitarian behaviour, for all that it is dressed up in cosy terms about saving the world or whatever.
But then that's where the horseshoe theory of politics comes in.