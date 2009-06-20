« previous next »
Unpopular Opinions

  Crosby Nick
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2320 on: Today at 10:24:20 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:22:38 am
Arent you Australian? Basically youre the ones we threw out for being the dregs of our unattractive country 😜

Bit harsh on Barry that.

It was his Great Great Grandfather who was the real c*nt.
  KillieRed
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2321 on: Today at 10:24:56 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:24:20 am
Bit harsh on Barry that.

It was his Great Great Grandfather who was the real c*nt.

😂
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2322 on: Today at 10:44:54 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:22:38 am
Arent you Australian? Basically youre the ones we threw out for being the dregs of our unattractive country 😜

Naturalised Australian.

Yet what you have left up there are still so unattractive that they refuse to bump uglies to create the next generation to look after you as you get older and potentially uglier.  ;)
  KillieRed
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2323 on: Today at 11:11:32 am
Im pure gorgeous. These immigrants just need to accept rain as the bounty it is and get out there and make some money (for my pension fund).
  Kenny's Jacket
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2324 on: Today at 11:30:22 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:19:11 am
China has ended theirs. Apart from causing problems with an aging population, it has also caused a lot of social problems. From secret abortions, especially of girls, to children growing up in secret without access to doctors or school, to parents being social outcasts, or ending up punished with fines, rison, and forced sterilisation. Do you want all of that, to enforce a one-child policy?


Apart from that, less children being born in the UK doesn't make a difference to the world's population. The biggest difference can be made in poor countries. The main factors are aocial security (so having a large family isn't your only safety net), and education for girls and women - the higher educated women are in a country, the lower the birthrate. People that live safe, moderately prosperous lives with meaningful jobs and education don't bring lots of kids into the world.
'

Ive addressed the issue of an ageing population with immigration. The other issues, as you mention are only really relevant in developing countries.

Women would find it easier to climb the corporate ladder.

Quote
to children growing up in secret without access to doctors or school, to parents being social outcasts, or ending up punished with fines, rison, and forced sterilisation. Do you want all of that, to enforce a one-child policy?

Well if they stayed within the law that wouldnt happen.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2325 on: Today at 11:44:22 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:11:32 am
Im pure gorgeous.

Are you Babybird?
  KillieRed
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2326 on: Today at 11:54:56 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:44:22 am
Are you Babybird?
I couldnt possibly comment.
  SamLad
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2327 on: Today at 01:41:34 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:05:11 am
How is this better than more immigrants coming here? And having kids just to make a new workforce? No no no no no

We need to do more to encourage immigration here rather than selfishly splat new lives into our world to be our slaves

Unpopular opinion :  I'd love to hear a reason people have kids being for the benefit of the child, for the life they could live - yknow, something about the life they're bringing in, not their own

I would love a 'you must adopt for every second child you have' rule. There's children already here who need your love and support. Just.... Don't see them as your future workforce. And this on a Friday! Mate, what would you post on a Monday?  ;D

agree on both points, Tone.  wise words, mate.
  jambutty
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2328 on: Today at 02:47:44 pm
My tuppence.

Boys these days don't want kids.

Too expensive, too much commitment, too much sacrifice, (they're all narcissistic fuckers. I've got 2) too much partner aggro.

It's in women's DNA to have and nurture.

With men, it's all about sex which the internet quickly provides.
  Ghost Town
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2329 on: Today at 03:45:55 pm
Having kids is amazing. Kids singular or plural are amazing. I laugh in the face of yer one child fascism
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2330 on: Today at 03:54:21 pm
No kids here, I've never at any point in my life wanted kids.  I get the appeal but I also value my time and money.  Just have a dog instead.
  Nobby Reserve
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2331 on: Today at 04:00:55 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:58:33 am
Scotland actually needs more (young) people to work and pay for our pensions. Apparently were not an attractive place to move to 😂😂😂


Automation and AI could replace swathes of the workforce. The problem is that, in order to combat the development of a huge unemployed underclass as a growing proportion of wealth is super-concentrated in the hands of those who own the means of automated production and AI, you'd have to either nationalise the entire economy or impose super-high tax rates on these owners and strictly enforce that. I'd be more happy with the former (you could mandate people a universal income from all the proceeds, subject to them undertaking a job - which would only need to be part time - that cannot be automated/replaced with AI, like healthcare). Done right, it could be a utopia.

The road to hell - IMHO - is growing the population exponentially to maintain a workforce of people slaving away for half their waking lives unnecessarily over 40-50 years, living in an increasingly overcrowded country where chronic congestion is commonplace; where attractions - from beaches to the countryside - are frequently over-capacity, especially on nice days, and solitude in places of natural beauty is impossible; where more and more of our food needs to be imported because we've built over agricultural greenbelt; where the housing crisis deepens and landlords become every richer because of a housing shortage.
  Nobby Reserve
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2332 on: Today at 04:01:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:54:21 pm
No kids here, I've never at any point in my life wanted kids.  I get the appeal but I also value my time and money.  Just have a dog instead.


I find my dog is more tying than my kids  ;D
  ScottScott
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #2333 on: Today at 04:02:44 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:05:11 am
Unpopular opinion :  I'd love to hear a reason people have kids being for the benefit of the child, for the life they could live - yknow, something about the life they're bringing in, not their own

Maybe I'm being daft but I don't get the basis of this question and it makes no sense. No one can know the answer so you could, in theory, never have kids because you'll never know what their life will be like...

Anyway, I love my daughter and I'd do anything for her. All you miserable bastards can get to fuck  ;D
