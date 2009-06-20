Scotland actually needs more (young) people to work and pay for our pensions. Apparently were not an attractive place to move to 😂😂😂



Automation and AI could replace swathes of the workforce. The problem is that, in order to combat the development of a huge unemployed underclass as a growing proportion of wealth is super-concentrated in the hands of those who own the means of automated production and AI, you'd have to either nationalise the entire economy or impose super-high tax rates on these owners and strictly enforce that. I'd be more happy with the former (you could mandate people a universal income from all the proceeds, subject to them undertaking a job - which would only need to be part time - that cannot be automated/replaced with AI, like healthcare). Done right, it could be a utopia.The road to hell - IMHO - is growing the population exponentially to maintain a workforce of people slaving away for half their waking lives unnecessarily over 40-50 years, living in an increasingly overcrowded country where chronic congestion is commonplace; where attractions - from beaches to the countryside - are frequently over-capacity, especially on nice days, and solitude in places of natural beauty is impossible; where more and more of our food needs to be imported because we've built over agricultural greenbelt; where the housing crisis deepens and landlords become every richer because of a housing shortage.