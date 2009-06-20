Taylor Swift is bland white bread music for bland white bread people, and her cultural impact is negligible compared to Beyonce, let alone Madonna. She's the biggest Karen in pop too. It's impossible for anyone to say anything even remotely critical about her in a public forum without her calling down her flying monkeys on Twitter. And let's not forget her laughable attempt to hype herself to a best short film Oscar for a music video. Or her constantly starting feuds with female celebrities while using feminism as a shield and a sword.



As for coffee, if it tastes bad you're drinking the wrong stuff (or you need to add milk). I wouldn't get the fuss about football if all I'd watched was Sunday league.