Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 12:55:56 pm »
Anyway, coffee is rank, isnt it?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 12:59:49 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:55:56 pm
Anyway, coffee is rank, isnt it?

I don't dislike it but equally don't see the appeal.  Both my parents and brother drink tea/coffee but I've never got into either.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 12:59:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:03:40 pm
Considering what she's achieved at 33 years of age she should be talked about in the same breath as Madonna and Beyonce.

Doesn't matter whether you like her music or not (country, pop, indie) she's a star. Her re-recording of her first 6 albums to get past a masters owner dispute is pure genius.

greatest hits vs greatest hits

20-0 madonna
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 01:23:13 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 12:59:51 pm
greatest hits vs greatest hits

20-0 madonna

Her latest album resulted in her becoming the first artist to claim the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 songs charts in a single frame.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2284 on: Yesterday at 01:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 12:21:09 pm
In how to make loads of money and cynically exploit your fan base.

How is she exploiting her fans?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2285 on: Yesterday at 01:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:26:28 pm
How is she exploiting her fans?

Multiple re releases of records with very few changes, along with a marketing campaign that makes people think they need to own everything she puts out.

She's primarily about money.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2286 on: Yesterday at 01:29:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:23:13 pm
Her latest album resulted in her becoming the first artist to claim the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 songs charts in a single frame.

when madonna was at her most popular she didn't have social media especially youtube to help her along - if she did then it could be possible that she would have done the same decades before swift

but as we can't judge popularity side by side, nor the zeitgeist, we can judge tunes

and madonna wins hands down
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2287 on: Yesterday at 01:30:58 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:29:31 pm

and madonna wins hands down

Correct

And Beyonce beats Swift on quality of tunes.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2288 on: Yesterday at 01:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 01:28:20 pm
Multiple re releases of records with very few changes, along with a marketing campaign that makes people think they need to own everything she puts out.

She's primarily about money.

Loads of stuff gets re-released films, music etc.  I think someone (Baz?) just pointed ut it was to work around
businessmen owning her music.

It seems harsh to point this out when all artists do similar 
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2289 on: Yesterday at 01:38:41 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:23:13 pm
Her latest album resulted in her becoming the first artist to claim the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 songs charts in a single frame.

This is presumably due to the fact it is based partly on streaming, which covers all songs on the album, not just the singles, so it's not really comparable to Madonna back in the day.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2290 on: Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:38:41 pm
This is presumably due to the fact it is based partly on streaming, which covers all songs on the album, not just the singles, so it's not really comparable to Madonna back in the day.

Yeah charts are bollocks these days
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2291 on: Yesterday at 01:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:38:41 pm
This is presumably due to the fact it is based partly on streaming, which covers all songs on the album, not just the singles, so it's not really comparable to Madonna back in the day.

add to that that back in the day if you bought a single you'd actually have to leave the fucking house and get a bus to your local record shop and give them this thing called 'money' in return for a physical product that you'd have to carry back to your home and play

looking back now, well, those fans do seem more committed so it's even more amazing what madonna achieved compared to swift
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2292 on: Yesterday at 01:49:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:55:56 pm
Anyway, coffee is rank, isnt it?

Yes
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2293 on: Yesterday at 01:51:20 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:55:56 pm
Anyway, coffee is rank, isnt it?

Nectar of the gods.
Would rather give up water than coffee.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2294 on: Yesterday at 01:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:51:20 pm
Nectar of the gods.
Would rather give up water than coffee.


Is the right answer.

Tea on the other hand. Disgusting stuff.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2295 on: Yesterday at 01:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:52:10 pm
Is the right answer.

Tea on the other hand. Disgusting stuff.

and to think we were once friends...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2296 on: Yesterday at 01:55:16 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:53:50 pm
and to think we were once friends...

;D I just can't. I've tried a whole different bunch and just can't. Not for lack of trying.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2297 on: Yesterday at 01:55:56 pm »
Think I'd rather give up my left nut than coffee.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2298 on: Yesterday at 02:06:23 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:55:56 pm
Anyway, coffee is rank, isnt it?

Yep, there's roughly only 10,300,000,000 kgs produced each year. That could end up producing 620,000,000,000 cups which is 79 cups per person per year.

You must be drinking the shit stuff. I work in the industry and the price differential between a shit coffee and great coffee per cup can be about 7c per cup.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2299 on: Yesterday at 02:21:08 pm »
Ive never drank a cup of coffee in my life, the smell is enough to make me 🤢 🤮
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2300 on: Yesterday at 04:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 12:21:09 pm
In how to make loads of money and cynically exploit your fan base.
She's a strong female role model.

Good voice, excellent lyricist.  Deserves what she has.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2301 on: Yesterday at 04:52:52 pm »
I love Boltonians.

Salt of the Earth.

Talking to a cuz the other day.  "Gorra go 'ospical."
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2302 on: Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:21:08 pm
Ive never drank a cup of coffee in my life, the smell is enough to make me 🤢 🤮

Good freshly ground coffee beans have great smell. If you don't brew it properly you do burn it and then it smells bad.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2303 on: Yesterday at 07:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm
Good freshly ground coffee beans have great smell. If you don't brew it properly you do burn it and it smells bad.
Usually smells delicious, usually tastes shite.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2304 on: Yesterday at 08:05:22 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:21:08 pm
Ive never drank a cup of coffee in my life, the smell is enough to make me 🤢 🤮

Probably drink abar 5 cups a day for the past 10 years.

Always had high bad cholesterol numbers (155) and had bad reactions to statins.

Cardio said I appeared pre-diabetic and I might have serious plaque issues.

Went for a scan, turned out I've got less than 10% plaque.

Docs can't believe it.  I credit the coffee.  8)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 12:19:34 am »
Taylor Swift is bland white bread music for bland white bread people, and her cultural impact is negligible compared to Beyonce, let alone Madonna. She's the biggest Karen in pop too. It's impossible for anyone to say anything even remotely critical about her in a public forum without her calling down her flying monkeys on Twitter. And let's not forget her laughable attempt to hype herself to a best short film Oscar for a music video. Or her constantly starting feuds with female celebrities while using feminism as a shield and a sword.

As for coffee, if it tastes bad you're drinking the wrong stuff (or you need to add milk). I wouldn't get the fuss about football if all I'd watched was Sunday league.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 12:27:59 am »
Love coffee, love tea, don't think I've consciously ever heard a Taylor Swift song; barely aware that the person exists and had no idea she was some big thing.

It's so easy to move around in your own multiple worlds and myriad interests these days and not be impacted at all by 'popular culture' as a communal artifact.

Not sure if that's a good thing or not. Think I'll grab a coffee and think about it...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 06:37:12 am »
Its a good thing Ghost Town.
Heres to our little worlds. ☕️
( raises a cup of moka pot guatemalan brew)
