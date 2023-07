This is presumably due to the fact it is based partly on streaming, which covers all songs on the album, not just the singles, so it's not really comparable to Madonna back in the day.



add to that that back in the day if you bought a single you'd actually have to leave the fucking house and get a bus to your local record shop and give them this thing called 'money' in return for a physical product that you'd have to carry back to your home and playlooking back now, well, those fans do seem more committed so it's even more amazing what madonna achieved compared to swift