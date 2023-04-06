It's been quite difficult to be honest. Started with forcing myself to stop watching Liverpool games live, had stopped watching other games long ago. I was still watching Liverpool on MOTD, but only if we won and fast forwarding through other games (watching on iplayer). Eventually I managed to stop looking at BBC sport football page and not looking at the football forums on here.



The moment I realised I'd lost interest was when I saw the 7-0 vs Man Utd result (didn't watch the game) and wasn't that bothered.



It's hard to completely ignore as even the BBC news home page has football articles.



One thing I found that surprised me is that my mates who follow football can get quite angry when I tell them I've given up.



I found it surprisingly easy, like you I saw the 7-0 Utd win, not too fussed, losing at City, not arsed, but I gave up long ago, so we'll used to it now, the emotions have all but gone.I just check here for our results or the tables on Text page 324 and try work out how we got on!The last 2 lines of your post are the same for me, my older brother and my (decent) Man Utd fan mate in particular can't get their heads around it.They are genuinely concerned and worried about how I fill all that free time in!