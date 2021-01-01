« previous next »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 03:00:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April  5, 2023, 02:56:46 pm
I've always thought if I was player, at the end of the game I'd walk right up to the person holding the sign, nothing but eye contact.. then hand my shirt to the person sat behind them.

It's the entitlement I don't like. I deserve your shirt more than anyone else because I made a sign. Or more likely, my dad told me to make a sign.

I sit near the front of the KOP and almost every game there is a pushy parent ushering his son reluctantly carrying some crap message scrawled on back of a corn flakes box to the barrier to beg for a shirt.

Said parent gets all arsey when the steward tells him to fuck of back to his seat

"Darwin, I love you more than my dad".  Massive Cringe.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2201 on: Yesterday at 03:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:00:40 pm
I sit near the front of the KOP and almost every game there is a pushy parent ushering his son reluctantly carrying some crap message scrawled on back of a corn flakes box to the barrier to beg for a shirt.

Said parent gets all arsey when the steward tells him to fuck of back to his seat

"Darwin, I love you more than my dad".  Massive Cringe.
Imagine taking said crap sign into the upper main stand. Do they think the players will throw a shirt up into the gods or a steward has a pile of them to hand out.
Online afc turkish

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2202 on: Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:00:40 pm
I sit near the front of the KOP and almost every game there is a pushy parent ushering his son reluctantly carrying some crap message scrawled on back of a corn flakes box to the barrier to beg for a shirt.

Said parent gets all arsey when the steward tells him to fuck of back to his seat

"Darwin, I love you more than my dad".  Massive Cringe.

Dunno, sounds like the kid is pretty sharp, really...
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2203 on: Yesterday at 03:50:55 pm »
Everton are fighting hard to avoid relegation and may succeed.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 02:36:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  5, 2023, 09:27:36 am
Irish people are annoying as fuck.

All of us? Surely you haven't met all 7 million of us?
Online mikeb58

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 02:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on April  5, 2023, 04:36:24 pm
It's been quite difficult to be honest. Started with forcing myself to stop watching Liverpool games live, had stopped watching other games long ago. I was still watching Liverpool on MOTD, but only if we won and fast forwarding through other games (watching on iplayer). Eventually I managed to stop looking at BBC sport football page and not looking at the football forums on here.

The moment I realised I'd lost interest was when I saw the 7-0 vs Man Utd result (didn't watch the game) and wasn't that bothered.

It's hard to completely ignore as even the BBC news home page has football articles.

One thing I found that surprised me is that my mates who follow football can get quite angry when I tell them I've given up.


I found it surprisingly easy, like you I saw the 7-0 Utd win, not too fussed, losing at City, not arsed, but I gave up long ago, so we'll used to it now, the emotions have all but gone.

I just check here for our results or the tables on Text page 324 and try work out how we got on!

The last 2 lines of your post are the same for me, my older brother and my (decent) Man Utd fan mate in particular can't get their heads around it.

They are genuinely concerned and worried about how I fill all that free time in!

Online mikeb58

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 02:59:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  5, 2023, 11:18:54 am
Minder wasnt very good

With Terry and Ray...thought the Ray Daley episodes where ok. Not fussed on the the Terry McCann shows.
Online SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 03:37:35 pm »
Elementary was a great TV detective show.  good, inventive storylines, good consistent acting, almost no "time filler" content (eg car/foot chases, the childish "happy talk" dialogue you get on almost all of today's shows).

Shame some ppl couldn't get over the NY setting and (gasp!) casting a woman in the Watson role.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 04:29:37 pm »
Everton going down is not good for anyone that likes Liverpool and the city
Offline Chakan

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 04:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 04:29:37 pm
Everton going down is not good for anyone that likes Liverpool and the city

You what? Have you seen the derbies lately? Of course it's a good thing.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 04:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:30:57 pm
You what? Have you seen the derbies lately? Of course it's a good thing.

All my mates in liverpool - even got a discount from lime street to anfield - only 50 quid -  are blue taxi drivers and i feel for them..
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 04:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 04:29:37 pm
Everton going down is not good for anyone that likes Liverpool and the city
I genuinely believe it would be good for Everton and good for the city.

The derby is poison now, so its loss won't be mourned. Everton would get the chance to reset and stop measuring everything against their European giant neighbours. They would get to visit towns and cities not seen for a long time and away fanbases in that division will also enjoy visiting Liverpool for a game. Games would be more of a battle down there too, and they'd relish that. It should also force them to rein in their absurd spending and become more sustainable as a result.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 04:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 04:35:05 pm
All my mates in liverpool - even got a discount from lime street to anfield - only 50 quid -  are blue taxi drivers and i feel for them..
;D

I remember destroying a bitter blue taxi driver who took us back to Sefton Park after we trounced Roma 5-2 at Anfield. He was going on about pacts with the Devil and all sorts of conspiracy theories.  :lmao  Honestly, he was stewing in his seat like a pan of Scouse on a high jet. I still gave him a tip though. I felt really sorry for him. Close to an aneurysm over good old LFC.  :lmao
Online SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 05:12:52 pm »
if the attitude toward LFC we see from Everton players and fans was coming from any other club in the league - the on-field thuggery, the vile chants, the applauding injuries and red cards their men get - every single person who supports LFC would want them gone. 

the fact they are based in the same city makes things worse, not better ffs.

I don't give a shit what it would do to "the good ones".  and I have relatives who are good Blues.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 05:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:38:19 pm
I genuinely believe it would be good for Everton and good for the city.

The derby is poison now, so its loss won't be mourned. Everton would get the chance to reset and stop measuring everything against their European giant neighbours. They would get to visit towns and cities not seen for a long time and away fanbases in that division will also enjoy visiting Liverpool for a game. Games would be more of a battle down there too, and they'd relish that. It should also force them to rein in their absurd spending and become more sustainable as a result.

Good points that ! We got a team in Norway - Brann Bergen (consistent underachievers; where Robble scored a fantastic goals in the 90's and the away supporters didnt have to pay for a drink the whole stay). they had some awful seasons, but was relegated two seasons ago.. Last year they must have had their best season for 20-30 years - moving into small towns with a large following; crashing most teams and got promoted.. What do set them aside from Everton though is that they are eternal optimist/followers and blame no-one apart from themselves..
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 05:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:43:22 pm
;D

I remember destroying a bitter blue taxi driver who took us back to Sefton Park after we trounced Roma 5-2 at Anfield. He was going on about pacts with the Devil and all sorts of conspiracy theories.  :lmao  Honestly, he was stewing in his seat like a pan of Scouse on a high jet. I still gave him a tip though. I felt really sorry for him. Close to an aneurysm over good old LFC.  :lmao

They are mostly ok though ! Last time; I had the luxury of a cab driver telling me about the new stadium of Everton. I told him it was my first visit etc, and what a wonderful new stadium it would be (was to kind to mention the smell etc), but growing up in the 80's I still got a small kind spot for that club (when all the shit was thrown at the english and the clubs etc - and that team with Graeme Sharp was pretty decent)
Offline classycarra

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 05:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:41:42 pm

I'm not at the stage you two are, but I've lost interest in football overall outside of Liverpool.

It's the fans of other clubs that get me the most. Especially their either support for or ambivalence toward the sportwashing projects, coupled with their hating of Liverpool. I'm not a kid with a rose-tinted naivete. I'm 51 and got to enjoy growing up when we were the dominant team for years. But now against the sportwashers, the financial behemoth of Man U and the spend-crazy Chelsea (under both the Russian crook and Boehly), we're a comparative underdog. Yet the hate from fans of other clubs, and especially the glee when we fail, is beyond me. The same people would have been cheering on Leicester's PL win. The 'tragedy chanting'. Just fucking horrible to either celebrate or weaponise people dying at football grounds. Course, it's always seemed to be fair game for most commentators/pundits/journos, which brings me onto...

The pundits & commentators with obvious agendas that they're allowed to propagate constantly. When it was mainly Hansen, Lineker and Lawrenson, there wasn't any pro- or anti-club bias displayed. Even when Shearer started, he was pretty balanced. But some don't even try to hide their hatred for certain clubs (eg Liverpool) and steer well clear of mentioning the financial doping by the oil cheat sportwashers.

then we have FIFA. A bunch of corrupt crooks. Constantly trying to increase international football at the expense of club football. If anyone raises concerns about player welfare, their response is basically that there should be less club football played. FIFA don't pay players, don't develop players. They just want to be parasites sucking blood from club football.

I could go on and on, but it's all be said before. Football is a stinking, rotting husk of what it used to be.
Couldn't agree more - spot on on all counts. Have very little interest in wider football these days, just LFC
Online afc turkish

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 05:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:36:23 pm
All of us? Surely you haven't met all 7 million of us?

Andy's met every single American, so, maybe...
