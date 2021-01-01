« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 70144 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,421
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 03:00:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April  5, 2023, 02:56:46 pm
I've always thought if I was player, at the end of the game I'd walk right up to the person holding the sign, nothing but eye contact.. then hand my shirt to the person sat behind them.

It's the entitlement I don't like. I deserve your shirt more than anyone else because I made a sign. Or more likely, my dad told me to make a sign.

I sit near the front of the KOP and almost every game there is a pushy parent ushering his son reluctantly carrying some crap message scrawled on back of a corn flakes box to the barrier to beg for a shirt.

Said parent gets all arsey when the steward tells him to fuck of back to his seat

"Darwin, I love you more than my dad".  Massive Cringe.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • JFT 97
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2201 on: Yesterday at 03:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:00:40 pm
I sit near the front of the KOP and almost every game there is a pushy parent ushering his son reluctantly carrying some crap message scrawled on back of a corn flakes box to the barrier to beg for a shirt.

Said parent gets all arsey when the steward tells him to fuck of back to his seat

"Darwin, I love you more than my dad".  Massive Cringe.
Imagine taking said crap sign into the upper main stand. Do they think the players will throw a shirt up into the gods or a steward has a pile of them to hand out.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,065
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2202 on: Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:00:40 pm
I sit near the front of the KOP and almost every game there is a pushy parent ushering his son reluctantly carrying some crap message scrawled on back of a corn flakes box to the barrier to beg for a shirt.

Said parent gets all arsey when the steward tells him to fuck of back to his seat

"Darwin, I love you more than my dad".  Massive Cringe.

Dunno, sounds like the kid is pretty sharp, really...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,506
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2203 on: Yesterday at 03:50:55 pm »
Everton are fighting hard to avoid relegation and may succeed.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,939
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 02:36:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  5, 2023, 09:27:36 am
Irish people are annoying as fuck.

All of us? Surely you haven't met all 7 million of us?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,739
  • kopite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 02:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on April  5, 2023, 04:36:24 pm
It's been quite difficult to be honest. Started with forcing myself to stop watching Liverpool games live, had stopped watching other games long ago. I was still watching Liverpool on MOTD, but only if we won and fast forwarding through other games (watching on iplayer). Eventually I managed to stop looking at BBC sport football page and not looking at the football forums on here.

The moment I realised I'd lost interest was when I saw the 7-0 vs Man Utd result (didn't watch the game) and wasn't that bothered.

It's hard to completely ignore as even the BBC news home page has football articles.

One thing I found that surprised me is that my mates who follow football can get quite angry when I tell them I've given up.


I found it surprisingly easy, like you I saw the 7-0 Utd win, not too fussed, losing at City, not arsed, but I gave up long ago, so we'll used to it now, the emotions have all but gone.

I just check here for our results or the tables on Text page 324 and try work out how we got on!

The last 2 lines of your post are the same for me, my older brother and my (decent) Man Utd fan mate in particular can't get their heads around it.

They are genuinely concerned and worried about how I fill all that free time in!

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 