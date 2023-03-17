« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 69415 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2160 on: March 17, 2023, 11:43:05 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 10, 2023, 01:03:39 pm
a mate has just asked me if i'd like to donate some money

he's going to trek up machu piccho this summer to raise awareness for a mental health charity - along with another 100 or so people

now, of course i'm going to give him something (50p enough?) but i can't help but think that if they didn't all fly out there and instead put that cost and the costs of accommodation food beverage paying for guides paying for permission etc etc etc directly to the charity then wouldn't that be better?

and it just sounds like he and his mates are going on a jolly - why not take a trek up copperas hill in town?

i'm thinking of doing a tour of all the boozers in the UK to raise awareness for homeless frogs (spion? are you listening?) so if anyone can sponsor me then click on the link below

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liverblokesukpubtourraisingawarenessforhomelessfrogs
Yes, totally, what Kevin Sinfield did was unreal and the opposite end of the spectrum, I really wonder about some of the stuff, especially those one which cost a few thousand in the first place.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2161 on: March 18, 2023, 05:51:46 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 10, 2023, 01:03:39 pm
... i'm thinking of doing a tour of all the boozers in the UK to raise awareness for homeless frogs (spion? are you listening?) so if anyone can sponsor me then click on the link below

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liverblokesukpubtourraisingawarenessforhomelessfrogs



ha ha - I was in the ale house once and this woman was doing a whip round for homeless donkeys stopping them getting thrown off churches in Spain or something - anyway the bucket was pretty full until she went to get her round in and shouted "fuck the donkeys" and got the drinks in for everyone  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2162 on: March 18, 2023, 08:22:39 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 10, 2023, 01:03:39 pm
a mate has just asked me if i'd like to donate some money

he's going to trek up machu piccho this summer to raise awareness for a mental health charity - along with another 100 or so people

now, of course i'm going to give him something (50p enough?) but i can't help but think that if they didn't all fly out there and instead put that cost and the costs of accommodation food beverage paying for guides paying for permission etc etc etc directly to the charity then wouldn't that be better?

and it just sounds like he and his mates are going on a jolly - why not take a trek up copperas hill in town?

i'm thinking of doing a tour of all the boozers in the UK to raise awareness for homeless frogs (spion? are you listening?) so if anyone can sponsor me then click on the link below

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liverblokesukpubtourraisingawarenessforhomelessfrogs


Fucking hell. So people can't even raise money for charity any more.

This fucking world. It's honestly fucking mental.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2163 on: March 18, 2023, 08:23:09 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  3, 2023, 10:08:55 am
Darren Farley is highly unfunny.

No idea who he even is.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2164 on: March 18, 2023, 08:24:13 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 10, 2023, 01:34:30 pm
Yep, I'm always unsure about these fundraisers that are actually just fun things to do.

"Sponsor me, I'm doing a skydive"
"Sponsor me, I'm walking up xxx mountain"
"Sponsor me, I'm running a marathon"
"Sponsor me, I'm riding my bike"

I dunno. Other people do those things every weekend for free.

Maybe you should get off your arse and raise money for a good cause. If you haven't done it yourself, then you're hardly in a position to slag off people that have.

Go and climb Everest. I'll give you £0.84
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2165 on: March 18, 2023, 08:34:22 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 18, 2023, 08:22:39 am
Fucking hell. So people can't even raise money for charity any more.

This fucking world. It's honestly fucking mental.

oh come on andy lad  :wave
« Reply #2166 on: March 19, 2023, 05:18:07 pm »
Most games of football are terribly boring to watch.
People in this country take football too fucking seriously. Watching our game today, the rabid dogs in the crowd were getting so incredibly angry about the tiniest things, swearing and shouting like they own the club. Then there's people on Twitter and a whatsapp group I'm on saying the result today has ruined their whole weekend. What the fuck? Football isn't that deep and never will be. Anyone allowing a result to dictate their mood is a loser.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April  2, 2023, 03:52:25 am
People in this country take football too fucking seriously. Watching our game today, the rabid dogs in the crowd were getting so incredibly angry about the tiniest things, swearing and shouting like they own the club. Then there's people on Twitter and a whatsapp group I'm on saying the result today has ruined their whole weekend. What the fuck? Football isn't that deep and never will be. Anyone allowing a result to dictate their mood is a loser.

People that are more passionate about the game than you are losers? OK  ;D
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April  2, 2023, 03:52:25 am
People in this country take football too fucking seriously. Watching our game today, the rabid dogs in the crowd were getting so incredibly angry about the tiniest things, swearing and shouting like they own the club. Then there's people on Twitter and a whatsapp group I'm on saying the result today has ruined their whole weekend. What the fuck? Football isn't that deep and never will be. Anyone allowing a result to dictate their mood is a loser.
I'd agree that some people could do with a lesson on perspective, but at the same time I also recognise just how invested people are in their club. It becomes part of your identity. Gives a sense of belonging, and when your club/team hurts, you hurt too.

There's definitely too much anger in the game though. I was just reading on the Echo website how an otherwise decent, hardworking fella beat and stamped a man unconscious on a train just because he said he supported Man United. Clearly, there are those who take football allegiance way too far, and it's not remotely healthy.

I get the passion though. As a kid I cried in 1971 after Charlie George scored to beat us in the cup final. Even today at 60 I still feel slightly physically ill if we lose a big game. You know, that sickly feeling in your stomach. It's just because I care. But at my age I also know to keep it in perspective, so I don't let it ruin my day.

In the opposite vein, I've also had a lump in my throat and have teared up when we've done something utterly amazing. Think Istanbul, Klopp lifting the title and Big Ears. The Barcelona come back etc.. When you're invested, the highs are utterly exhilarating. Thing is, the lows cut deep too. It's natural. Even so, I do agree that it can be taken way too far by some, and they do lose all perspective at times.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  2, 2023, 08:18:53 am
People that are more passionate about the game than you are losers? OK  ;D
Nothing wrong with being passionate about the game, and as SOS said the emotions that come with big games is natural when you're a fan. I mean I was annoyed for a good couple of hours after the CL Final last year because of how badly we choked and the crowd stuff that happened, not to mention I was getting goaded by a fucking Chelsea fan. But to stay upset all weekend just because we lost to Bournemouth is a problem. Like I said, football isn't that deep. It should only be an escape from everyday stuff, not something that affects your mood negatively to the point you're thinking about it constantly.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April  2, 2023, 11:26:08 am
Nothing wrong with being passionate about the game, and as SOS said the emotions that come with big games is natural when you're a fan. I mean I was annoyed for a good couple of hours after the CL Final last year because of how badly we choked and the crowd stuff that happened, not to mention I was getting goaded by a fucking Chelsea fan. But to stay upset all weekend just because we lost to Bournemouth is a problem. Like I said, football isn't that deep. It should only be an escape from everyday stuff, not something that affects your mood negatively to the point you're thinking about it constantly.
It's funny that football used to be seen as the release of the working class. A place to go to let go of the stresses of the working week. Theses days, so many of us now need a different release to get away from the stresses of following football.  :odd
Quote from: Son of Spion on April  2, 2023, 11:06:38 am
I'd agree that some people could do with a lesson on perspective, but at the same time I also recognise just how invested people are in their club. It becomes part of your identity. Gives a sense of belonging, and when your club/team hurts, you hurt too.

There's definitely too much anger in the game though. I was just reading on the Echo website how an otherwise decent, hardworking fella beat and stamped a man unconscious on a train just because he said he supported Man United. Clearly, there are those who take football allegiance way too far, and it's not remotely healthy.

I get the passion though. As a kid I cried in 1971 after Charlie George scored to beat us in the cup final. Even today at 60 I still feel slightly physically ill if we lose a big game. You know, that sickly feeling in your stomach. It's just because I care. But at my age I also know to keep it in perspective, so I don't let it ruin my day.

In the opposite vein, I've also had a lump in my throat and have teared up when we've done something utterly amazing. Think Istanbul, Klopp lifting the title and Big Ears. The Barcelona come back etc.. When you're invested, the highs are utterly exhilarating. Thing is, the lows cut deep too. It's natural. Even so, I do agree that it can be taken way too far by some, and they do lose all perspective at times.

Another belting post SoS 
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  2, 2023, 11:25:37 pm
Another belting post SoS 

Knout wrong with it at all...
Sourdough is a bit shit - especially toasted.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April  2, 2023, 11:26:08 am
Nothing wrong with being passionate about the game, and as SOS said the emotions that come with big games is natural when you're a fan. I mean I was annoyed for a good couple of hours after the CL Final last year because of how badly we choked and the crowd stuff that happened, not to mention I was getting goaded by a fucking Chelsea fan. But to stay upset all weekend just because we lost to Bournemouth is a problem. Like I said, football isn't that deep. It should only be an escape from everyday stuff, not something that affects your mood negatively to the point you're thinking about it constantly.

Yeah I've stopped myself having a mood on after a defeat now. Absolutely pointless and a waste of time.
Toasted is the only excuse for sourdough, I'd say, though even then you have to deal with the holes in the bread. Weird that fresh, soft bread and rolls seem to have fallen out of favour while bread that's far more expensive and less tasty is in the ascendancy. But then, I never got the rush for craft beer either - tastes worse than a good lager most of the time and is warm and heavier to boot.

If I was prone to metaphor I'd say it's characteristic of this country's puritan urge to make everything harder than it has to be out of principle, but it's probably just fashion and will snap back in a few years time.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  3, 2023, 09:19:41 am
Toasted is the only excuse for sourdough, I'd say, though even then you have to deal with the holes in the bread. Weird that fresh, soft bread and rolls seem to have fallen out of favour while bread that's far more expensive and less tasty is in the ascendancy. But then, I never got the rush for craft beer either - tastes worse than a good lager most of the time and is warm and heavier to boot.

If I was prone to metaphor I'd say it's characteristic of this country's puritan urge to make everything harder than it has to be out of principle, but it's probably just fashion and will snap back in a few years time.

If you're eating sourdough that's less tastier than shit white bread you're getting the wrong stuff. Proper sourdough is naturally tastier due to the prolonged fermentation process.

I agree on the toasting call. Unless it day-baked it can be a bit chewy. Best recycled through a sandwich press.
Fanbases aren't that different.

Every fanbase has great people, meh people and dickheads.

And that's every fanbase.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April  3, 2023, 10:15:50 am
Fanbases aren't that different.

Every fanbase has great people, meh people and dickheads.

And that's every fanbase.

Some fanbases have a minority of dickheads, some meh people and majority of great people.
Some fanbases have a majority of dickheads, some meh people and minority of great people.
Chelsea and Millwall disprove this
Quote from: Son of Spion on April  2, 2023, 11:06:38 am
Even so, I do agree that it can be taken way too far by some, and they do lose all perspective at times.

This was me and is why I've finally given up following football.
Most Tory/Republican female supporters are better looking than Labour/Democrat supporters.

AOC aside of course.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on April  3, 2023, 02:41:53 pm
This was me and is why I've finally given up following football.

Genuine question here but how do you actually do this? Giving up on football? I am beginning to think like this what with the way it's going. It's not like it used to be. It's all about money, corruption and cheating now. Oil states owning clubs, fucking FIFA, toxic chants, more and more  games with no thought for the players. There's not much positivity around and about football anymore. It's pretty fucking sad to be honest.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April  2, 2023, 03:52:25 am
People in this country take football too fucking seriously. Watching our game today, the rabid dogs in the crowd were getting so incredibly angry about the tiniest things, swearing and shouting like they own the club. Then there's people on Twitter and a whatsapp group I'm on saying the result today has ruined their whole weekend. What the fuck? Football isn't that deep and never will be. Anyone allowing a result to dictate their mood is a loser.

People who take football unhealthily seriously, and who argue with strangers on the internet about it, do so because it offers escape from deep-rooted issues that they don't want to deal with 
Irish people are annoying as fuck.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:27:36 am
Irish people are annoying as fuck.

Same as everyone else.
