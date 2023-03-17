People in this country take football too fucking seriously. Watching our game today, the rabid dogs in the crowd were getting so incredibly angry about the tiniest things, swearing and shouting like they own the club. Then there's people on Twitter and a whatsapp group I'm on saying the result today has ruined their whole weekend. What the fuck? Football isn't that deep and never will be. Anyone allowing a result to dictate their mood is a loser.



I'd agree that some people could do with a lesson on perspective, but at the same time I also recognise just how invested people are in their club. It becomes part of your identity. Gives a sense of belonging, and when your club/team hurts, you hurt too.There's definitely too much anger in the game though. I was just reading on the Echo website how an otherwise decent, hardworking fella beat and stamped a man unconscious on a train just because he said he supported Man United. Clearly, there are those who take football allegiance way too far, and it's not remotely healthy.I get the passion though. As a kid I cried in 1971 after Charlie George scored to beat us in the cup final. Even today at 60 I still feel slightly physically ill if we lose a big game. You know, that sickly feeling in your stomach. It's just because I care. But at my age I also know to keep it in perspective, so I don't let it ruin my day.In the opposite vein, I've also had a lump in my throat and have teared up when we've done something utterly amazing. Think Istanbul, Klopp lifting the title and Big Ears. The Barcelona come back etc.. When you're invested, the highs are utterly exhilarating. Thing is, the lows cut deep too. It's natural. Even so, I do agree that it can be taken way too far by some, and they do lose all perspective at times.