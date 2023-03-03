« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 66727 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,491
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2120 on: March 3, 2023, 10:56:00 am »
Quote from: tubby on February 27, 2023, 03:07:39 pm
Not everyone who comes from London is a cockney.

Not sure if it's true now, with the urbanisation of London, but at one time definition of a true cockney is someone born within earshot of the bells of St Mary-le-Bow church.
Logged
#Sausages

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,430
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2121 on: March 3, 2023, 11:03:20 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 23, 2023, 04:16:43 pm
Anyone posting this type of post should be perma banned.

Did we ever receive a response to this shite by the way?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,702
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2122 on: March 3, 2023, 11:07:11 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  3, 2023, 10:56:00 am
Not sure if it's true now, with the urbanisation of London, but at one time definition of a true cockney is someone born within earshot of the bells of St Mary-le-Bow church.

Does that mean you cant have a deaf Cockney?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,410
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2123 on: March 3, 2023, 11:49:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  3, 2023, 11:07:11 am
Does that mean you cant have a deaf Cockney?

That's why they always say 'ere
Logged
Poor.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,005
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2124 on: March 3, 2023, 12:01:25 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  3, 2023, 10:08:55 am
Darren Farley is highly unfunny.

Hi Steven.  :wave

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/naYedKpstsU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/naYedKpstsU</a>
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,410
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2125 on: March 3, 2023, 01:57:53 pm »
Pedantic bastards are annoying, especially those that know what is being said, but have to be arsey about absolutely everything.
Logged
Poor.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2126 on: March 3, 2023, 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  3, 2023, 01:57:53 pm
Pedantic bastards are annoying, especially those who that know what is being said, but have to be arsey about absolutely everything.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,036
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2127 on: March 3, 2023, 02:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 24, 2023, 02:37:32 pm
Formula 1 is boring and not even a sport.

I thought this was a general consensus.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,491
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2128 on: March 3, 2023, 02:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  3, 2023, 01:57:53 pm
Pedantic bastards are annoying, especially those that know what is being said, but have to be arsey about absolutely everything.

Bernard Woolley character in Yes Minister/Yes Prime Minister, is brilliant with his pedantry.  ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,322
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2129 on: March 3, 2023, 02:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  3, 2023, 10:56:00 am
Not sure if it's true now, with the urbanisation of London, but at one time definition of a true cockney is someone born within earshot of the bells of St Mary-le-Bow church.

I used to walk past that church and was surprised at where it actually is, I'd always assumed it was in Bow. Must be loud ;D
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,155
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 05:04:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 24, 2023, 02:37:32 pm
Formula 1 is boring and not even a sport.
Just seen an advert where the narrator starts by saying "many people think F1 is not a real sport" followed by some dramatic music and racing scenes explaining why it's so great :lmao any sport that needs to do that is automatically shite
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,775
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 08:53:20 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 24, 2023, 02:37:32 pm
Formula 1 is boring and not even a sport.

I don't know if I've mentioned this in here, but I refuse to acknowledge golf as a sport

A game of skills yes, but a sport it is not
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,615
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2132 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 am »
Pigeons are cute
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,410
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2133 on: Yesterday at 11:26:56 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:47:56 am
Pigeons are cute

I like pigeons then can be quite beautiful. We have a few wood pigeons that live in our garden and smaller ones (Doves or something?) and they are right characters.

Was a bit miffed when I was at the Albert Dock a few years ago eating a butty and one swept over my shoulder and next minute was sailing away with it. Cheeky get.

Got a laugh off all the tourists and it was quite funny to be fair.
Logged
Poor.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2134 on: Yesterday at 01:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:53:20 am
I don't know if I've mentioned this in here, but I refuse to acknowledge golf as a sport

A game of skills yes, but a sport it is not

I feel the same way about the NFL.  when 99% of everything that happens is pre-set, practiced, predetermined, and directed play by play from the sidelines -- it's an activity not a sport.  kinda like line dancing with coaches.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,155
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2135 on: Yesterday at 01:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:53:20 am
I don't know if I've mentioned this in here, but I refuse to acknowledge golf as a sport

A game of skills yes, but a sport it is not
Add darts to that as well
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,490
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2136 on: Yesterday at 03:00:18 pm »
i don't like the animated advertising boards surrounding pitches

one minute you're watching mo run through a defence - the next there's a giant sausage dog running alongside him

one minute you're watching nunez winning a challenge - the next there's a fucking big jet plane landing right behind him

i find it a little distracting to say the least...
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,430
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 04:33:26 pm »
Jersey Shore is boss and is the best out of the reality tv shows.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 