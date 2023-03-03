Not everyone who comes from London is a cockney.
Anyone posting this type of post should be perma banned.
Not sure if it's true now, with the urbanisation of London, but at one time definition of a true cockney is someone born within earshot of the bells of St Mary-le-Bow church.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Does that mean you cant have a deaf Cockney?
Darren Farley is highly unfunny.
Pedantic bastards are annoying, especially those who that know what is being said, but have to be arsey about absolutely everything.
Formula 1 is boring and not even a sport.
Pigeons are cute
I don't know if I've mentioned this in here, but I refuse to acknowledge golf as a sport A game of skills yes, but a sport it is not
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
