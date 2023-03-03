Pigeons are cute



I like pigeons then can be quite beautiful. We have a few wood pigeons that live in our garden and smaller ones (Doves or something?) and they are right characters.Was a bit miffed when I was at the Albert Dock a few years ago eating a butty and one swept over my shoulder and next minute was sailing away with it. Cheeky get.Got a laugh off all the tourists and it was quite funny to be fair.