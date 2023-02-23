That's another one I haven't watched.



It's probably more of a reflection on my enjoyment of football with the recent finals. If Liverpool aren't playing I'm not interested (unless it directly impacts us).



The finals in 99 and 08 I didn't;t watch because I didn't want to see United win the CL. I didn't;t watch the 1st Barcelona United CL final for the same reason. I did watch the Wembley one. Must have been very confident about Barcelona winning that one!



99 I was at the gun club in Liverpool, 08 she was 8 months pregnant so sent her to watch it at her Dads, its Barca one I fucked off out on the bikes with my mate, went for a ride to New Brighton and was working the day of the Wembley one, got home about 7pm, had to put up with seeing hundreds of them at the services on the M6 toll on my way back up. She fucked off next door to watch the game while I looked after the kids.Sunday morning I sent the eldest upstairs to her up in his Barca shirt and told him to give her the 5 times waveSunday she is out with her pisshead mate to watch this, so I'll be able once again to ignore the game