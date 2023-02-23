I did say anyone supporting Newcastle is a hypocrite.
Not watching. Watching it with your shoes on in the house. Not supporting either. All fair enough. It’s probably what I’d do (Minus the shoes)
But asked to choose a winner I’d say Man United.
you seem to get it pal
don't give a fuck mate the game is corrupt
I watch LIVERPOOL cause of family ties, love of the team and the feeling of brotherhood I seem to carry with me everywhere I find most at Anfield but also in foreign bars overseas when this team plays - almost like an international language of positivity and spirit I find in many places near and far that enrich me
Has nothing to do with sport
It's about feel, my tribe, my belief, my pledge, my standing up to those I can speak wholly with on a shared level
The rest I don't need I don't even LIKE football
I choose to turn my back
I choose life.