Footie's shite, a waste of time
(My love of Liverpool is a spiritual thing and indeed seperate from my feelings for football. It's a shame when they overlap. And outside this forum, I think this opinion is super weird)
I'm in pretty much the same boat. I've as much interest in "professional football" as I have in reality TV. It's all the same bag of sensationalised shite now if you ask me. I still take an interest in LFC out of sentimentality, but all the old feelings I used to have, and all the emotions I used to feel went dormant long long ago.
Here's an unpopular opinion:
People who come onto football forums, to conduct in-depth conversations about the complexities of running a football club, despite having no experience or intimate knowledge of such an enterprise, do not do so because they love the club they claim to support, but because the sense of validation and self-importance it provides helps to mask/ease all kinds of underlying personal issues that they've never managed to deal with.
Nothing wrong with a bit of discussion or the exchange of some idle conjecture. After all, it is a forum. But if you're spending hours at a time constructing posts to give complete strangers the impression that you know the ins and outs of running a global sporting super-power then it's time to give the Samaritans a bell for a chat