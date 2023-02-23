« previous next »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 23, 2023, 04:02:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2023, 01:40:43 pm
Does everyone have to 'support' a side in a final?
Can I just not watch it and not be arsed about the outcome?


United v Chelsea in Moscow with Ronaldo and Terry.


Almost impossible to take a view




As it was, drawing with Ronaldo and a crying/slipping Terry missing was the best I could hope for
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 23, 2023, 04:08:28 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 23, 2023, 04:02:17 pm

United v Chelsea in Moscow with Ronaldo and Terry.


Almost impossible to take a view

As it was, drawing with Ronaldo and a crying/slipping Terry missing was the best I could hope for

I don't think I've ever actually ever seen any of the goals from that CL final. Same with the United Bayern 99 final and Chelsea Bayern final in '12.

Managed to avoid them games and the goals since.

I'm pretty familiar with avoiding games. Even ones where I wanted one of the teams to win. Like that CL final in Moscow where I wanted Chelsea to win.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 23, 2023, 04:09:00 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 23, 2023, 10:40:44 am
Lady Gaga is awesome and I say this as an old duffer :)

She is fit.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 23, 2023, 04:16:43 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 23, 2023, 04:09:00 pm
She is fit.

Anyone posting this type of post should be perma banned.
February 23, 2023, 04:48:05 pm
Quote from: Jookie on February 23, 2023, 04:08:28 pm
I don't think I've ever actually ever seen any of the goals from that CL final. Same with the United Bayern 99 final and Chelsea Bayern final in '12.

Managed to avoid them games and the goals since.

I'm pretty familiar with avoiding games. Even ones where I wanted one of the teams to win. Like that CL final in Moscow where I wanted Chelsea to win.

I defintely watched the 99 final as my mum is a Manc fan. 2012 I've no recollection of watching the whole thing, but I can picture seeing goals. Might have been in a pub or something.
Didn't watch a second of Chelsea v Abu Dhabi and couldn't tell you a thing about it other than Chelsea won 1-0. No idea who scored, where it was held or anything else.

If I was forced to pick a winner on Sunday I'd go with the Mancs for the reasons you set out above, but ultimately I won't care as I won't be watching and can get amusement from either team losing.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 23, 2023, 04:52:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2023, 04:48:05 pm

Didn't watch a second of Chelsea v Abu Dhabi and couldn't tell you a thing about it other than Chelsea won 1-0. No idea who scored, where it was held or anything else.

That's another one I haven't watched.

It's probably more of a reflection on my enjoyment of football with the recent finals. If Liverpool aren't playing I'm not interested (unless it directly impacts us).

The finals in 99 and 08 I didn't;t watch because I didn't want to see United win the CL. I didn't;t watch the 1st Barcelona United CL final for the same reason. I did watch the Wembley one. Must have been very confident about Barcelona winning that one!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 23, 2023, 05:00:45 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 23, 2023, 04:02:17 pm

United v Chelsea in Moscow with Ronaldo and Terry.


Almost impossible to take a view




As it was, drawing with Ronaldo and a crying/slipping Terry missing was the best I could hope for


Without that game, and his cringe antics in 2012, we'd not have the ace phrase "full kit wanker"

February 23, 2023, 05:28:03 pm
Quote from: Jookie on February 23, 2023, 04:52:44 pm
That's another one I haven't watched.

It's probably more of a reflection on my enjoyment of football with the recent finals. If Liverpool aren't playing I'm not interested (unless it directly impacts us).

The finals in 99 and 08 I didn't;t watch because I didn't want to see United win the CL. I didn't;t watch the 1st Barcelona United CL final for the same reason. I did watch the Wembley one. Must have been very confident about Barcelona winning that one!

99 I was at the gun club in Liverpool, 08 she was 8 months pregnant so sent her to watch it at her Dads, its Barca one I fucked off out on the bikes with my mate, went for a ride to New Brighton and was working the day of the Wembley one, got home about 7pm, had to put up with seeing hundreds of them at the services on the M6 toll on my way back up. She fucked off next door to watch the game while I looked after the kids.

Sunday morning I sent the eldest upstairs to her up in his Barca shirt and told him to give her the 5 times wave ;D

Sunday she is out with her pisshead mate to watch this, so I'll be able once again to ignore the game :thumbup
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 23, 2023, 05:58:01 pm
I watched 99 in Chester and it was about 95% full of people cheering for United. Sickening.

Didnt watch 08, didnt watch 09 until my Cousin text to say it was 2-0 and they were being outclassed with a few minutes to go and was at a wedding in 11. Havent really had to think about missing their finals much in recent years.
February 23, 2023, 06:08:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 23, 2023, 05:58:01 pm
I watched 99 in Chester and it was about 95% full of people cheering for United. Sickening.

There are a staggering amount of people out there who support any English team in Europe, all my mates who are football fans are like this.

I've watched four CL finals with a MU supporting friend and on every occasion he has supported Liverpool.
February 23, 2023, 06:15:08 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on February 23, 2023, 04:16:43 pm
Anyone posting this type of post should be perma banned.

 :o seriously?
February 23, 2023, 06:22:32 pm
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
Re: Unpopular Opinions
February 23, 2023, 06:47:10 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on February 23, 2023, 04:16:43 pm
Anyone posting this type of post should be perma banned.

Why?

February 23, 2023, 10:18:02 pm
Quote from: Jookie on February 23, 2023, 02:13:53 pm
I did say anyone supporting Newcastle is a hypocrite.

Not watching. Watching it with your shoes on in the house. Not supporting either. All fair enough. It’s probably what I’d do (Minus the shoes)

But asked to choose a winner I’d say Man United.

you seem to get it pal
don't give a fuck mate the game is corrupt

I watch LIVERPOOL cause of family ties, love of the team and the feeling of brotherhood I seem to carry with me everywhere I find most at Anfield but also in foreign bars overseas when this team plays - almost like an international language of positivity and spirit I find in many places near and far that enrich me

Has nothing to do with sport

It's about feel, my tribe, my belief, my pledge, my standing up to those I can speak wholly with on a shared level

The rest I don't need I don't even LIKE football

I choose to turn my back
I choose life.
February 23, 2023, 10:38:50 pm
This could go in the hannoy thread but it seems so unpopular that I'll put it here:

I hate airpods

I hate that anyone under the age of 60 on the street has them in their ears

Anyone you try to talk to, let on to, has to take them off so you just don't bother

When it comes to humans being more isolated, smartphones are what everyone focusses on - but what about their little pals the airpods which just complete the little circle of isolation perfectly

Am I so weird for wanting, occasionally, to let on to the odd fellow human every now and again?

Airpods are destroying society there I said it

February 23, 2023, 10:44:39 pm
This thread should be renamed Strident Opinions.
February 23, 2023, 10:48:07 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on February 23, 2023, 10:38:50 pm
This could go in the hannoy thread but it seems so unpopular that I'll put it here:

I hate airpods

I hate that anyone under the age of 60 on the street has them in their ears

Anyone you try to talk to, let on to, has to take them off so you just don't bother

When it comes to humans being more isolated, smartphones are what everyone focusses on - but what about their little pals the airpods which just complete the little circle of isolation perfectly

Am I so weird for wanting, occasionally, to let on to the odd fellow human every now and again?

Airpods are destroying society there I said it


In an ideal world, there'd be a Darwinian correction, as the number of people with earbuds, earphones or headphones that just step out into the road (especially when crossing a side road at a junction), oblivious to what's happening around them, like a vehicle turning into said road, is staggeringly high.

Unfortunately, the correction can't happen because of inconveniences like brakes and laws.
Yesterday at 02:37:32 pm
Formula 1 is boring and not even a sport.
Yesterday at 02:55:17 pm
We've been through this Andrew

Quote from: Only Me on February  8, 2023, 12:01:03 am
F1 isnt a sport.

Its a parade of spoilt, overpaid, childish, petulant c*nts whove all had their personalities removed, and wholl happily participate for any sportswashers wholl pay up for the privilege.

And whoever drives the best car always wins.

Utter shite.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  8, 2023, 12:29:50 am
But it is. That's a fact.

You can't just say it isn't because you don't like it and claim in it's an opinion  ;D
Yesterday at 03:34:09 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:55:17 pm
We've been through this Andrew


The drivers have incredible skill, but from the little I watch now, it seems to be the pit stops are what loses and wins races.
Yesterday at 04:27:49 pm
Potter is a very good manager who will turn things around at Chelsea given time.
Yesterday at 05:30:26 pm
Footie's shite, a waste of time

(My love of Liverpool is a spiritual thing and indeed seperate from my feelings for football. It's a shame when they overlap. And outside this forum, I think this opinion is super weird)
Yesterday at 06:31:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:55:17 pm
We've been through this Andrew


Ok, its a shite sport.
Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:30:26 pm
Footie's shite, a waste of time

(My love of Liverpool is a spiritual thing and indeed seperate from my feelings for football. It's a shame when they overlap. And outside this forum, I think this opinion is super weird)

Agree, footy is full of obscenely overpaid, cheating wind up merchants, pundits are full of shit, VAR is shite as all the officials. Opposition fans are mostly devoid of humour and are ignorant and thick as pig shit.

I haven't watched a live game for years, my last lingering interest in the game is fading daily. Once Klopp goes, I'll probably totally bin it.
Yesterday at 06:39:04 pm
People aren't allowed to listen to music now  ;D

Maybe people prefer music than interacting with random strangers on the street.
Yesterday at 08:12:29 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:30:26 pm
Footie's shite, a waste of time

(My love of Liverpool is a spiritual thing and indeed seperate from my feelings for football. It's a shame when they overlap. And outside this forum, I think this opinion is super weird)
If you dont like football, why do you read When Saturday Comes?
Yesterday at 08:13:17 pm
People aren't allowed to listen to music now  ;D

Maybe people prefer music than interacting with random strangers on the street.

Well you're in no danger of getting let on to  >:(


 ;D
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:30:26 pm
Footie's shite, a waste of time

(My love of Liverpool is a spiritual thing and indeed seperate from my feelings for football. It's a shame when they overlap. And outside this forum, I think this opinion is super weird)

I'm in pretty much the same boat. I've as much interest in "professional football" as I have in reality TV. It's all the same bag of sensationalised shite now if you ask me. I still take an interest in LFC out of sentimentality, but all the old feelings I used to have, and all the emotions I used to feel went dormant long long ago.

Here's an unpopular opinion:

People who come onto football forums, to conduct in-depth conversations about the complexities of running a football club, despite having no experience or intimate knowledge of such an enterprise, do not do so because they love the club they claim to support, but because the sense of validation and self-importance it provides helps to mask/ease all kinds of underlying personal issues that they've never managed to deal with.

Nothing wrong with a bit of discussion or the exchange of some idle conjecture. After all, it is a forum. But if you're spending hours at a time constructing posts to give complete strangers the impression that you know the ins and outs of running a global sporting super-power then it's time to give the Samaritans a bell for a chat
