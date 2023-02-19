« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 63751 times)

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,154
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 01:44:17 pm »
My girlfriend has a tattoo of me as a Lego figure.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 01:49:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:44:17 pm
My girlfriend has a tattoo of me as a Lego figure.
piss off away from this board, Arteta!
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 01:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:33:50 pm
Interesting, like just because they are tattoos or the actual artwork? Because i've some absolutely fantastic tattoo's in my time and have 1 I think is pretty good looking.

Your body is a temple, decorate it.

chakan showed me his

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,940
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 01:50:39 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:50:01 pm
chakan showed me his



Brilliant isn't it?!
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 02:10:40 pm »
when my girl said about showing some pussy - i should've known

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
  • Never Forget
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 02:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 19, 2023, 09:16:11 pm
Kids are amazing. Having kids (if you want to) is amazing. Would never want to be without the joy and wonder they have brought me.

I feel the same but I do think that people who don't want kids really should not have them and I am totally behind those that do not want children just being happy that they don't want kids. Dogs are awesome too. I really hate the polarizing abortion debate in the US at the moment where people who really do not want kids are being forced to as they can't get abortions. Different topic I know.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 