My girlfriend has a tattoo of me as a Lego figure.
Interesting, like just because they are tattoos or the actual artwork? Because i've some absolutely fantastic tattoo's in my time and have 1 I think is pretty good looking.Your body is a temple, decorate it.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
chakan showed me his
Kids are amazing. Having kids (if you want to) is amazing. Would never want to be without the joy and wonder they have brought me.
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]