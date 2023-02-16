The NHS even though it has gone down hill since I left UK is almost certainly still better than full on private medicine



I pay about $500 a month for the lowest level insurance I can afford. My deductible is still $6,000 per year. If I need a serious operation, I have to pay the first $6K and the insurance pays the rest. I live in fear of getting a serious illness and the associated hospital bills. If you do end up having to get something done, you have no idea what it will cost as every agency has a different bill. The doctor that sees you bills, the hospital bills you, the anesthetist person bills you. all the pills and bandages get billed to you. You basically have no idea what the cost will be when you go in.



I really hope the NHS gets preserved.