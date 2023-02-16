« previous next »
Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 03:54:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 16, 2023, 11:10:36 pm
Dark chocolate. Thats not nice, especially the 70% cocoa stuff so bitter


It's how I imagine charcoal would taste.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:19:12 pm
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm
The NHS even though it has gone down hill since I left UK is almost certainly still better than full on private medicine

I pay about $500 a month for the lowest level insurance I can afford. My deductible is still $6,000 per year. If I need a serious operation, I have to pay the first $6K and the insurance pays the rest. I live in fear of getting a serious illness and the associated hospital bills. If you do end up having to get something done, you have no idea what it will cost as every agency has a different bill. The doctor that sees you bills, the hospital bills you, the anesthetist person bills you. all the pills and bandages get billed to you. You basically have no idea what the cost will be when you go in.

I really hope the NHS gets preserved.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 10:20:12 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm
The NHS even though it has gone down hill since I left UK is almost certainly still better than full on private medicine

I pay about $500 a month for the lowest level insurance I can afford. My deductible is still $6,000 per year. If I need a serious operation, I have to pay the first $6K and the insurance pays the rest. I live in fear of getting a serious illness and the associated hospital bills. If you do end up having to get something done, you have no idea what it will cost as every agency has a different bill. The doctor that sees you bills, the hospital bills you, the anesthetist person bills you. all the pills and bandages get billed to you. You basically have no idea what the cost will be when you go in.

I really hope the NHS gets preserved.
How is that an unpopular opinion? It's literally the most popular opinion (I think the NHS gets preserved) in the UK.

This thread has really gone downhill.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:20:12 pm
How is that an unpopular opinion? It's literally the most popular opinion (I think the NHS gets preserved) in the UK.

This thread has really gone downhill.

All I see is moaning and groaning about the state of the NHS. The popular opinion seems to be that it is getting crap.

Even a bad NHS is better than private health care.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 11:57:47 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm
All I see is moaning and groaning about the state of the NHS. The popular opinion seems to be that it is getting crap.

Even a bad NHS is better than private health care.

I think the moaning and groaning is mostly about the constant cuts and starvation of the NHS by our scumbag governments rather than dislike for the NHS itself.

It makes you weep when you see what the governments of the last 30 years have done to this amazing institution.
