Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 61975 times)

It's how I imagine charcoal would taste.
 :lmao
The NHS even though it has gone down hill since I left UK is almost certainly still better than full on private medicine

I pay about $500 a month for the lowest level insurance I can afford. My deductible is still $6,000 per year. If I need a serious operation, I have to pay the first $6K and the insurance pays the rest. I live in fear of getting a serious illness and the associated hospital bills. If you do end up having to get something done, you have no idea what it will cost as every agency has a different bill. The doctor that sees you bills, the hospital bills you, the anesthetist person bills you. all the pills and bandages get billed to you. You basically have no idea what the cost will be when you go in.

I really hope the NHS gets preserved.
How is that an unpopular opinion? It's literally the most popular opinion (I think the NHS gets preserved) in the UK.

This thread has really gone downhill.
All I see is moaning and groaning about the state of the NHS. The popular opinion seems to be that it is getting crap.

Even a bad NHS is better than private health care.
