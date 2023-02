Wearing shoes in the house is odd.



Why would you wear the same shoes youíve walked outside on the grubby streets in your house?



Also, itís not relaxing either wearing shoes. The same applies to jeans. Anyone who wears shoes and jeans in their own house is a wool. Shorts or trackies with barefoot, indoor sliders, slippers and/or socks are the only real indoor wear for your feet and legs. Iíd stretch to pyjama bottoms as a last resort option only