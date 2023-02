No duff tracks or fillers



here's another one



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moon_Safari



But that's your taste.For me, Animals by Pink Floyd comes closest to meeting your 'no duff tracks or fillers' brief. But it's far from universally loved, even by Floyd fans.Darkside widely touted as one of the greatest albums ever made, but has a couple of tracks that are below the standard of others.You may hate Floyd altogether.