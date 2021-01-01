« previous next »
Quote from: Elzar on February  6, 2023, 08:31:43 am
Never seen it, but my opinion is kind of related.

People are obsessed with 'Sad Porn'. Just shows that are designed to be miserable and make you want to cry and feel downbeat. Documentaries about missing people, murderers, deaths etc. Real life documentaries following Hospital/Ambulance/Police (although I see the value if they are highlighting issues). Programmes that are just set in rainy towns where everyone is miserable etc. Watching Liverpool this season.

I find all of it horrific.

Agree with this one. Probably why I struggle to find anything to watch these days.
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 07:09:25 pm

Vegetarian sausages are actually tastier than meat sausages. They may not have meat in them but strictly speaking neither do meat ones.

Ive gone down a similar route,  meatballs too.  Better for cholesterol levels and taste equal if not better.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:18:04 pm
haute cuisine is shite
I can see what you mean, but some of it is great. Fantastic flavours etc. If quantity is a major criteria people may be disappointed, but over the whole number of courses with the snacks and other extra bits, I've never left one of those places hungry. An hour later mind..... ;)

Unpopular opinion: These days I'd rather do £50+ on a lunch menu at a fine dining place than spend it on a PL match ticket. As well as tasting good, it's supporting what are often small businesses, supporting local food producers as well as helping young staff get training in an industry where they can build a career.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:07:30 am
I can see what you mean, but some of it is great. Fantastic flavours etc. If quantity is a major criteria people may be disappointed, but over the whole number of courses with the snacks and other extra bits, I've never left one of those places hungry. An hour later mind..... ;)



Well that was different, using what I think is a popular opinion to bring out an unpopular opinion, we could have a vote if you disagree?
