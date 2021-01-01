haute cuisine is shite



I can see what you mean, but some of it is great. Fantastic flavours etc. If quantity is a major criteria people may be disappointed, but over the whole number of courses with the snacks and other extra bits, I've never left one of those places hungry. An hour later mind.....Unpopular opinion: These days I'd rather do £50+ on a lunch menu at a fine dining place than spend it on a PL match ticket. As well as tasting good, it's supporting what are often small businesses, supporting local food producers as well as helping young staff get training in an industry where they can build a career.