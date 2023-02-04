« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1800 on: February 4, 2023, 01:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  4, 2023, 01:47:31 am
Game of thrones is a pile of shite as is Peaky Blinders

peaky blinders: the epitome of cliched writing
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1801 on: February 4, 2023, 02:29:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February  3, 2023, 05:57:26 pm
"Extra MSG..."
I didn't ask for the world's most famous arena in my food?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1802 on: February 5, 2023, 10:20:53 pm »
I dont like Sarah Lancashire and dont like watching programmes shes in as she annoys me .
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1803 on: February 5, 2023, 10:58:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  5, 2023, 10:20:53 pm
I dont like Sarah Lancashire and dont like watching programmes shes in as she annoys me .
I'm the same. I've never taken to her and can't watch her.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1804 on: February 5, 2023, 11:00:42 pm »
You can change the world with a smile
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1805 on: February 5, 2023, 11:01:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  5, 2023, 10:20:53 pm
I dont like Sarah Lancashire and dont like watching programmes shes in as she annoys me .

Happy Valley is too miserable for this day and age, we need humour not that.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1806 on: February 6, 2023, 08:31:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  5, 2023, 11:01:44 pm
Happy Valley is too miserable for this day and age, we need humour not that.

Never seen it, but my opinion is kind of related.

People are obsessed with 'Sad Porn'. Just shows that are designed to be miserable and make you want to cry and feel downbeat. Documentaries about missing people, murderers, deaths etc. Real life documentaries following Hospital/Ambulance/Police (although I see the value if they are highlighting issues). Programmes that are just set in rainy towns where everyone is miserable etc. Watching Liverpool this season.

I find all of it horrific.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1807 on: February 6, 2023, 09:57:05 am »
Quote from: Elzar on February  6, 2023, 08:31:43 am
Never seen it, but my opinion is kind of related.

People are obsessed with 'Sad Porn'. Just shows that are designed to be miserable and make you want to cry and feel downbeat. Documentaries about missing people, murderers, deaths etc. Real life documentaries following Hospital/Ambulance/Police (although I see the value if they are highlighting issues). Programmes that are just set in rainy towns where everyone is miserable etc. Watching Liverpool this season.

I find all of it horrific.

My missus is a massively upbeat person, always smiling and laughing and she loves watching shows like that. I find the serial killer ones intriguing, but I cannot watch them as much as she does.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1808 on: February 6, 2023, 09:58:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  6, 2023, 09:57:05 am
My missus is a massively upbeat person, always smiling and laughing and she loves watching shows like that. I find the serial killer ones intriguing, but I cannot watch them as much as she does.

Probably delighted about the new ideas it's giving her. Sleep with one eye open.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1809 on: February 6, 2023, 12:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on February  6, 2023, 08:31:43 am
Never seen it, but my opinion is kind of related.

People are obsessed with 'Sad Porn'. Just shows that are designed to be miserable and make you want to cry and feel downbeat. Documentaries about missing people, murderers, deaths etc. Real life documentaries following Hospital/Ambulance/Police (although I see the value if they are highlighting issues). Programmes that are just set in rainy towns where everyone is miserable etc. Watching Liverpool this season.

I find all of it horrific.

Nottingham would never make it on to TV anymore then.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1810 on: February 6, 2023, 01:02:55 pm »
Gangster films just glorify Evil
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1811 on: February 6, 2023, 03:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February  6, 2023, 01:02:55 pm
Gangster films just glorify Evil

 :thumbup

Agree 100%
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1812 on: February 6, 2023, 04:14:49 pm »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1813 on: February 6, 2023, 04:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February  6, 2023, 01:02:55 pm
Gangster films just glorify Evil

I always thought You've Got Mail does that. Catfishing a troubled woman and putting her out of a job. Castaway, he spends years on a desert islan then comes back and gets off with another mans wife. Saving Private Ryan definitely glorifies war. In Big he knows he's only a kid but knobs that woman anyway, making her commit statutory rape without her knowledge... Actually just avoid Tom Hanks movies, they all glorify evil.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1814 on: February 6, 2023, 07:18:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February  6, 2023, 04:36:54 pm
I always thought You've Got Mail does that. Catfishing a troubled woman and putting her out of a job. Castaway, he spends years on a desert islan then comes back and gets off with another mans wife. Saving Private Ryan definitely glorifies war. In Big he knows he's only a kid but knobs that woman anyway, making her commit statutory rape without her knowledge... Actually just avoid Tom Hanks movies, they all glorify evil.

Don't forget Bachelor Party...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 06:04:45 pm »
disney are liars

when i was a kid i used to watch mickey mouse regularly but when i walked up to a mouse (rat) to say hello it bit me and i ended up in hospital

then i jumped into a lake to hello to donald duck (mangy mallard) and i nearly drowned

don't get me started on goofy - no one needs to know that story...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 06:14:57 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:04:45 pm
disney are liars

when i was a kid i used to watch mickey mouse regularly but when i walked up to a mouse (rat) to say hello it bit me and i ended up in hospital

then i jumped into a lake to hello to donald duck (mangy mallard) and i nearly drowned

don't get me started on goofy - no one needs to know that story...

Mr Mouse, you can't divorce your wife on the grounds of having bad teeth

I didn't say she had bad teeth, I said she was fucking Goofy
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 12:01:03 am »
F1 isnt a sport.

Its a parade of spoilt, overpaid, childish, petulant c*nts whove all had their personalities removed, and wholl happily participate for any sportswashers wholl pay up for the privilege.

And whoever drives the best car always wins.

Utter shite.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 12:29:50 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:01:03 am
F1 isnt a sport.

But it is. That's a fact.

You can't just say it isn't because you don't like it and claim in it's an opinion  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 03:24:44 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:29:50 am
But it is. That's a fact.

You can't just say it isn't because you don't like it and claim in it's an opinion  ;D

Ok, its a shite sport.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 07:42:08 am »
sport

Quote
an activity involving physical exertion and skill in which an individual or team competes against another or others for entertainment

so it seems physical exertion is needed

snooker is deemed a sport so the 'physical exertion' must be getting up from your comfy chair walking 5 feet to the table, holding a cue that weighs less than your average twig, laying on the table (literally having a lie down whilst participating - yeh but come on, that 'walk' from your comfy chair must've taken it out of you) and then walking back that long distance of 5 feet (okay, sometimes it maybe as much as 15 feet) back to your comfy chair for a good rest and a drink of water and a good stretch before having to get up again

now i love snooker, but a 'sport'? in the real terms of the word? nah
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 08:42:53 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:42:08 am
sport

so it seems physical exertion is needed

snooker is deemed a sport so the 'physical exertion' must be getting up from your comfy chair walking 5 feet to the table, holding a cue that weighs less than your average twig, laying on the table (literally having a lie down whilst participating - yeh but come on, that 'walk' from your comfy chair must've taken it out of you) and then walking back that long distance of 5 feet (okay, sometimes it maybe as much as 15 feet) back to your comfy chair for a good rest and a drink of water and a good stretch before having to get up again

now i love snooker, but a 'sport'? in the real terms of the word? nah

I've always thought that about snooker, in reality it's a game and it's played against yourself. Imagine one of us playing Ronnie O'Sullivan, we'd play one shot, then sit there as he did a 147. I reckon over a 21 frame match, I'd play no more than 25 shots.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:29:50 am
But it is. That's a fact.

You can't just say it isn't because you don't like it and claim in it's an opinion  ;D

Its his opinion though ;)

It is a shit sport, the races are won and lost in the pits (or decided by race direction doing dodgy shit ;) )

Give me the bike racing anyday
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 01:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February  6, 2023, 01:02:55 pm
Gangster films just glorify Evil


It's a funny thing really, the Godfather, Goodfellas, The Sopranos, Peaky Blinders, all sort of romantic heroes in a way.


That said, these are the same bastards that exist today with hoodies, shotguns and drug deals. Its just that they wear nice suits, like Frank Sinatra and remind us of different times.


I look forward to the day when they start making films about the Crocky Crew and Nogga Dogs turf war with the then equivalent of Cillian Murphy playing the lead role
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:53 am
I've always thought that about snooker, in reality it's a game and it's played against yourself. Imagine one of us playing Ronnie O'Sullivan, we'd play one shot, then sit there as he did a 147. I reckon over a 21 frame match, I'd play no more than 25 shots.

Its his opinion though ;)

It is a shit sport, the races are won and lost in the pits (or decided by race direction doing dodgy shit ;) )

Give me the bike racing anyday


There are quite a few sports where I have enjoyed the final moments at absolutely some of the best sport I have ever seen (Davis v Taylor), Stokes for England, Botham and Willis, Trevino and Mr Lu, Sandy Lyle, even some darts.


That said, these are part of the end game of sports (or pub games) that can be tedious and everlasting to watch. I know Liverpool v Jack Charlton's Middlesbrough in the 80s was painful but at least it was only 90 minutes. Some of these above go on for days (and occasionally, in the case of Cricket, with no outcome)


Horse racing and athletics on the other hand are short and can be exciting but, be honest, if you do not invest in some understanding beforehand its just a horse, a dog or an person running (and in the case of F1, a load of cars going round in circles)


There, I think I've made enough enemies today
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 02:58:29 pm »
Sausages never taste as good as you think they're going to
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 03:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:49:29 pm

It's a funny thing really, the Godfather, Goodfellas, The Sopranos, Peaky Blinders, all sort of romantic heroes in a way.
But they aren't, that's the thing. The Godfather is a film about how it's impossible to be in that lifestyle and not be subject to violence, and how isolating that violence is. The second half of Goodfellas, similarly, is about how the idea of brotherhood and riches in the 'business' is illusory. The Sopranos is about middle aged losers stuck in a sleazy lifestyle but unable to do anything else.

That isn't to say there aren't films that glamourise murderous criminals - Bonnie and Clyde and Lawless come to mind - but tarring an entire genre with a thick brush is just lazy. And it's not like there aren't plenty of films where the cops are the heroes and the gangsters represent one-dimensional evil.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 03:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:06:35 pm
But they aren't, that's the thing. The Godfather is a film about how it's impossible to be in that lifestyle and not be subject to violence, and how isolating that violence is. The second half of Goodfellas, similarly, is about how the idea of brotherhood and riches in the 'business' is illusory. The Sopranos is about middle aged losers stuck in a sleazy lifestyle but unable to do anything else.

That isn't to say there aren't films that glamourise murderous criminals - Bonnie and Clyde and Lawless come to mind - but tarring an entire genre with a thick brush is just lazy. And it's not like there aren't plenty of films where the cops are the heroes and the gangsters represent one-dimensional evil.


I suppose what I am saying they give them more of a human side than they probably deserve, murdering psychopaths in the main who make innocent people's lives a misery. It's the sort of thing that mythologises people like the Kray twins and the great train robbers, good to their mother but absolute shits in reality.


I compared to the current generation of gangsters because they are little different really, cowards with guns.


We have restaurants called Peaky Blinders now, how about eating out at the 'The Crocky Crew' or 'Nogga Dogs' (not a bad name that last one for hot dogs)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 03:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:58:29 pm
Sausages never taste as good as you think they're going to

oh matron...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 04:18:04 pm »
haute cuisine is shite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 05:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:18:04 pm
haute cuisine is shite


Totally, you'd need a bag of chips after this and it probably costs £50




You'd probably need some munchies after this as well







Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 06:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:14:18 pm

I suppose what I am saying they give them more of a human side than they probably deserve, murdering psychopaths in the main who make innocent people's lives a misery. It's the sort of thing that mythologises people like the Kray twins and the great train robbers, good to their mother but absolute shits in reality.


I compared to the current generation of gangsters because they are little different really, cowards with guns.


We have restaurants called Peaky Blinders now, how about eating out at the 'The Crocky Crew' or 'Nogga Dogs' (not a bad name that last one for hot dogs)

 :thumbup

Gangs of London springs to mind.

And heard an ad for a programme about that arsewipe John Palmer. Just know it'll be "ooh, he wuz a baddun" but with an inference that he was a tough guy so not all bad.

In fact, that's what pisses me off about these things. They glamourise being "ard"

c*nts.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 07:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:58:29 pm
Sausages never taste as good as you think they're going to


Vegetarian sausages are actually tastier than meat sausages. They may not have meat in them but strictly speaking neither do meat ones.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 07:26:07 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 07:09:25 pm

Vegetarian sausages are actually tastier than meat sausages. They may not have meat in them but strictly speaking neither do meat ones.

I'll never eat a normal sausage again. The Richmond meat free ones are 1000x nicer than any sausage I've ever eaten before and I say this as someone who likes sausages
