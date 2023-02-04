I've always thought that about snooker, in reality it's a game and it's played against yourself. Imagine one of us playing Ronnie O'Sullivan, we'd play one shot, then sit there as he did a 147. I reckon over a 21 frame match, I'd play no more than 25 shots.



Its his opinion though



It is a shit sport, the races are won and lost in the pits (or decided by race direction doing dodgy shit )



Give me the bike racing anyday



There are quite a few sports where I have enjoyed the final moments at absolutely some of the best sport I have ever seen (Davis v Taylor), Stokes for England, Botham and Willis, Trevino and Mr Lu, Sandy Lyle, even some darts.That said, these are part of the end game of sports (or pub games) that can be tedious and everlasting to watch. I know Liverpool v Jack Charlton's Middlesbrough in the 80s was painful but at least it was only 90 minutes. Some of these above go on for days (and occasionally, in the case of Cricket, with no outcome)Horse racing and athletics on the other hand are short and can be exciting but, be honest, if you do not invest in some understanding beforehand its just a horse, a dog or an person running (and in the case of F1, a load of cars going round in circles)There, I think I've made enough enemies today