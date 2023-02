Quote

an activity involving physical exertion and skill in which an individual or team competes against another or others for entertainment

so it seems physical exertion is neededsnooker is deemed a sport so the 'physical exertion' must be getting up from your comfy chair walking 5 feet to the table, holding a cue that weighs less than your average twig, laying on the table (literally having a lie down whilst participating - yeh but come on, that 'walk' from your comfy chair must've taken it out of you) and then walking back that long distance of 5 feet (okay, sometimes it maybe as much as 15 feet) back to your comfy chair for a good rest and a drink of water and a good stretch before having to get up againnow i love snooker, but a 'sport'? in the real terms of the word? nah