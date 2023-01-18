The Covid pandemic was absolutely horrible and incredibly stressful, but I think the lockdown did help get an awful lot of people off the hamster wheel and realising that living to work rather than working to live was a terrible approach to life. Many actually got back in touch with family life again and managed to give time to their loved ones.



Of course, once the Tories (wrongly) declared the pandemic over and called people lazy bastards if they didn't get straight back onto the hamster wheel, a lot of the realisations made back then have been forgotten.



"Every year is getting shorter, never seem to find the time,

Plans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled lines"

Exactly, I remember before Covid thinking it would be nice to get off the wheel and have a break. It was a but like one of those old roundabouts you got in the park, spinning fast and a relief to get off. Impossible to get back on though, but not a problem. I have loads of books I bought for which I never had the time to read and finally getting round to some things that were just lists. I suppose the lyrics below always stuck with me[/size][/size]