Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1720 on: January 18, 2023, 06:54:41 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 17, 2023, 11:31:27 am
They didn't rip it off, they sampled it and built the string section around that having sought permission. Also, Loog Oldham didn't write the string section at the time, he got someone else to do it. Care of Wikipedia:

further to the "not ripped off" claim, at this point Ashcroft has received royalties for it from the Rolling Stones.

He's not even treated like he ripped it off


though the Verve were middling really. Ashcroft himself solo is nothing to write home about

this album cover makes me laugh. State of that logo. How STREET



Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1721 on: January 18, 2023, 08:36:13 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 18, 2023, 06:54:41 am
further to the "not ripped off" claim, at this point Ashcroft has received royalties for it from the Rolling Stones.

He's not even treated like he ripped it off


though the Verve were middling really. Ashcroft himself solo is nothing to write home about

this album cover makes me laugh. State of that logo. How STREET



that reads like richard ashcroft ashcroft

bit pretentious - 'ashcroft'  ;D

or has he got rheumatoid arthritis?

which actually would be a great prog rock name

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 11:09:25 am »
I actually enjoyed lockdown, especially the first one.

Time spent with the family. Local days out walking with the kids and dog. We went a bit further afield, too, and there was a brilliant lack of crowds. Working from home. Supermarkets were devoid of people inside (albeit you sometimes had to queue). Fuel prices tanked.

I obviously have to caveat that by saying I wish the whole Covid episode hadn't happened at all. Hundreds of thousands died in this country alone, it brought misery and economic ruin to millions, cost taxpayers £trillions globally, we're still living with the financial impacts (from supply chain issues to interest rates) now and for the foreseeable.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 12:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:09:25 am
I actually enjoyed lockdown, especially the first one.

Time spent with the family. Local days out walking with the kids and dog. We went a bit further afield, too, and there was a brilliant lack of crowds. Working from home. Supermarkets were devoid of people inside (albeit you sometimes had to queue). Fuel prices tanked.

I obviously have to caveat that by saying I wish the whole Covid episode hadn't happened at all. Hundreds of thousands died in this country alone, it brought misery and economic ruin to millions, cost taxpayers £trillions globally, we're still living with the financial impacts (from supply chain issues to interest rates) now and for the foreseeable.

I loved it too (caveats applied). Walked in places we didn't know existed, got loads of fresh air, bought a table tennis table and had tournaments, furloughed from FT job so had loads of free time, got jobs done around the house and on my bike, roads were dead when working on the HGV's, I was going through Liverpool city centre delivering to the Tesco in Liverpool 1, no pedestrians getting in the way, no cars double parked etc. M6 north on a sunny saturday in early summer, no traffic so I got the the stores on time, although Heysham looked like lockdown didn't apply to them, the town and shops were packed out - no accidents on the M6 going south causing delays. Our kid does Southampton to Brum and back daily, he was doing it in 2 to 3 hours less than usual, so he was home early.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 12:58:57 pm »
Covid for me was the best thing that could happen as I am still permanently working from home and it's great. It made me realise how useless and shit the office is
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 01:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:09:25 am
I actually enjoyed lockdown, especially the first one.

Time spent with the family. Local days out walking with the kids and dog. We went a bit further afield, too, and there was a brilliant lack of crowds. Working from home. Supermarkets were devoid of people inside (albeit you sometimes had to queue). Fuel prices tanked.

I obviously have to caveat that by saying I wish the whole Covid episode hadn't happened at all. Hundreds of thousands died in this country alone, it brought misery and economic ruin to millions, cost taxpayers £trillions globally, we're still living with the financial impacts (from supply chain issues to interest rates) now and for the foreseeable.

with you there

obviously horrible horrible terrible time for 100s and 1000s of people and even lost an aunty and my own girl was really bad for weeks when we caught it

but yeh, you could hear the birds having a great time without the traffic noise

even queueing up outside the shops people would be more tolerant - and would even talk to you and have a sense of humour about the whole thing

i volunteer on the canals (yeh yeh yeh sad git i know) and when we were only allowed so many hours to go outside i would always wear my hi-vis and badge and would stay out much much longer hoping that if the police ever questioned me then my volunteer status would get me out of any trouble

was funny though because wearing the hi-vis, every person outside i met on the canal would go into respectful behaviour and would smile at me and nod as if i was going to question them or something - and here's me breaking the rules  :wave

but i never mixed - to be honest, i was happy not to see a lot of my extended family and it was a great 'excuse'

in saying all that - hope it never happens again
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 01:24:50 pm »
The Covid pandemic was absolutely horrible and incredibly stressful, but I think the lockdown did help get an awful lot of people off the hamster wheel and realising that living to work rather than working to live was a terrible approach to life. Many actually got back in touch with family life again and managed to give time to their loved ones.

Of course, once the Tories (wrongly) declared the pandemic over and called people lazy bastards if they didn't get straight back onto the hamster wheel, a lot of the realisations made back then have been forgotten.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 01:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:24:50 pm
The Covid pandemic was absolutely horrible and incredibly stressful, but I think the lockdown did help get an awful lot of people off the hamster wheel and realising that living to work rather than working to live was a terrible approach to life. Many actually got back in touch with family life again and managed to give time to their loved ones.

Of course, once the Tories (wrongly) declared the pandemic over and called people lazy bastards if they didn't get straight back onto the hamster wheel, a lot of the realisations made back then have been forgotten.


Exactly, I remember before Covid thinking it would be nice to get off the wheel and have a break. It was a but like one of those old roundabouts you got in the park, spinning fast and a relief to get off. Impossible to get back on though, but not a problem. I have loads of books I bought for which I never had the time to read and finally getting round to some things that were just lists. I suppose the lyrics below always stuck with me



"Every year is getting shorter, never seem to find the time, [/size]Plans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled lines"[/size]
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 01:41:17 pm »
I dont miss washing my food as it came into the house mind you.

What a time to be alive eh?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 01:46:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:41:17 pm
I dont miss washing my food as it came into the house mind you.

What a time to be alive eh?
I remember shopping for my elderly mum for over a year. Disinfecting everything that came through the door. Even every single note and coin of her change.

Looking after vulnerable people was terrifying. I don't think I've learned to relax again ever since.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 01:47:22 pm »
My Mum and Sister moved into my new house when we locked down, freeloading c*nts are still here !!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 01:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:30:25 pm

Exactly, I remember before Covid thinking it would be nice to get off the wheel and have a break. It was a but like one of those old roundabouts you got in the park, spinning fast and a relief to get off. Impossible to get back on though, but not a problem. I have loads of books I bought for which I never had the time to read and finally getting round to some things that were just lists. I suppose the lyrics below always stuck with me



"Every year is getting shorter, never seem to find the time, [/size]Plans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled lines"[/size]
Yep, it certainly gave most of us room for reflection on what truly was and wasn't important in life.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 02:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:46:40 pm
I remember shopping for my elderly mum for over a year. Disinfecting everything that came through the door. Even every single note and coin of her change.

Looking after vulnerable people was terrifying. I don't think I've learned to relax again ever since.

Must have been an absolute nightmare for those of you who did. Old lady over the road was 99 at the time and her daughters visited her every day to make sure she had everything she needed

I remember being expected to deliver food to the stores without hand sanitisers, eqpt to clean the trucks between drivers, open facilities on the Mway services.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 02:18:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:11:19 pm
Must have been an absolute nightmare for those of you who did. Old lady over the road was 99 at the time and her daughters visited her every day to make sure she had everything she needed

I remember being expected to deliver food to the stores without hand sanitisers, eqpt to clean the trucks between drivers, open facilities on the Mway services.
Yes, it was quite tough. I pretty much dedicated the whole of 2020 and 2021 to keeping my mum alive. In many ways I've been sleepwalking my way through since it all started. I've no doubt untold millions of people were/are the same. I honestly don't think we've all realised just how traumatic the whole thing was. Maybe that's a good thing.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1734 on: Yesterday at 02:44:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:41:17 pm
I dont miss washing my food as it came into the house mind you.

What a time to be alive eh?


I never washed anything, just put shopping away as normal.

For a few months I did the shopping for my elderly mum & dad. They didn't bother washing things either.

None of us got Covid until months after both lockdowns were over and we were vaccinated.

Masks never bothered me.


I do still use hand-wash often, though, certainly at the entrance of supermarkets (especially when I'm pushing a trolley that some other dirty bastard has had their hands all over)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1735 on: Yesterday at 08:11:44 pm »
I agree with the comments about Covid pushing ppl to reevaluate what's important in life, but there's another side to that coin I think.

imo Covid, at a deep psychological level, affected ppl's awareness of how close we all are to death and for many that brought out the worst in them.  Society's norms of behaviour have been going downhill for a long time, but to me the pandemic restrictions accelerated things and brought to the surface an entitlement attitude and a fuck you, I want what's due to me, I fucking want it now, and screw what happens to everybody else approach. It's scary, and depressing at the same time.

Not sure I'm expressing this well at all.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1736 on: Yesterday at 08:48:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:11:44 pm
I agree with the comments about Covid pushing ppl to reevaluate what's important in life, but there's another side to that coin I think.

imo Covid, at a deep psychological level, affected ppl's awareness of how close we all are to death and for many that brought out the worst in them.  Society's norms of behaviour have been going downhill for a long time, but to me the pandemic restrictions accelerated things and brought to the surface an entitlement attitude and a fuck you, I want what's due to me, I fucking want it now, and screw what happens to everybody else approach. It's scary, and depressing at the same time.

Not sure I'm expressing this well at all.

Totally get what you are saying - we pulled together to get through it, now too many say fuck it. With no religion to keep many in check, no fear of hell or heaven and an acceptance we only get one go at this, many think "fuck em all, I'll do what's right for me"
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1737 on: Yesterday at 09:20:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:11:44 pm
I agree with the comments about Covid pushing ppl to reevaluate what's important in life, but there's another side to that coin I think.

imo Covid, at a deep psychological level, affected ppl's awareness of how close we all are to death and for many that brought out the worst in them.  Society's norms of behaviour have been going downhill for a long time, but to me the pandemic restrictions accelerated things and brought to the surface an entitlement attitude and a fuck you, I want what's due to me, I fucking want it now, and screw what happens to everybody else approach. It's scary, and depressing at the same time.

Not sure I'm expressing this well at all.
You expressed it fine. I think the pandemic brought out who and what people really are. A lot of pretence was stripped away and we got to see a lot of people in the raw. Those whose default setting is to be kind, considerate and caring absolutely excelled and did so much good.

Those whose default setting sees them thinking the world revolves around them often outed themselves as the selfish, self-absorbed people they really were/are.

I think many realised just who they could depend on and trust via the pandemic. Carefully constructed false fronts often fell away, revealing the real character of the person. In many cases it wasn't pretty.

I had hoped societies experience of Covid might bring about a better, more empathic and considerate world. Sadly I think it went the other way. Quality people excelled and were a credit to themselves and society, but too many used it as an excuse to release the inner selfish shitbag.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 11:28:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:20:08 pm
You expressed it fine. I think the pandemic brought out who and what people really are. A lot of pretence was stripped away and we got to see a lot of people in the raw. Those whose default setting is to be kind, considerate and caring absolutely excelled and did so much good.

Those whose default setting sees them thinking the world revolves around them often outed themselves as the selfish, self-absorbed people they really were/are.

I think many realised just who they could depend on and trust via the pandemic. Carefully constructed false fronts often fell away, revealing the real character of the person. In many cases it wasn't pretty.

I had hoped societies experience of Covid might bring about a better, more empathic and considerate world. Sadly I think it went the other way. Quality people excelled and were a credit to themselves and society, but too many used it as an excuse to release the inner selfish shitbag.


Out of interest, which people/actions are you talking about?
