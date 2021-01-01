The game is so clearly and obviously manufactured - the 'decision' yesterday was crafted to engage a title race between the top clubs.



People in recent polls I've seen about are getting bored with it. The perception is that the game has been bought out by the likes of City and it's getting boring.



If City had won yesterday then that would have gone a long way with them going on a run and Liverpool aren't at it, Arsenal will obviously fall off a cliff and the others around them are basically not very good at present.



The Premier League eyes must have lit up when they let that goal stand.



I've been watching less and less of it and have got to the stage where I only put the football on when it's us. I don't watch the previews. I turn over at half time, then watch the second half and turn it off.



Football is shite thesedays. If it weren't for me being a ST then I'd deffo gib it.



There isn't even any slight pretence that it's not fixed any more. Watching games thesedays is like watch the Harlem Globetrotters or Big Daddy v Giant Haystacks.



Complete fabrication.



I used to watch MOTD religiously. Used to be a highlight on Saturday night - record it, missus would fuck off to bed, I'd have a smoke then watch it with a few cans. That stopped a while ago. I'll fast forward to watch us, if I've not seen us live. And that's it. The pundits are shite and agenda-driven.I realised some years ago that I'm no longer a football fan. I'm just a Liverpool FC fan.But even that doesn't fully explain how I feel. I used to watch us when we were not good and still enjoy the whole thing, and those seasons where we'd at least challenge were great, if ultimately disappointing. Loved the re-emergence under Klopp and the Champions League then League wins. But that 2020/21 season knocked so much enjoyment out of me, I've never really recovered it. Even last season (although I lived and breathed every game of ours, and maybe it would have been different if we could have won the quad, even the PL would have done for me). I think it's the rise of the sportwashing oil dictatorships buying their cups, and the way the footballing authorities have dropped to their knees to suck oil dictator cock, and other supporters ramping up the hating of us.Unless it's Liverpool playing, I'd rather watch Rugby League.