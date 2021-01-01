« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 53837 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 11:19:48 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:10:28 am
Liverpool fans are overrated

Matchgoers no, Internet fans yes
Online tubby

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 11:44:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:19:48 am
Matchgoers no, Internet fans yes

There's a lot of matchgoers who post on the internet though?  We have loads on here, and there'll be loads on Twitter too.  And of the people who post on here, you always hear stories of them being sat next to moaners with agendas.  Plus you can hear a lot of the whingeing from the crowd on the telly when it's not going well.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 12:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:23:04 pm
The game is so clearly and obviously manufactured - the 'decision' yesterday was crafted to engage a title race between the top clubs.

People in recent polls I've seen about are getting bored with it. The perception is that the game has been bought out by the likes of City and it's getting boring.

If City had won yesterday then that would have gone a long way with them going on a run and Liverpool aren't at it, Arsenal will obviously fall off a cliff and the others around them are basically not very good at present.

The Premier League eyes must have lit up when they let that goal stand.

I've been watching less and less of it and have got to the stage where I only put the football on when it's us. I don't watch the previews. I turn over at half time, then watch the second half and turn it off.

Football is shite thesedays. If it weren't for me being a ST then I'd deffo gib it.

There isn't even any slight pretence that it's not fixed any more. Watching games thesedays is like watch the Harlem Globetrotters or Big Daddy v Giant Haystacks.

Complete fabrication.


I used to watch MOTD religiously. Used to be a highlight on Saturday night - record it, missus would fuck off to bed, I'd have a smoke then watch it with a few cans. That stopped a while ago. I'll fast forward to watch us, if I've not seen us live. And that's it. The pundits are shite and agenda-driven.

I realised some years ago that I'm no longer a football fan. I'm just a Liverpool FC fan.

But even that doesn't fully explain how I feel. I used to watch us when we were not good and still enjoy the whole thing, and those seasons where we'd at least challenge were great, if ultimately disappointing. Loved the re-emergence under Klopp and the Champions League then League wins. But that 2020/21 season knocked so much enjoyment out of me, I've never really recovered it. Even last season (although I lived and breathed every game of ours, and maybe it would have been different if we could have won the quad, even the PL would have done for me). I think it's the rise of the sportwashing oil dictatorships buying their cups, and the way the footballing authorities have dropped to their knees to suck oil dictator cock, and other supporters ramping up the hating of us.

Unless it's Liverpool playing, I'd rather watch Rugby League.

Offline Elzar

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 03:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:19:29 pm

I used to watch MOTD religiously. Used to be a highlight on Saturday night - record it, missus would fuck off to bed, I'd have a smoke then watch it with a few cans. That stopped a while ago. I'll fast forward to watch us, if I've not seen us live. And that's it. The pundits are shite and agenda-driven.

I realised some years ago that I'm no longer a football fan. I'm just a Liverpool FC fan.

But even that doesn't fully explain how I feel. I used to watch us when we were not good and still enjoy the whole thing, and those seasons where we'd at least challenge were great, if ultimately disappointing. Loved the re-emergence under Klopp and the Champions League then League wins. But that 2020/21 season knocked so much enjoyment out of me, I've never really recovered it. Even last season (although I lived and breathed every game of ours, and maybe it would have been different if we could have won the quad, even the PL would have done for me). I think it's the rise of the sportwashing oil dictatorships buying their cups, and the way the footballing authorities have dropped to their knees to suck oil dictator cock, and other supporters ramping up the hating of us.

Unless it's Liverpool playing, I'd rather watch Rugby League.



I used to live for football and would watch everything LFC related I could. The last few years though, I watch the match and the odd bit on social media/youtube of interviews, crowds etc but not that interested in watching much more. Don't bother with the Anfield Wrap, find the player interviews quite boring. The games I still mostly enjoy ('enjoy' not the right word this season). Klopp being such a genuine role model is one thing that's really kept me going.

I have started to enjoy football as a whole less in the past year though. I'll watch the matches that are on when I'm sitting about, and within them have a team I'd rather win, but as soon as I step away from the actual match and look at fans reactions, transfer market nonsense, hating on other teams etc I struggle to see myself as a "football fan". I really don't like how volatile it is between fans too, to the point I don't tend to discuss football with my mates, and in work I pretend I hardly watch it so nobody will talk to me about it.

Cricket is much more my kind of attitude. You lose and just applaud the other team off and crack on.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:19:29 pm

..... I realised some years ago that I'm no longer a football fan. I'm just a Liverpool FC fan....
Snipped, but I agree with it all apart from the rugby bit.  ;)

For me, the game itself is gone. I'm still a Liverpool fan, but I've lost all respect for the game as a whole and the circus that surrounds it. I'm just glad I was around to see it when it was still real.
Offline rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 04:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:47:15 pm
Snipped, but I agree with it all apart from the rugby bit.  ;)

For me, the game itself is gone. I'm still a Liverpool fan, but I've lost all respect for the game as a whole and the circus that surrounds it. I'm just glad I was around to see it when it was still real.

Rugby League is a great sport. I used to go watch Wigan all the time with my Stepdad and his mate, great times.

I hate modern football too, I prefer watching MotoGP on a Sunday. When I first for Sky in 1998, I watched about 8 games in the first week, now I will not watch any game we aren't in and I sometimes can be arsed with our games, as I get too annoyed at the cheating biased bent refs and the banter fom fucking idiots.

Can't stand the women comms too, their voices wreck my head and ruin whats left of the enjoyment. Not being sexist, my wife hates them too, I try to tolerate it, she turns the sound off when a woman is on co-comms.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 04:27:57 pm »
Rugby is something I've never been able to get into. Our school tried to introduce it once, and I gave it a go but hated it.

My 'other thing' is music rather than other sports. That's something I've never tired of.
Offline rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 05:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:27:57 pm
Rugby is something I've never been able to get into. Our school tried to introduce it once, and I gave it a go but hated it.

My 'other thing' is music rather than other sports. That's something I've never tired of.

Probably Union, we played that at school, even though we asked to play League. I enjoyed rugby. Our teacher wouldn't have it, he was a rugby man.

They play League at my youngests school, but he hates it.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 05:36:15 pm »
Rugby union is the worst of any sport. 15 men rolling around on the ground whilst someone scrabbles for a ball.

Worse still are the southern rugby union crowds. A bigger bunch of self important entitled middle class small minded nimby Tory bigots would be hard to find
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 05:51:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:36:15 pm
Rugby union is the worst of any sport. 15 men rolling around on the ground whilst someone scrabbles for a ball.

Worse still are the southern rugby union crowds. A bigger bunch of self important entitled middle class small minded nimby Tory bigots would be hard to find


Can't argue with that.


I played Union at first from being 8 or 9, cos my best mate's dad was a coach at the local club. I quite liked it. Played Union for the high school for 2 years, then we had the teacher's strike in the 80's so no school teams or out-of-school anything for a year. When it all started again, we switched to League. Was already going to Saints regularly, so loved it. Played a little out of school, too (but was mid-teans and had non-sporting distractions)

Preferred playing League and way prefer watching it. It's a more distilled form of the sport, concentrating more on running, passing & tackling. Whereas Union is way more technical, with specific scrummaging, rucking/mauling and line-out skills.

Played football for the junior school team, but didn't again (for a proper side) until I was about 19 when the pub started a team (that came from a few of us having a social knock-about) and we played Sunday League for a few years. Between the age of 11 and 19, I'd gone from a pacey forward to a dirty centre half/midfielder.
Online Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 05:51:13 pm »
Rugby is great, I probably watch more rugby than football these days (pretty much only watch Liverpool games now). It's tactically much more interesting and there are so many rules even after years I'm still learning something every game I watch.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 05:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:51:13 pm
Rugby is great, I probably watch more rugby than football these days (pretty much only watch Liverpool games now). It's tactically much more interesting and there are so many rules even after years I'm still learning something every game I watch.
Fundamentally you are of course wrong (as you know ;D)

But you are also not in the south east of England. So the fans are very different.

Although Scottish rugby fans are often much too Tory for my likings (certainly in the borders region anyway) and the only truley tolerable rugby fans are the Welsh who are actually sound and not Tory. 

Here endeth the lesson 
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 07:36:37 pm »
I had a close mate who also used to live near Harry and Megan and can back teach up on this one, the Rugby fans are terrible down there.

However Horse racing is definitely the worst sport.



Online TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 07:41:34 pm »
:lmao
Online Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 07:47:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:55:06 pm
Fundamentally you are of course wrong (as you know ;D)

But you are also not in the south east of England. So the fans are very different.

Although Scottish rugby fans are often much too Tory for my likings (certainly in the borders region anyway) and the only truley tolerable rugby fans are the Welsh who are actually sound and not Tory. 

Here endeth the lesson

Oh its absolutely a Tory sport up here very much reliant on private schools.

I'm talking purely about the actual sport
Offline Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm »
I like both Rugby codes, TMO works far better in Rugby than VAR does in the premier league, on TV at least, you can here the conversation from the TMO to the ref too at what they're looking at, & any decision on cards or not, Rugby at top level have independent timekeepers in the stands, so everyone can see how long is left in the match, & when the clock has stopped
Offline Speedy Molby

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 07:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:19:29 pm

I used to watch MOTD religiously. Used to be a highlight on Saturday night - record it, missus would fuck off to bed, I'd have a smoke then watch it with a few cans. That stopped a while ago. I'll fast forward to watch us, if I've not seen us live. And that's it. The pundits are shite and agenda-driven.

I realised some years ago that I'm no longer a football fan. I'm just a Liverpool FC fan.

But even that doesn't fully explain how I feel. I used to watch us when we were not good and still enjoy the whole thing, and those seasons where we'd at least challenge were great, if ultimately disappointing. Loved the re-emergence under Klopp and the Champions League then League wins. But that 2020/21 season knocked so much enjoyment out of me, I've never really recovered it. Even last season (although I lived and breathed every game of ours, and maybe it would have been different if we could have won the quad, even the PL would have done for me). I think it's the rise of the sportwashing oil dictatorships buying their cups, and the way the footballing authorities have dropped to their knees to suck oil dictator cock, and other supporters ramping up the hating of us.

Unless it's Liverpool playing, I'd rather watch Rugby League.
Have you tried lower or non-league football? The reasons youve fallen out of love with the game all seem to apply to elite level only. A 4-4 draw is a good watch regardless of teams or quality.
.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 08:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:47:46 pm
Oh its absolutely a Tory sport up here very much reliant on private schools.

I'm talking purely about the actual sport
I hate that too I think I hate it for exactly the reason you like it

Every rule is like footballs office rule no one knows whats going on..

I really tried to like it but it made me hate it even more
Online wampa1

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 08:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:36:37 pm
However Horse racing is definitely the worst sport.
It's not a sport, it's a piss take by the rich.  Strapping little fellas to horses and see who makes it to the end.

Now golf.... there's the worst sport.  A golf course is basically privatised countryside.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 08:45:09 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 08:41:48 pm
Strapping little fellas to horses and see who makes it to the end.


Sounds like a stag do in E.3astern Europe
