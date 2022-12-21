« previous next »
Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 05:26:06 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 21, 2022, 01:56:23 pm
The Specials.


Werent.
The Specials were great. Pretty much reinvented ska by combining it with punk and sang about the lives of actual 22-year olds. That's before you get on to the unique greatness (if not always accessibility) of tunes like Ghost Town, Stereotype, International Jet Set and The Boiler.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 06:10:47 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 21, 2022, 05:26:06 pm
The Specials were great. Pretty much reinvented ska by combining it with punk and sang about the lives of actual 22-year olds. That's before you get on to the unique greatness (if not always accessibility) of tunes like Ghost Town, Stereotype, International Jet Set and The Boiler.
I didnt  like them.


Its called unpopular opinions for a reason!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 06:11:51 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 21, 2022, 06:10:47 pm
I didnt  like them.


Its called unpopular opinions for a reason!

What does it say about you that you seem to be best at coming up with actually unpopular opinions?  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 06:13:13 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December 21, 2022, 06:11:51 pm
What does it say about you that you seem to be best at coming up with actually unpopular opinions?  ;D
A sign of my genius ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 06:37:58 pm
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 06:41:38 pm
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 06:47:13 pm
Ska never did it for me, especially ska covers, none of them improve over the original.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 06:47:49 pm
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 07:37:26 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 21, 2022, 01:56:23 pm
The Specials.


Werent.
I wasn't a fan either. I did like three songs by them though, which is good going really because I loathed Ska / 2Tone and couldn't relate to it at all.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 08:40:35 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 21, 2022, 01:56:23 pm
The Specials.


Werent.

The best song The Specials never wrote:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HnpY2vCwvU0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HnpY2vCwvU0</a>
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 21, 2022, 08:53:48 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December  9, 2022, 12:55:37 am
Indeed, they all did it, even T-Rex [the band, not Jordan Pickford ;)] lifted Chuck Berrys, Little Queenie, for Get It On.


Yes, Bolan came clean about that and even inc the lyric 'meanwhile I'm still thinking' as a nod to Little Queenie on the outro to Get It On.

Marc went a step further though with his last big chart success I Love To Boogie which was a full scale blatant rip off of Teenage Boogie by Webb Pierce.

This one went to court but was chucked out on the fact Teenage Boogie itself was based on a lifted riff/chord structure.


Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 22, 2022, 12:44:38 pm
Christmas is bad for Industry,
Bad for health treatment
Forces the consumption of shit food
unwanted relatives "popping round"

Its a servant of the anti growth coalition

Ban this filth
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 22, 2022, 01:31:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 22, 2022, 12:44:38 pm
Christmas is bad for Industry,
Bad for health treatment
Forces the consumption of shit food
unwanted relatives "popping round"

Its a servant of the anti growth coalition

Ban this filth


♫...and a haaaapppppy neeeeeewwwww yeeeaaaaarrrrr ♫


 ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 22, 2022, 01:33:47 pm
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 22, 2022, 01:31:48 pm

♫...and a haaaapppppy neeeeeewwwww yeeeaaaaarrrrr ♫


 ;D

;D I was gonna say "♫...And a Partridge in a Pear Tree...♫ ' but that also works.

EDIT: One for the Christmas Carol for Roy Hodgson thread, maybe?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 22, 2022, 01:37:32 pm
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 22, 2022, 01:31:48 pm

♫...and a haaaapppppy neeeeeewwwww yeeeaaaaarrrrr ♫


 ;D

 ;D  And to you pal
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 30, 2022, 01:15:44 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on October  8, 2022, 05:59:59 pm
Andrew Tate isn't as big of a c*nt as he's made out to be

Definitely comes out with some ill-informed shite, and is undoubtedly overdoing the macho gimmick, but there's far worse than him out there

He has been arrested over human trafficking.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 30, 2022, 01:25:21 pm
Yeah that comment hasn't aged well.  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
December 30, 2022, 02:04:08 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December 30, 2022, 01:25:21 pm
Yeah that comment hasn't aged well.  ;D

So Billy was correct, then, really; quite the unpopular opinion, it was...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 09:14:38 am
Music. Don't know if it's an age thing but it carries far less importance as years go by.
