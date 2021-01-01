Indeed, they all did it, even T-Rex [the band, not Jordan Pickford ] lifted Chuck Berrys, Little Queenie, for Get It On.





Yes, Bolan came clean about that and even inc the lyric 'meanwhile I'm still thinking' as a nod to Little Queenie on the outro to Get It On.Marc went a step further though with his last big chart success I Love To Boogie which was a full scale blatant rip off of Teenage Boogie by Webb Pierce.This one went to court but was chucked out on the fact Teenage Boogie itself was based on a lifted riff/chord structure.