Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1640
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES
The Specials.


Werent.
The Specials were great. Pretty much reinvented ska by combining it with punk and sang about the lives of actual 22-year olds. That's before you get on to the unique greatness (if not always accessibility) of tunes like Ghost Town, Stereotype, International Jet Set and The Boiler.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1641
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism
The Specials were great. Pretty much reinvented ska by combining it with punk and sang about the lives of actual 22-year olds. That's before you get on to the unique greatness (if not always accessibility) of tunes like Ghost Town, Stereotype, International Jet Set and The Boiler.
I didnt  like them.


Its called unpopular opinions for a reason!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1642
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES
I didnt  like them.


Its called unpopular opinions for a reason!

What does it say about you that you seem to be best at coming up with actually unpopular opinions?  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1643
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!
What does it say about you that you seem to be best at coming up with actually unpopular opinions?  ;D
A sign of my genius ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1644
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES
The Specials.


Werent.

The Alrights.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1645
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1646
Ska never did it for me, especially ska covers, none of them improve over the original.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1647
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1648
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES
The Specials.


Werent.
I wasn't a fan either. I did like three songs by them though, which is good going really because I loathed Ska / 2Tone and couldn't relate to it at all.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1649
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES
The Specials.


Werent.

The best song The Specials never wrote:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HnpY2vCwvU0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HnpY2vCwvU0</a>
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1650
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts
Indeed, they all did it, even T-Rex [the band, not Jordan Pickford ;)] lifted Chuck Berrys, Little Queenie, for Get It On.


Yes, Bolan came clean about that and even inc the lyric 'meanwhile I'm still thinking' as a nod to Little Queenie on the outro to Get It On.

Marc went a step further though with his last big chart success I Love To Boogie which was a full scale blatant rip off of Teenage Boogie by Webb Pierce.

This one went to court but was chucked out on the fact Teenage Boogie itself was based on a lifted riff/chord structure.


