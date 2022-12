Risking the wrath of Mr Muller for expressing my opinion, the Verve were very much one of those 'of the time' bands. Loved them at the time, but their music hasn't really stood up to the test of time. Like the Stone Roses, Oasis and others.







Maybe. Certainly donít listen to them loads, and I was a big fan at the time and Hesse them a couple of times live. Urban Hymns exploded and was massive but without sounding all wanky I prefer a few songs from A Northern Soul and still dig out History and On Your Own when I want to wallow in a bit of misery for a while.