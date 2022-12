i don't like the unpopular opinion thread but i need the thread to exist to post a comment about how i wish it didn't exist



schrodinger said (he posts on here from time to time) that the thread both exists and doesn't at the same time but if i view it then that process in itself will affect the outcome



at the moment the thread does exist as i am posting in it and therefore viewing the actuality, but when i look in another thread then does it still exist or not?



some people say this whole forum is a black hole where members are attracted to it but cannot escape and spend eternity posting comments as a way of dealing with spaghettification - heinz spaghettification of course so it's not all bad