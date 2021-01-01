« previous next »
Unpopular Opinions

markedasred

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 03:01:50 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm
autotune is today's version of lip-synching.
Lip synching is still the main form of entertainment in many a reality show though isn't it? I only watch the cookery ones, so I might be wrong.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 05:09:31 pm
Iron Maiden insisted on playing live on TOTP and they were quite a new band at the time

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/esH0yTfXfz4&amp;t=31s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/esH0yTfXfz4&amp;t=31s</a>
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 11:08:03 pm
Any band in this day and age who do the forced handclap or crowd response thing live suck. Yes, especially Green Day. Let it happen organically or don't bother, if I want to go to a panto I'll go to one.
Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
Rosie Jones isn't funny.
bradders1011

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1524 on: Today at 01:16:29 am
Tiktok should be removed from app stores.
Ray K

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1525 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm
I'm a Celebrity is absolutely terrible drivel and Ant & Dec need to fuck off.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1526 on: Today at 03:39:23 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:16:29 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:37:46 pm
All true.

How anyone finds Ant & Dick funny I'll never know
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1527 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:37:46 pm
All "reality TV" programs are absolutely terrible drivel and should be banned for the health of the nation.
tubby

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1528 on: Today at 03:58:14 pm
I get why people hate Ant and Dec, it's the same kind of smugness that turns people off Lineker.  But they are absolute monsters at their job, unbelievably slick and bounce off each other so well.  I can respect how good they've got at their craft.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1529 on: Today at 04:01:39 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:58:14 pm
When they ad lib, they are funny, but the scripted stuff is absolute shite, can be read a mile off and just not funny.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1530 on: Today at 04:03:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:58:14 pm
tubby

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1531 on: Today at 04:04:46 pm
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1532 on: Today at 04:06:44 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:04:46 pm
Presenting a TV show isn't a job?

Yea guess so.

I'm just in a very bad mood today and can't stand those two.
AndyMuller

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1533 on: Today at 04:13:57 pm
Damon Albarn has more talent in his little finger than the Gallagher brothers combined. Just look at what hes done with Blur and Gorillaz, the man is a genius and deserves his flowers.

(This might not be such an unpopular opinion on here but it is when Ive spoken to people about the same subject in Liverpool).
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1534 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:13:57 pm
This is completely true, although I'm far from convinced about The Good, The Bad and The Queen, they're just a slightly more upbeat Chaz and Dave
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1535 on: Today at 04:31:04 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
Can't argue with that (but you're not supposed to say it, dude!)

Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1536 on: Today at 04:53:58 pm
Blur & Oasis are way overrated imo, i much more prefer Manic Street Preachers, JDB has more talent than all of them, & very underrated guitarist too.
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1537 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:53:58 pm
I find Albarn an absolute bellend, and similarly don't think that much of Blur's music. But he is talented - as his stuff with Gorillaz proves.

The Gallagher pricks, on the other hand, stumbled on a rich seam of 'right place, right time' and milked it for all its worth. The elder prick had enough material for two albums that seemed great but were very 'of that time' and haven't aged at all well. Everything after that was derivative dung.

Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1538 on: Today at 05:36:02 pm
Blur, Oasis and The Manic Street Preachers were overrated. Much preferred Ocean Colour Scene.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1539 on: Today at 05:37:19 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 05:36:02 pm
All four are overrated
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #1540 on: Today at 05:40:09 pm
