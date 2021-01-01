autotune is today's version of lip-synching.
Rosie Jones isn't funny.
Tiktok should be removed from app stores.
I'm a Celebrity is absolutely terrible drivel and Ant & Dec need to fuck off.
I get why people hate Ant and Dec, it's the same kind of smugness that turns people off Lineker. But they are absolute monsters at their job, unbelievably slick and bounce off each other so well. I can respect how good they've got at their craft.
Presenting a TV show isn't a job?
